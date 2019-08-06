search
Science 3 min read

Scientists Manipulate Brain Cells Using Smartphone-Controlled Implant

To help diagnose brain diseases, neuroscientists developed a smartphone-controlled brain implant that can manipulate neural circuits.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 06, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

A team of scientists from the United States teamed up with researchers from Korea to develop a device that can control the brain’s neural circuits. The approach uses a brain implant controlled by a smartphone.

According to their publication in Nature Biomedical Engineering, such a device could help health professionals quickly diagnose brain diseases, including depression, addiction, Alzheimer‘s, Parkinson‘s, and pain.

Thanks to a combination of powerful Bluetooth low-energy and lego-like drug cartridges, the device can target specific neurons using drugs and light. What’s more, the neurons can be manipulated for a prolonged period.

In a statement, lead author of the study from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and University of Colorado Boulder, Raza Qazi, said:

“The wireless neural device enables chronic chemical and optical neuromodulation that has never been achieved before.”

According to Qazi, the new technology is way more advanced than the conventional method.

Current neuroscientists deliver drugs and light to the brain using rigid metal tubes and optical fibers. Not only does this method limit the subject’s movement, but their rigid structure could cause a lesion in soft brain tissue over time.

As a result, the current technique is not suitable for long-term implantation.

While scientists have incorporated soft probes and wireless platforms to reduce the adverse tissue response, it’s still limited by a bulky and complicated control setup. Besides, the solution can’t deliver drugs for long periods.

For continuous wireless drug delivery, the researchers have to solve the challenge of exhaustion and evaporation of drugs.

Creating a Smartphone-Controlled Implant to Manipulate Brain Cells

The researchers from the University of Washington teamed up with the KAIST to develop a neural device with a replaceable drug cartridge. With this new design, neuroscientists can examine the same brain circuits for several months without running out of drugs.

For the test, the researchers assembled the “Plug-n-play” drug into a brain implant for mice.

They included a soft and ultra-thin probe – thick as a human hair – with microfluidic channels and tiny LEDs that are smaller than a grain of salt. So, along with unlimited drugs doses, the device could also deliver light.

Finally, the researchers created a smartphone app with a simple user interface to control the device. That means, neuroscientists can conveniently deliver drugs in any implanted area, and trigger precise light sequence without stepping in the laboratory.

According to professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine Micheal Bruchas, this technology will help researchers in many ways.

In a statement to the press, Bruchas said:

“It allows us to better dissect the neural circuit basis of behaviors, and how specific neuromodulators in the brain tune behaviors in various ways. We are also eager to use the device for complex pharmacological studies, which could help us develop new therapeutics for pain, addiction, and emotional disorders.”

The researchers expressed interest in further developing the technology to make brain implants for clinical applications.

Read More: 3D Models of Human Brain Tissues Created Using Stem Cells

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

The IoT--useful in theory, but how many connected devices are really revolutionary? | Becris | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices That Completely Miss the Mark                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Konstantin Kolosov | Shutterstock
Science 6 min read

What is 'Disruptive Diagnostics' and How is it Changing Health Ca...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Atthapon Raksthaput | Shutterstock,.com
Science 4 min read

AI can now Snuff Out Alzheimer's a Decade Before Symptoms Appear

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by By Khakimullin Aleksandr | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Recent Section 230 Changes 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Researchers Reveal Why We Love Coffee and Beer                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Mazda Cx-9 SkyActiv Engine Technology | TTAC | thetruthaboutcars.com
Technology 3 min read

Mazda's New Combustion Engine is all About Efficiency!             

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of First Flight JP via YouTube
Technology 2 min read

Meet Reon Pocket, Sony's Wearable Air Conditioner                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Earthshine: One of my goals in imaging the eclipse was to capture earthshine on the moon--sunlight reflected off the earth that illuminates the moon. Recently considered the holy grail in solar eclipse photography, it's not too hard (LOL!) now. This is a 42 image exposure bracket covering 14EV taken during Maximum eclipse. | Scott L. Taylor Photography
Culture 3 min read

The 10 Best 2017 Solar Eclipse Photos From Last Week                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Lumen Photos | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Threat of AR Hacking Fixable With Machine Learning                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Today, IoT devices are everywhere. To get the most out of your money, it pays to know exactly what IoT devices to invest in. | Image by zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices you Should be Investing in                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
We all know how debilitating night shift work can be. Could automation lead to the end of all-nighters? | Image by Fulltimegipsy | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Night Shift Negatively Impacts Health. How Could Automation Help?

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Paul Turner/Lancaster University
Technology 3 min read

Wearable Device Provides Real-Time Insight Into People's Emotions

Sumbo BelloShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Real-Life Spy Game Featuring Russian, Israeli, and U.S. Spies Beg...

Rechelle AnnShare
The Green New Deal may be a pipe dream, but it has people talking | Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

The Green New Deal -- Is it Feasible?                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image By GrA | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Link Found Between Genetics and Depression                                     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Ae Cherayut | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

How Economies Can Stay Competitive in Industry 4.0                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.