search
Marketing 5 min read

Why Storytelling is the Future of Content Marketing

Social media -- specifically Instagram -- has been the bee's knees in marketing for a while now. But experts know that boosted ads don't really help with conversions or sales anymore. What consumers want now more than ever is storytelling marketing.

Profile Image
Juliet Childers Jun 13, 2019 at 10:45 am GMT
Why Storytelling is the Future of Content Marketing

Many brands still swear by social media marketing and influencers. But smarter money realizes that social media marketing does not and will not work for every product.

Every company is constantly trying to “break through the noise”. In a market so inundated with products and advertisements, consumers often ignore the constant noise of online advertising.

In order to break through the sea of ads, you have to adopt a narrative.

To attract customers, you need to catch their eye. To do that, you need a story.

Storytelling Marketing Supplants Identity

Every image is an opportunity to enhance your content marketing strategy. | Pixabay

What does the above image say to you? What is the woman working on? Is she starting a new business or maybe working on her Master’s Degree?

These are the kinds of questions relevant to storytelling marketing. They’re also your new secret content marketing weapon that you need to master.

Many high-profile brands have implemented something playing at this idea, but often fall short. Consider Coke and Pepsi’s famous ad campaigns like “Share a Coke” or the “Pepsi Generation” campaign.

Both of these campaigns play on two great impulses: friendship and identity. However, people are now accustomed to these big-name soda brand ads and the accompanying sugar levels present in the products.

People don’t want to be a part of that generation or share that with friends.

The popular comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live even parodied a Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial for its lack of social awareness.

In the same ways that modern markets want authenticity in their ads, they want representation and narrative.

Hashtags are more for sorting than for anything else these days. And Instagram, while still useful for some brands, largely won’t increase website traffic or conversions anymore.

Users need more than pretty pictures and faces promising them things. They demand a story that will give them more than just an ill-advised and poorly executed promotion of a product they feel they don’t need.

Hercules’ Hades giving your new marketing strategy two thumbs WAY, way up. | Disney via Deviant Art

The Magic of the Three-Part Formula

Storytelling marketing functions much like crafting an actual story: you need to have distinct segments and goals.

In the most basic sense, all stories have a beginning, middle, and end.

In order to incorporate storytelling marketing into your content marketing strategy, you’ll need to include the following:

  • a Hook — an emotional tug that engages a reader/viewer.
  • the Protagonist — the focal character of your story.
  • Setting and Length — capture your audience fast and never keep them too long.

Generally, if you follow this guideline, you can easily create storytelling marketing no matter what the scenario, audience, or brand.

But let’s look at an example in order to understand the applied knowledge as opposed to just mere theory.

The Storytelling Sweet Spot

Maltesers, the UK chocolate brand, launched an ad campaign in 2016 in which they addressed disability. The ad features a woman with cerebral palsy with two able-bodied friends sharing a personal story.

The key here is that marketing executives at the parent company Mars consulted actual disabled people before creating the campaign.

But in just 30 seconds, we know the kind of relationship these girls have with each other and even the relationship they have with the product. They are gossipping and sharing their favorite candy, right?

And it includes representation, as well, in a respectful, realistic manner.

This stands in stark contrast to the Pepsi ad from earlier which used real-life stories as obvious props to sell a product.

Better still: you can identify all three parts of the formula right from the get-go. It is obvious that the disabled woman is the protagonist, the line “I got a new boyfriend” is the hook, and the setting is a friend meet-up.

The timeline of 30 seconds is also perfect and could even be cut down to 15 seconds, I’m sure.

Overall, one of the most important things to remember is to show, not tell.

Shoving a product or service to the front of your ad will only turn away consumers. Your product should be a solution or partner in your ad, not the main event. Customers and viewers are far more savvy and critical of the ads they see these days. With that, you need to put story first — the positive association will push your product further forward than any conventional ad could.

A good commercial will put the consumer in a good mood. The best way of doing that is always focusing on the story. With a captivated audience, the positive boost in sales and audience will always follow.

Next time you are creating an ad, consider the three-part storytelling marketing formula and experiment a bit. You’ll probably find the campaign performing better than if you had just done a boosted ad on Facebook.

Read More: 6 Major Characteristics Of High-Performing Content

Found this article interesting?

Let Juliet Childers know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Juliet Childers

Content Specialist and EDGY OG with a (mostly) healthy obsession with video games. She covers Industry buzz including VR/AR, content marketing, cybersecurity, AI, and many more.

Handpicked

This new physical security key could significantly reduce the risk of hacking threats. ¦ Image via yubikey
Technology 2 min read

WebAuthn Makes More Headway in Physical Login Options               

Juliet ChildersShare
Ryan J. Thompson | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why the Jeopardy Online Test is a Real Game Changer                   

StephanieShare
Omelchenko | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Beam Therapeutics Opens with $87-million for CRISPR Innovations

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by Viktor Gladkov | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

The art of the Clapback: Social Media Feuds are Good for…

Juliet ChildersShare
Google analytics overview. | WDNet Creation | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Google Analytics                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
GeorgeJMclittle | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How to Find Influencers That Will Boost Your Content                 

Chris ParbeyShare
This cyber attack could have a significant impact on the upcoming Australian elections. | Pexels
Culture 2 min read

Three Australian Political Parties hit by Cyber Attacks           

Juliet ChildersShare
Courts still protect our right to avoid ads. But, for how long? | Sammby | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Court Rules That This Ad Blocker Doesn't Break the Law             

Juliet ChildersShare
Kubicka | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why DNA Privacy Matters                                                                           

Juliet ChildersShare
This is not the first time that Gnosticplayers has released user data for ransom, and seems like it may not be the last. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Hacker "Gnosticplayers" Compromises 26 Million User Records   

Juliet ChildersShare
Google Chrome OS allowing virtual machines could be a big step forward in their OS offensive ¦ Pexels
Technology 2 min read

Official Chrome OS Virtual Desks: "Coming Soon"                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Texas is set to become one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the U.S. | Image By Sean Pavone | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Why Texas Will be the Center of the American Renewable Revolution

Juliet ChildersShare
Ink Drop | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Tweetstorming is Officially a Twitter Feature                               

Chris ParbeyShare
Nintendo Switch is another home run for the Nintendo console franchise, but third-party dock makers have been ruining everyone's fun. | Petrianov | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Nintendo Switch Brick Victims sue Third-Party Dock Maker         

Juliet ChildersShare
Apps like the are mostly in the concept phase right now. When will the AR medium really take flight? | Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

In-App Shopping: The True Purpose of Augmented Reality Technology

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by Lee Yiu Tung | Shutterstock
Science 8 min read

6 Ways Envirotech Helps Future-Proof Earth Cities                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
122
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.