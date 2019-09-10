search
Tesla Pickup Truck To Arrive In November

Tech visionary Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet that the highly-anticipated Tesla pickup truck may be released this coming November.

Sep 10, 2019
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

According to Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, the company is now looking to unveil its Tesla pickup truck in November.

The electric pickup truck, which Musk described as “the coolest car I’ve ever seen,” was expected to arrive this summer or October. But, when a Tesla owner asked the CEO to confirm the truck’s release date, the notoriously optimistic Musk replied: “November most likely.

A mystery surrounds Tesla’s upcoming electric pickup truck. Aside from unveiling an early concept image of the pickup at the Tesla Semi in 2017, and an image tweeted in May, little is known about the vehicle.

In a statement to Recode last year, Musk described said:

“It’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, “Blade Runner” pickup truck. It’s gonna be awesome; it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great.”

With that said, the CEO admitted that he would be willing to build a more conventional pickup if the buyers don’t care for the futuristic design.

Tesla Pickup Truck Set To Face Stiff Competition

While the anticipation for Tesla’s pickup truck may be high right now, it’s set to face some stiff competitions when it does arrive.

Ford has been teasing an all-electric pickup truck of its own, the F-150. With its previous best-selling pickup trucks serving as a reminder, the F-150 may have an advantage over Tesla’s pickup truck.

According to reports, Ford’s electric F-150 could hit dealerships in the next two years. However, the $69,000 R1T from US-based automotive startup, Rivan will be available in 2020. What’s more, it’s a reportedly more futuristic than the F-150.

Tesla’s upcoming pickup truck could have more competitions.

In April, GM declared its intention to build a full-sized electric pickup. However, the company didn’t hint at the exact launch date, stating that the company would arrive “when competitively appropriate.

Also, Ford is entering a partnership with VW to produce a medium-sized e-pickup that’s supposed to arrive in 2022.

Tesla Unveils New Energy Storage for Utility-Scale Projects

