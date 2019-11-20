search
Science 2 min read

The Sound of Earth During a Solar Storm Will Haunt Your Dreams

ESA scientists released a recording of the eerie sound of Earth as it gets bombarded by magnetic waves during a solar storm.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Nov 20, 2019 at 9:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

We often picture space as void and silent. But it is neither. Besides containing immeasurable amounts and types of matter, space can be a boisterous place.

But, we don’t have to travel far into space to get an idea of what’s happening around us. In near-Earth space, around the magnetosphere, we get to hear the planet’s magnetic singing or the sound of Earth.

Astronomers from the European Space Agency (ESA) have compiled archive data from a satellite mission. They released a recording of the Earth’s magnetic song when struck by a solar storm.

Earth Singing Under Solar Rain

Humans, animals, plants, and all other living organisms on the planet make up what’s called the biosphere. Surrounding the biosphere are layers of gas, the atmosphere, held by Earth’s gravity. Then, above the atmosphere and biosphere, there’s Earth’s magnetic field, or magnetosphere, which protects both from harmful space radiation.

The magnetic field is a result of Earth’s molten iron core. Solar winds made of charged particles continuously bombard it. The magnetosphere reflects some particles towards the Sun. In a region called the foreshock, ions streamed back to interact with those streaming in, resulting in what’s known as magnetoacoustic waves.

In 2000, ESA launched the Cluster mission, made of four Earth-orbiting satellites. The mission aims at studying magnetoacoustic waves.

Read More: Auroras Help Physicists Study Energy Instability in Space

Understanding the interactions between the solar wind and Earth’s magnetosphere would help prepare for solar eruptions. This phenomenon can have damaging effects on communication and electronics systems both on Earth and in space.

Now, researchers have revealed a recording of the sound of Earth as captured during a solar storm, as opposed to during calm space weather conditions.

“The foreshock is home to intense electromagnetic waves, and disturbances in this region can perturb the Earth’s magnetosphere. Our study reveals that solar storms modify profoundly the foreshock, resulting in a more complex wave activity,” says a new study.

Translated into sound, these magnetoacoustic waves form like a song comprised of eerie whistles and chirps.

It is like Earth is complaining of the bad weather!

The Sound of Earth Under Calm Space Weather

The Sound of Earth During a Solar Storm

Read More: US Navy Files Blame Solar Storm For Sea Mine Explosions

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

What Ancient Climate can Teach us About our Future?                   

Zayan GuedimShare
A portion of the the Hubble Legacy field, the most detailed photo of the universe to date | NASA
Science 2 min read

Astronomers Release the Most Detailed Photo of the Universe to Da...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Passive Radiative Cooling System for Crowded Places                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Life on Mars has always been a possibility. Now, researchers have brought forward evidence showing the likelihood of their being life on our planetary neighbor to be more than plausible. | Image by Jurik Peter | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

New Discovery Furthers Proof of Possible Life on Mars               

Zayan GuedimShare
Jimmy Soning | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Life Didn't Begin on Earth--it was Transported Here by Space Dust

Zayan GuedimShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
The 2016 Isaac Asimov Memorial Debate
Technology 3 min read

Make a Simulated Universe with Only a Supercomputer and 2 Trillio...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Biosignature and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life               

Zayan GuedimShare
SpaceX | www.spacex.com
Science 5 min read

What Could Possibly Happen to Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster in Space...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

New Perovskite Material Rivals Silicon's Efficiency and Cost 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by hxdbzxy | Shutterstock
Science 8 min read

Where did it all Begin? The Theory of the Beginning of…   

Zayan GuedimShare
A stable water creation process on the moon's surface could revolutionize humanity's ability to colonize the planet. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

NASA Discovers Method of Creating Water on Moon's Surface       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of OGLE / University of Warsaw, Press Office / M. Kazmierczak / S. Brunier / Y. Beletsky
Science 3 min read

Most Detailed Map of Milky Way Shows it's Warped, not Flat     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Plate Tectonics Started 3.3 Billion Years Ago                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Scientists Use AI to Help Create Limitless Fusion Power           

Zayan GuedimShare
Fruit and Veg | Garry Knight | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

New Study Shows Flaws of the Global Agricultural System           

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.