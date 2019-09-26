search
Science 3 min read

Three-Organoid System Grown in Lab for the First Time

For the first time, scientists were able to grow a three-organoid system in a laboratory setting, a major step in studying human development.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 26, 2019 at 9:30 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

In a world’s first, scientists were able to grow three-organoid system from stem cells. That’s a connected, functioning set of three organs, which include the liver, pancreas, and biliary ducts.

Organoids are tiny, self-organized, three-dimensional tissue cultures that are derived from stem cells. Depending on the cell types produced, scientists can choose to craft such culture to replicate the complexity of an organ or express specific aspects of it.

In the past, organic experts at Cincinnati Children’s successfully grew a full intestine which included stomach organoids that produce digestive acids, nutrient-absorbing villi, among others.

However, growing a three-organoid system is another thing entirely.

The Process of Growing a Three-Organoid System

Cincinnati Children’s researcher, Takanori Takebe, MD., and his team spent five years perfecting their process.

It began by converting human skin cells back into stem cells. Then, the team guided and proved the resulting stem cells until they had two very early-stage “spheroids” of cells.

In humans, the balls of the cells form during the first month of gestation. However, the process takes only about 8.5 days in mice. During this period, the spheres merge and morph into organs that ultimately become the digestive tracts.

Growing the spheroid wasn’t an easy endeavor.

The researchers had to add the right ingredients at a specific time to avoid complications. However, things got more comfortable as they mature.

By then, the team simply suspended the cells in a gel that supports organoid growth; then they placed it in a thin membrane containing growth medium. From that point, the cells began to grow.

The cells from each spheroid began to meet each other, which led to a transformation. Soon, the spheres sprouted into a group of specialized cells that belong to specific organs.

After nearly three months, the specialized cells had not only multiplied, but they also became more distinct and refined. For example, the mini organoids were processing bile acids like they were digesting and filtering food.

In a statement, first author of the study, Hiroyuki Koike, Ph.D. said:

“This was completely unexpected. We thought we would need to add ingredients or other factors to push this process. Not trying to control this biological process led us to this success.”

What Does This Mean?

The ability to create an integrated organ system provides an opportunity to study development in human. But, in the long term, we could grow organ-tissue that’s large enough to use in transplantation.

Takebe noted:

“Current liver regenerative medicine approaches suffer from the absence of bile duct connectivity. While much work remains before we can begin human clinical trials, our multi-organoid transplant system is poised to solve this issue and may someday provide a life-long cure for patients with liver diseases.”

Read More: New Dual Stem Cell Approach to Heart Regeneration

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

New Dual Stem Cell Approach to Heart Regeneration                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Nobeastsofierce | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Artificial Human Embryos are Almost a Reality and we Need to…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Photographee.eu | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Autism Spectrum Disorder Linked to NF1 Gene                                   

John NShare
StevePB | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Manage Type 1 Diabetes With Lifesaving Open Source Software   

Zayan GuedimShare
Geza Farkas | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Drastic Measures: Scientists Grow A Whole New Skin For A Child

William McKinneyShare
An implantable, artificial vagina | Dr. Yuanyuan Zhang, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine
Science 7 min read

11 Body Parts Science can now Grow in a lab                                   

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Cyborg Organoids for Studying Early Stages of Organ Development

Sumbo BelloShare
If humanity is to remain sustainable, we need to embrace lab-grown materials. Here are the top 3 to look out for. | Image By ValentinaKru | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

Top 3 Lab-Grown Materials to Watch out for                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Future stem cell treatments could provide a solution to the struggle against Parkinson's Disease ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Stem Cell Treatment Could Mean End of Parkinson's Disease

Zayan GuedimShare
Millions of people suffering from blindness or vision impairment might soon regain their sight thanks to the development of 3D printed corneas by a British team of scientists | Image by Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Scientists Just Made the First 3D-Printed Human Corneas           

Rechelle AnnShare
Stem Cell Research | The U.S. Food and drug Authorities | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

3D Models of Human Brain Tissues Created Using Stem Cells       

Rechelle AnnShare
IPS cells could be leading the way towards the creation of artificial brains. | Image By bygermina | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

IPS Cells Could Make Artificial Brains a Future Reality           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Uncategorized 3 min read

Fluoride Exposure May Diminish Kidney and Liver Function of Teena...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Study Explains How Electronic Cigarettes Damage Brain Stem Ce...

Sumbo BelloShare
CI Photos | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Researchers Neutralize apoE4 Gene That Causes Alzheimer's       

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Tissue-Replicating Material Created to Study Bone Diseases     

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.