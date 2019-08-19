search
Science 3 min read

This Superconductor Material Could Overcome Quantum Decoherence

NIST scientists discovered a new superconductor that can sidestep the issue of quantum decoherence toward building robust quantum computers.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 19, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Engineering-wise, one of quantum computer’s most significant barriers is a thorny one known as quantum decoherence.

Qubits, the building blocks of quantum systems, are so fragile that the slightest noise from the surrounding environment such as light, magnetic fields, sound, radiation, and heat severely impacts their operationality and stability.

Quantum decoherence affects the behavior of qubits that lose the ability to entangle or stay in a superposition state to process information long enough.

Physicists have thought up of many solutions to protect quantum information from decoherence and keep qubits stable. But, recent research may have opened the door to “the silicon of the quantum age.”

Quantum Decoherence-Proof Material

In a previous research effort to overcome the issue of decoherence, scientists suggested the concept of quantum memory made of diamond strings to store qubits and increase their coherence time.

In another recent experiment, physicists showed a new possible approach to go around decoherence that allows them to increase the complexity of quantum systems with fewer qubits.

For the development of actual quantum computers (and now is their time!), a superconductor material that is readily available (cheap), easy to manipulate, and efficient as silicon for the current computer chip industry is needed.

But now, a team of physicists from the U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) may have just found that material!

This potential superconductor material is a compound called uranium ditelluride, or UTe2, that the researchers say could be used to build effective quantum logic circuits with qubits.

According to research team member Nick Butch, a physicist at the NIST Center for Neutron Research (NCNR), this compound is a “rare bird” among superconducting materials because of its unusual and strong resistance to magnetic fields.

“This is potentially the silicon of the quantum information age,” said Butch. “You could use uranium ditelluride to build the qubits of an efficient quantum computer.”

The NIST researchers were investigating the electronic properties of uranium-based magnets when they stumbled on UTe2’s unusual behaviors that they didn’t expect. Butch added:

“UTe2 had first been created back in the 1970s, and even fairly recent research articles described it as unremarkable. We happened to make some UTe2 while we were synthesizing related materials, so we tested it at lower temperatures to see if perhaps some phenomenon might have been overlooked. We quickly realized that we had something very special on our hands.”

At temperatures below -271.5 degrees Celsius, UTe2 started exhibiting its superconducting properties similar to rare ferromagnetic superconductors that act as permanent magnets at low-temperatures.

Yet, UTe2 is not ferromagnetic. “That makes UTe2 fundamentally new for that reason alone.” 

The study, published in the journal Science, also involved researchers from the University of Maryland and Ames Laboratory.

Read More: Toward High-Temp Superconductors for Faster, More Efficient Quantum Computers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Quantum FFT Algorithm to Speed Up Big Data Processing               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Thin-Film Breakthrough to Give Quantum Technologies a Boost   

Zayan GuedimShare
Quantum devices aren't as esoteric as this image would imply. In fact, they're quite common. | Dmitriy Rybin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Quantum Infrastructure Part 2: How Close are we to Quantum Device...

Zayan GuedimShare
A Quantum Internet could fundamentally change our society -- but it could leave us dangerously vulnerable. | Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Is the Quantum Internet Terrorist-Proof?                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Rendering of a Blockchain Ledger | Blockchaintechnologies.com
Technology 4 min read

Quantum Computing Won't be Hacking Blockchain                               

PaigeShare
mohammed1982eg | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Quantum Technology Creates "Hack Proof" Internet                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Physicists Develop Quantum Microphone to Measure Sound Particles

Sumbo BelloShare
Lumedix | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Edgy Labs Called it: Diamond-defect Qubits for Commercial Quantum...

Brett ForsbergShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Physicists Just Made Key Step Towards Optical Computers           

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

New Quantum Computer can Predict the Future                                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Dimitar Sotirov | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Researchers put a new Spin on Superconductivity                           

William McKinneyShare
For a long time it was thought that quantum entanglement was binary. Now, however, it's been shown that ternary quantum pairings is possible
Science 2 min read

Beyond Binary: Scientist Demonstrate Ternary Quantum State     

Zayan GuedimShare
GaudiLab | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Why Quantum Computers Prove Physics is the Future of Coding   

William McKinneyShare
Artist's abstraction of quantum mechanics. | Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

Russians Lead the Quantum Computer Race With 51-Qubit Machine

Zayan GuedimShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

New Silicon Structure a Huge Leap Toward Scalable Quantum Compute...

Zayan GuedimShare
IBM
Science 3 min read

IBM Just Unveiled the World's Smallest Computer                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.