search
Science 3 min read

Tardigrades Crash-Landed on the Moon and Probably Survived

The Moon may now have new inhabitants, in the form of tiny tardigrades, who arrived aboard an Israeli spacecraft that crash-landed on its surface.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 09, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Setting its eyes on the Moon, Israel wanted to join the U.S., Russia, and China, to become the fourth country to send a lunar landing mission. The project was fully funded by private investors — a world’s first.

Eventually, the Beresheet spacecraft was launched successfully last February.

The Beresheet lander did arrive on the Moon last April. However, it didn’t land softly as expected. Instead, it came crashing onto the lunar surface, making the historic mission an utter failure.

During its short mission, Beresheet carried a digital archive containing rich information about human history, culture, human DNA samples, and more.

Its cargo also included thousands of microscopic passengers: tardigrades.

Tardigrades are among the toughest lifeforms in the known universe. They could survive the harshest environments, including space!

Because of their unique survival characteristic, people are now asking — how’s it going to be with tardigrades stranded on the moon?

Lunar Tardigrades: Where are they now?

Tardigrades are also called water bears, and these tiny critters do share some resemblance with bears. Measuring 0.002 to 0.05 inches long, they have defined bodies and heads, with eight legs, claws, and all.

But don’t let these nearly microscopic size species fool you! Moss piglets are as resilient as you can get.

A type of extremophiles, tardigrades prefer wet habitats, but they can also live virtually anywhere on the planet. That’s regardless of the harsh conditions, such as extreme temperatures, pressure, radiation, and even the space vacuum.

It’s no surprise that they don’t figure on any endangered animal list!

Tardigrades are the only known inhabitants of Earth’s upper atmospheric layer, the stratosphere. We’re talking of that cold and dry region in the atmosphere that’s constantly flooded by cosmic radiation.

Some astrobiologists think tardigrades could be spreading the seeds of life across the solar system and space beyond.

So this begs the question: can tardigrades survive the Moon?

By all accounts, yes.

The population of tardigrades that went all the way to the Moon only to crash with the lunar lander might still be alive. These extraordinarily tough creatures are likely to be in cryptobiosis, a physiological state of suspended animation.

They retract their legs and curl into a ball, called tun. Then, they shut down their metabolism and let their bodies dry up for hours while waiting for wetter conditions to rehydrate and regain their full functions.

They can remain in dehydrated states for at least five years.

This is how tardigrades survive. Basically, they don’t make do with what they got. Instead, they adopt a death-like state until they get what they need.

This way, they can survive up to 30 years or more without food, water, or even oxygen.

It makes sense!

Humans can survive without water for 3-4 days maximum. That’s because we can’t dehydrate our bodies and bring our metabolism to about 0.01 percent of normal levels as tardigrades do.

But did we need to send tardigrades to the Moon in the first place? For all we know, there could already be tardigrades on the Moon!

Because after all, the Apollo astronauts have cross-contaminated the environment with about 100 bags of human waste. The biocontamination risks should not be ignored, even if the Moon is considered lifeless.

However, even though tardigrades are super-tough, they are far from being immortal. There’s still a possibility that they could have met their demise upon crashing on the Moon if they were in their active state.

Read More: Extremophiles In Our Stratosphere Might Be Key To Discovering Alien Life

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Artists illustration of Beresheet lander on the surface of the moon | NASA
Science 2 min read

Israeli Spacecraft Plans to Create a Lunar Library                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Artist rendering of Deep Space Gateway | NASA
Science 6 min read

Space Race 2.0 Part 1: White House Calls for Serious Moon…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Flickr
Technology 3 min read

SpaceX's Starship to Make its First Flight by 2020                     

Zayan GuedimShare
In just a few years, insects as a whole could entirely disappear from this planet. | Pexels
Science 4 min read

Future Insect Decline Could Lead to Total Environmental Collapse

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA may soon be at an impasse due to internal and external conflicts on what the main goal of the space agency should be. | Image By Vladi333 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Space Experts Worry NASA Won't get to Mars by 2030                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Veterinarians at UC Davis have successfully saved the life of a puppy with the help of 3D printing. | Image By Dan Rentea | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

National Dog Day: 3D Printing Saves a Lucky Puppy at UC…

Juliet ChildersShare
Rendering of Moon Express's MX-1E lander | MoonExpress.com
Technology 5 min read

Moon Express Will Mine the Moon by 2020                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
A stable water creation process on the moon's surface could revolutionize humanity's ability to colonize the planet. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

NASA Discovers Method of Creating Water on Moon's Surface       

Zayan GuedimShare
Yutu pancam image of the Chang'E 3 lander on the moon | Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science 3 min read

China Plans to Launch its First Mars Rover Next Year                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Boris15 | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Roscosmos to Have a Lunar Colony by 2045                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Extreomphiles can survive in the most inhospitable conditions on Earth, just like in this highly acidic lake in Spain. Could studying these species help us improve our search for extraterrestrial life? | Image by Marcelina Zygula | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Extremophiles in our Stratosphere Might be key to Discovering Ali...

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist conception of the Beresheet spacecraft on the moon. | SpaceIL
Science 2 min read

Israel's Beresheet Spacecraft Fails to Land on the Moon           

Rechelle AnnShare
Apollo 15 Lunar Rover | Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

JAXA Collaborates With Toyota to Build Lunar Rover                     

Rechelle AnnShare
A false-color mosaic reveals hydrocarbon lakes on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. | Nationalgeographic.org | Photo Credit: NASA | JPL-Caltech | University of Arizona | University of Idaho
Science 3 min read

Saturn's Moon Titan Will be a Human Colony                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Somsak Nitimongkolchai | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Mining the Moon and Ocean: Top 5 Rare Earth Minerals for…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Vic Spacewalker | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New NASA-Roscosmos Partnership for Deep Space Missions             

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.