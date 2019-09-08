search
Culture 4 min read

The World is Facing 'Climate Apartheid' Between the Rich and Poor!

A recent UN report claims that between rich and poor people, the latter may not survive climate change hazards while the rich can pay to escape.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Sep 08, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

In a climate-challenged world, all of humanity is affected, albeit not equally. Unfortunately, between rich and poor people, the odds of surviving catastrophic climate changes would apparently favor those with enough wealth to buy their safety.

Well, it’s called global warming. Because of that, the scale of climate disruption covers not just one portion of our planet but every corner of it.

Simply put, we live on the same planet that’s been going haywire because of climate change. Pollution of the atmosphere, extreme weather events, melting glaciers, rising seawater, acidification of the oceans, extinction of species, and other environmental consequences of climate change would eventually affect everyone’s life.

But it stands to reason that the most vulnerable will be more affected. Already underprivileged and living in run-down areas with fewer resources, the poorest people will most likely be the defenseless victims of global warming hazards.

However, the extent of the consequence of this climate segregation system, especially in the coming years, remains to be seen.

A UN rapporteur warns against a world separated by the climate where the usual victims make the most of the body count.

Human Rights at Risk of Climate Apartheid

While they’re the least responsible for carbon emissions, the poor are likely the first to fall in the face of the global climate breakdown. Between rich and poor people, the rich will more likely to survive because they can afford to buy their way out of climate stress.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to know that the world’s wealthiest countries are the biggest polluters, in an extreme carbon inequality situation.

The 10 percent richest population of the world generate 50 percent of global emissions, while the poorest half of the worldwide population (around 3.5 billion people) contribute only 10 percent of global emissions.

There’s a “climate apartheid” system in the making, where the world’s richest and poorest aren’t climate-treated equally.

Philip Alston, UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, doesn’t mince in his words:

“Perversely, while people in poverty are responsible for just a fraction of global emissions, they will bear the brunt of climate change and have the least capacity to protect themselves. We risk a ‘climate apartheid’ scenario where the wealthy pay to escape overheating, hunger and conflict while the rest of the world is left to suffer.”

Rich and Poor: Who Will Survive Climate Change?

Originally an Afrikaans word meaning separation or apartness, the term “apartheid” has gained popularity during the reign of the racial socio-political South African system.

Now it is rising to global-level and with a climate drive to boot. But, the target victims remain the same.

In the report, Alston said that climate change is threatening to undo the progress made in the last 50 years in terms of development, global health, and poverty reduction.

By 2030, climate change would have pushed 120 million more into poverty.

The UN expert is critical of the UN’s “patently inadequate” steps. He also criticized Donald Trump for “actively silencing” climate science, as well as Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, for his plans to open the Amazon rainforest to mining.

According to Alston, global warming — in addition to the fundamental rights to life like water, food, and housing — will likely undermine democracy and render human rights vulnerable. Alston asserts:

“Most human rights bodies have barely begun to grapple with what climate change portends for human rights, and it remains one on a long laundry list of ‘issues’, despite the extraordinarily short time to avoid catastrophic consequences.”

Read More: Forget 12 Years! We May Have Only 18 Months to Save the Climate

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Multiple studies have shown that a climate action based economy is the best way of boosting the global market, but are policymakers ready to listen? | Image By Lightspring | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Make it Rain: Why A Climate Action Model Will be the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Asia Images | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Cryptocurrencies Help Stabilize Economies                                       

StephanieShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
Professor Shanhui Fan and postdoctoral scholar Wei Li atop the Packard Electrical Engineering building with the apparatus that is proving the efficacy of a double-layered solar panel. The top layer uses the standard semiconductor materials that go into energy-harvesting solar cells, the novel materials on the bottom layer perform the cooling task. | Image credit: L.A. Cicero
Technology 2 min read

New Solar Device Harvests Energy From Sun and Beams Heat Into…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Germany aims to shut down all of its coal plants in the next two decades. | Image By Alexander Khitrov | Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Germany To Shut Down All of Its Coal-Fired Power Plants           

Sumbo BelloShare
NetPower | Netpower.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Power Natural gas Carbon Capture Demo is Almost Ready       

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Winter Will No Longer Exist In Australia By 2050, Researchers War...

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Toyota Makes All EV and Hybrid Patents Public                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop Technique To Turn CO2 Into Solid Carbon   

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

How Plastic Pollution Harms Oxygen-Producing Bacteria               

Sumbo BelloShare
Pro_stock | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Solar Powered Condenser Turns Ambient Humidity into Drinking Wate...

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Climate Change Puts 1 Million Species Under Extinction Risk   

Zayan GuedimShare
In a world first, Germany has launched two hydrogen-powered trains in Northern Germany. | Image via David Hecker/EPA
Culture 3 min read

World's First Hydrogen-Powered Trains Launched in Germany       

Lewis McShare
Reef labs is using new methods to create the world's largest 3D printed coral reef to date. | Alex Goad and Reef Design Lab
Technology 4 min read

Reef Design Lab is Using 3D Printing to Save the Coral… 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of First Flight JP via YouTube
Technology 2 min read

Meet Reon Pocket, Sony's Wearable Air Conditioner                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Breaching the Carbon Threshold Means Mass Extinction                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.