World's Biggest Tech Companies Unite to Fight Deepfakes

Recently, tech companies and researchers are devising various smart ways to fight deepfakes.

In September, Google collaborated with a startup, Jigsaw, to release a deepfake database that’ll accelerate the development of detection tools. Similarly, researchers developed an AI-watermarking technique that’ll detect deepfake manipulation.

Now, Amazon has announced a partnership with Facebook and Microsoft in the Deepfake Detection challenge (DDC). Think of it as Amazon finally joining the Justice League to fight the super-villain called deepfakes.

What Deepfakes Are, and Why They’re Dangerous

Deepfakes refers to manipulated video or digital representations produced by advanced generative algorithms. It results in fabricated images or sounds that are almost indistinguishable from reality.

Expectedly, these deepfakes pose a threat to society. Since the said technology can make people believe something is real when it isn’t, it could serve as a tool for misinformation.

MIT technology report described deepfakes devices that enable deepfakes as:

“A perfect weapon for purveyors of fake news who want to influence everything from stock prices to elections.”

As a result, ongoing researches are trying to create useful deepfake detection tools. And the Deepfake Detection Challenge is one such endeavor.

Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon Team Up to Fight Deepfakes

In September, Facebook and Microsoft teamed up with the Partnership AI and researchers from several universities to fight deepfakes.

With this in mind, they created the Deepfake Detection Challenge (DDC). It’s a contest to produce the best tools that can detect AI-generated images and videos.

In a recent blog post, Facebook’s CTO, Mike Schroepfer, revealed that the social media giant intends to contribute $10 million to the effort. The contribution also includes 5,000 curated dataset that contains videos of paid actors.

Schroepfer explained that the DDC’s goal is:

“To spur the industry to create new ways of detecting and preventing media manipulated via AI from being used to mislead others.”

Like Facebook, Amazon also recently announced that it would contribute $1 million in AWS credit over the next two years to the challenge. In addition, AWS intends to use its Amazon S3 scalable infrastructure to host the dataset for deepfake detection on its cloud service.

The DDC challenge began back in October 2019 and will run until March 2020. According to the retail giant, researchers can apply for a minimum grant of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000.