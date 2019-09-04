search
Sleep Tracking Feature May Be Coming to Apple Watch This Year

Recent reports claim that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 5 would be equipped with new features, one of which is the long-awaited sleep tracking feature.

Sumbo Bello Sep 04, 2019 at 9:35 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Sleep tracking may be one of the most requested health features on the Apple Watch. It turns out Apple was listening because it’s finally happening.

Along with the upcoming iPhones, Apple is set to unveil the Apple Watch Series 5 at its September 10 event, just a couple of days from now. But, rumors of what to expect are already making rounds on the internet.

Earlier this year, Edgy Labs published an article predicting that Apple would soon release a Sleep Tracking feature for its smartwatch in 2020. But according to a recent report, the Cupertino-based tech giant may finally be bringing this feature to its watch this year.

The report further states that the new feature would not require any additional hardware. Instead, it’s software-based.

The new feature, codenamed “Burrito” internally, will be formally called “Time in Bed Tracking.”

As you may have guessed, the feature will allow Apple Watch users to track their quality of sleep using the device’s multiple sensors and input. These include the user’s movement, noises, as well as the heart rate.

Afterward, users can analyze their data using the Health app or a dedicated Sleep app. Also, the watch should include a new complication for sleep-tracking.

One major challenge Apple faces with the new sleep-tracking feature is the Apple Watch’s limited battery time. While the upcoming series five may not arrive with improved battery life, the tech company has few tricks to encourage users to wears their watch to sleep.

For example, the Apple Watch will now remind users to charge their device in the evening ahead of bedtime. Also, users with more than one watch can select the one to be their designated bedtime watch.

Apple’s Interest in Sleep-Tracking

Back in 2014, Apple included a sleep-tracking option in Health app on iOS devices. However, the feature was inadequate at best, pulling data from the Clock app’s alarm function.

Three years later, Apple acquired the Finnish company Beddit, which produces sleep-tracking sensor strips. And at the end of last year, the company released its first version of a Beddit sleep monitor.

It’s unclear whether the older Apple Watches will support the new feature. But, since the rumors suggest minor changes in the upcoming watch, you may not need to upgrade your watch to track your sleep.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

