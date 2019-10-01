search
Technology 3 min read

Smart Shirt for Potential Monitoring of Lung Disease Developed

A more accurate way of taking breathing measurements and monitoring lung disease is now possible, thanks to a new smart shirt called Hexoskin.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 01, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Imagine a smart shirt that can measure your breathing and send the collected data to a smartphone for analysis. Sounds a bit far-fetched, right?

Based on the current advancement in wearable technology, no – not really. Not only do such shirts already exist, but according to a presentation at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, it could be a more effective way of monitoring COPD.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an obstructive lung disease that’s characterized by long-term breathing problem and poor airflow. Some of the symptoms include coughing and breathlessness.

Although COPD has no cure, it can be treated through effective monitoring. As these symptoms increases, health professionals have to monitor the patient closely.

There’s just one problem.

The symptoms first occur during daily activities like house chores, or climbing stairs. As a result, health professionals often have to depend on pieces of clinic equipment such as exercise bike, face mask, and computers to provide an insight into the patient’s health.

As you may have guessed, these pieces of equipment are not practical for measuring everyday activities. And that’s where the smart shirt comes in.

Smart shirts have existed for a while now. But only professionals and amateur athletes tend to wear them.

Researcher, Denise Mannée and her colleagues wanted to know whether a smart shirt could provide a more practical alternative for measuring lung function. If so, could the shirt offer a more accurate reading than the current traditional method?

Using a Smart Shirt to Monitor COPD

For the study, the researchers used a smart shirt called the Hexoskin, from a Canada-based company.

The smart shirt senses how the fabric stretches when the wearer’s chest expands and contracts and uses these movements to estimate the air volume. It also records heart motion.

The researchers then asked a group of 15 healthy participants to wear Hexoskin while performing their daily activities. These include sitting, standing, lying down, climbing the stairs, or vacuuming.

After collecting data from the smart shirt, the participants had to repeat the tasks to generate a second set of data.

This time, the volunteers had also to wear the traditional types of equipment for measuring breathing – a face mask and a bulky backpack – along with the smart shirt. Mannée and her colleagues then compared the result for both monitoring techniques for each of the participants.

In general, the researchers noted similarities between the two measurement methods.

When lying down, the two pieces of equipment only had an average of 0.2 percent difference, which is an equivalent of a few milliliters of air. However, the differences increased as the activities became more strenuous.

For example, during vacuuming, the two pieces of equipment had an average difference of 3.1 percent or about 40ml.

The participants said the smart shirt was comfortable and they could wear it underneath their clothes. But it was still far from perfect.

Calibrations from the first use of the Hexoskin did not seem reliable for the second measurement. That means users have to recalibrate the smart shirt every time they use it.

Mrs. Mannée explained:

“These results are important because they indicate that patients can wear the smart shirt while they go about their daily lives to accurately measure their lung function.”

The researchers intend to repeat the test. But this time, the volunteers would be COPD patients.

Beyond chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, technology can help patients with other respiratory conditions. These include cystic fibrosis, asthma, and after transplantation.

Read More: New Smart Skin Changes Color in Response to Heat and Sunlight

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Prawny | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Bacteria Have "Memory" That Passes From one Cell Generation to An...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Childhood Behavior Linked to Taking Paracetamol During Pregnancy

Sumbo BelloShare
Adrian Grosu | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Prenatal 'Mini-brain' Scans May Solve Schizophrenia Origins   

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.