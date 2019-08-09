The Algerians' "Smile Revolution" is Going Green

Every Friday, since February 22, millions of Algerians rally as one against an old decaying political regime that won’t let go quickly.

Increasingly stronger, the protests storming the whole country are showing no signs of slowing down. Instead of trying to work out any type of compromise with the de-facto rulers, the public is looking for a radical solution.

Until then, and no matter how many Fridays it’s going to take, Algerians are picking up where the ex-regime-to-be has left off, including and especially climate action.

But amid all this unrest, or the “Smile Revolution“ as it came to be called, Algerians are well aware of what’s at stake, environment-wise.

Algerians Direction: “Silmiya, Hadariya!”

The authoritarian rentier regime in Algeria has lived off of oil and gas exports for decades since the country gained its independence from colonial France in 1962.

Since then, “fossil fuels” have been the watchwords and crude oil prices rhythmed the economic and socio-political life in Algeria.

But regardless of oil price’s extreme highs and lows, the extravagant lifestyle of the senile junta and its immediate entourage remained intact. The successive governments served their bosses and themselves.

They couldn’t care less about the people, even less about the environment. They wanted the people to resign for good from active life, but the people weren’t having any of it!

“His excellency, the people of Algeria,” decided the “gang” that was dilapidating the country has one place to go — jail.

And, Algeria has but one direction to go, “silm” and “hadara,” peace and civilization.

Both peace and civilization have been jeopardized by the pseudo-democratic leading dinosaurs of Algeria who refused to go extinct, more so during the last twenty years (1999-2019).

Plogging and Other Eco Responsible Practices to Consider When Protesting!

For a significant historic carbon emitter as Algeria, taking into account the country’s oil and natural gas exports, the commitment to fight climate change should be proportional to damage.

At the time being, don’t wait for any bold climate action decisions from Algeria because this isn’t the priority of the unconstitutional government. Instead, random people are taking up the slack, working their way with the little they have got.

Back in April, the protests have forced negotiations between Algeria and Exxon Mobil to develop a shale gas project in the country to come to a standstill.

The state-owned Sonatrach had already bought Exxon Mobil’s Augusta refinery in Sicily for $1 billion and was looking to expand their dirty relationship.

But the people’s peaceful and green “revenge” was only starting.

“You like your country, clean your country!”

That’s the motto of a youth-funded association that has gained a lot of power during the “hirak” as Algerians call their movement.

Hundreds of young people have joined in the action, cleaning up the streets after protesters, and making artworks out of trash bags to raise eco-awareness.

For its part, the “Green Bike” association have invented the term “Algerian plogging” and went on to apply the concept during each of the Friday demonstrations.

“We’ve been plogging for the two Fridays, and we’re definitely planning to continue,” said one of the plogging activists. “We take rubbish bags and gloves, and during the protests, we march, we sing, and we pick up garbage along the way.”

Clearly, Algerian protesters are aware that the radical political change they want should come with a clean environmental slate!

