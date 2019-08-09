search
Culture 3 min read

The Algerians' "Smile Revolution" is Going Green

In the thick of the political chaos, Algerians who flood the streets calling for democracy don’t let their environmental duties take a back seat.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 09, 2019 at 10:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Every Friday, since February 22, millions of Algerians rally as one against an old decaying political regime that won’t let go quickly.

Increasingly stronger, the protests storming the whole country are showing no signs of slowing down. Instead of trying to work out any type of compromise with the de-facto rulers, the public is looking for a radical solution.

Until then, and no matter how many Fridays it’s going to take, Algerians are picking up where the ex-regime-to-be has left off, including and especially climate action.

But amid all this unrest, or the Smile Revolution as it came to be called, Algerians are well aware of what’s at stake, environment-wise.

Algerians Direction: “Silmiya, Hadariya!”

The authoritarian rentier regime in Algeria has lived off of oil and gas exports for decades since the country gained its independence from colonial France in 1962.

Since then, “fossil fuels” have been the watchwords and crude oil prices rhythmed the economic and socio-political life in Algeria.

But regardless of oil price’s extreme highs and lows, the extravagant lifestyle of the senile junta and its immediate entourage remained intact. The successive governments served their bosses and themselves.

They couldn’t care less about the people, even less about the environment. They wanted the people to resign for good from active life, but the people weren’t having any of it!

“His excellency, the people of Algeria,” decided the “gang” that was dilapidating the country has one place to go — jail.

And, Algeria has but one direction to go, “silm” and hadara,” peace and civilization.

Both peace and civilization have been jeopardized by the pseudo-democratic leading dinosaurs of Algeria who refused to go extinct, more so during the last twenty years (1999-2019).

Read More: Why Algerian Fossil Fuel Investments are a Waste

Plogging and Other Eco Responsible Practices to Consider When Protesting!

For a significant historic carbon emitter as Algeria, taking into account the country’s oil and natural gas exports, the commitment to fight climate change should be proportional to damage.

At the time being, don’t wait for any bold climate action decisions from Algeria because this isn’t the priority of the unconstitutional government. Instead, random people are taking up the slack, working their way with the little they have got.

Back in April, the protests have forced negotiations between Algeria and Exxon Mobil to develop a shale gas project in the country to come to a standstill.

The state-owned Sonatrach had already bought Exxon Mobil’s Augusta refinery in Sicily for $1 billion and was looking to expand their dirty relationship.

But the people’s peaceful and green “revenge” was only starting.

“You like your country, clean your country!”

That’s the motto of a youth-funded association that has gained a lot of power during the “hirak” as Algerians call their movement.

Hundreds of young people have joined in the action, cleaning up the streets after protesters, and making artworks out of trash bags to raise eco-awareness.

For its part, the “Green Bike” association have invented the term “Algerian plogging” and went on to apply the concept during each of the Friday demonstrations.

“We’ve been plogging for the two Fridays, and we’re definitely planning to continue,” said one of the plogging activists. “We take rubbish bags and gloves, and during the protests, we march, we sing, and we pick up garbage along the way.”

Clearly, Algerian protesters are aware that the radical political change they want should come with a clean environmental slate!

Read More: The Growing Pains of the Algerian Energy Transition

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

NetPower | Netpower.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Power Natural gas Carbon Capture Demo is Almost Ready       

Zayan GuedimShare
Mitochondria are one of the most vital parts of our biological makeup. Now, scientists may have discovered a new property that could help us fight aging. | Image by 3d_man | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Mitochondria Discovery May Provide Cure to Dementia and Aging

Zayan GuedimShare
Fake news is everywhere these days. Now, a Google Chrome extension hopes to help readers trust their news sources a little more. | Image By Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How a Google Extension Hopes to Diminish Fake News Spread       

Juliet ChildersShare
John Arehart | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Turn Back Time With These 5 new Technologies                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
A false-color mosaic reveals hydrocarbon lakes on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. | Nationalgeographic.org | Photo Credit: NASA | JPL-Caltech | University of Arizona | University of Idaho
Science 3 min read

Saturn's Moon Titan Will be a Human Colony                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
The ESA's Sentinel 5-P is already beginning to shed light on the scale of the pollution present in the Earth's atmosphere. | Image by Rakchai Duangdee | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

ESA's Sentinel-5P Instrument Shows the Scale of Air Pollution on...

Zayan GuedimShare
Texas is set to become one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the U.S. | Image By Sean Pavone | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

Why Texas Will be the Center of the American Renewable Revolution

Juliet ChildersShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Saltwater Batteries Could Revolutionize Renewable Energy Storage

Zayan GuedimShare
Flaring, active regions of our sun are highlighted in this new image combining observations from several telescopes. High-energy X-rays from NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) are shown in blue; low-energy X-rays from Japan's Hinode spacecraft are green; and extreme ultraviolet light from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is yellow and red. | NASA | JPL-Caltech | GSFC | JAXA
Science 2 min read

Researchers Create Hydrogen Fuel From Sunlight                             

Rechelle AnnShare
Toby_Parsons | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

New Low-Emission Tech Could Bridge the Renewable Energy Gap   

William McKinneyShare
Dhaka | Sk Hasan Ali | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why the Dutch are Investing Heavily in Bangladesh Water Infrastru...

Juliet ChildersShare
Science Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT Develops New Way to Triple Thermal Electricity Output       

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Global Investment in Coal Power Plants Falls Below 75%             

Zayan GuedimShare
If CO2 levels continue to increase at current levels, clouds could disappear from Earth in less than a century. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Climate Change Could Soon Eradicate Clouds           

Zayan GuedimShare
The consumer is catching on the superiority of the EV ¦ Pexels
Technology 3 min read

New Report Shows Electric Vehicles are the Future King of the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Area 2071, a UAE project based on providing a safer and more viable future for future generations, is officially underway | Image by shutterlk | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

UAE "Area 2071" to Become Blueprint for Future Smart Cities   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.