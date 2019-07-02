search
Marketing 3 min read

Small Businesses Are Not Focused On Keeping Customers Says Survey

The success of any business depends on different factors, one of which is customer retention. However, a new study revealed that small businesses don't exert much effort to keep their customers. Here's why.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 02, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

The goal of every commercial business is to increase sales. One essential way of doing this is to figure out how to retain current customers.

However, a report from The Manifest suggests that only 6 percent of small businesses are focused on keeping their customers. The result is a bit odd because the primary goal of digital marketing is to increase sales.

So, why this odd trend?

According to the data, small businesses don’t think it’s important to engage with existing consumers mainly because of budget constraints. Alongside insufficient fund and resources, these businesses also rely on the in-house team to engage their existing clients.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t always turn out well.

While a few workplaces have qualified staffs to handle this task, most organizations don’t enjoy such privilege.

The Manifest Report provides insight into how small businesses can benefit from various digital marketing efforts.

According to the author, Emily Clark:

“Small businesses realize the value of digital marketing but can improve their strategy with better resources and goals.”

How Small Businesses Are Failing At Keeping Current Customers

Image Credit: The Manifest

For the study, the researchers collected data on the annual budget and marketing resources from 529 small businesses across the United States.

After the analysis, the researchers noted that all the businesses made an effort to increase their sales. However, the method explored varied with each organization.

For example, very few of the businesses engage their existing customers, and as a result, miss out on easier sales.

The survey suggests that only 6 percent of the businesses are focused on retaining customers. That means the remaining 94 percent may not fully understand the advantages of this marketing technique.

Compared with acquiring new customers, it’s much cheaper to engage the older ones. While the success rate of selling to a new customer is between 60 to 70 percent, the new customer stands at a measly 5 to 20 percent.

This makes you wonder; why are small businesses not taking advantage of this enormous opportunity?

Lack of Resources and Marketing Budget

As far as customer engagement goes, not only do small businesses lack the financial resources to make it happen but the knowledge-based one too.

About 60 percent of small businesses depend on their in-house team to handle their digital marketing strategy, while 33 percent use marketing software.

Since digital marketing plays an essential role in customer engagement and retention, it’s application makes a lot of difference. The marketing budget also plays a major role. In most cases, it’s the primary determinant of how much an organization can reach.

Unfortunately, most small businesses’ marketing budget is in a state of flux. As such, they’ve never been able to enjoy the benefit of this marketing strategy consistently.

Read More: 5 Ways to Improve Your Small Business Using Big Data

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Upfluence is one of the trailblazers when it comes to SAAS tools. We had the privilege of sitting down with one of its founders to inform you on all things Upfluence.
Marketing 5 min read

Upfluence: the All-in-One SaaS Tool for Influencer Marketing 

Juliet ChildersShare
Be proud and confident of yourself and your brand--just, not too proud :) |Lassedesignen | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

Why you Should Invest in Personal Branding                                     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Gearstd | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

7 Small Business Investments you Should Consider                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Web traffic is about as difficult as growing a Bonsai tree. | Khakimullin Aleksandr | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

A Beginner's Guide to Growing Web Traffic                                       

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

5 Reasons You and Your Business Should Snapchat                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

The 10 Best Social Media Campaign Strategies for Small Businesses

Chris ParbeyShare
Image via Unilever
Marketing 2 min read

Unilever to Prevent Click Fraud With New Ad Manifesto               

Rechelle AnnShare
User-generated content graphic done by artist Sammby | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How to Involve Fans and Customers in Your Content Creation Proces...

Zayan GuedimShare
N U S A R A | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

3 Questions to ask Yourself Before Calling it Quits on a…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Don't slip up! Be aware of the most common SEO mistakes. | Retrorocket | Shutterstock
Marketing 9 min read

7 SEO Mistakes You Should Avoid                                                           

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
This new study shows that India's digital economy shows no signs of stopping ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Indian Digital Marketing Budget to Surpass Print in 2019         

Rechelle AnnShare
f11photo | Shutterstock.com
Culture 13 min read

Talking Marketing Strategies with Houston-based AMA Winner Tri Ng...

Krista GraceShare
Chanvitphat | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

8 Recession-Proof Businesses and Methods to Beat Tough Markets

William McKinneyShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Adapt Your Marketing Strategy to Facebook's News Feed Chan...

Edgy UniverseShare
Free-photos | Pixabay.com
Marketing 8 min read

A Guide to Personal Branding with Content Marketing                   

Rechelle AnnShare
It can be hard to stay on the pulse of marketing trends, so we've done the hard work for you. | Image By My Life Graphic | Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

7 Marketing Trends Worth Watching in 2018                                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.