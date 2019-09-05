search
Technology 2 min read

Thunderbolt-Based USB4 Devices to Roll out Next Year

People behind the successful USB connector technology announced that they are set to release a faster and more reliable USB version soon -- the USB4.

Sumbo Bello Sep 05, 2019 at 9:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

It’s official, USB4 is finally here!

On Tuesday, the group that designed the immensely successful USB connector technology announced that a USB4 specification is ready. Thanks to a Thunderbolt 3 protocols license from Intel, the new USB version comes with a significant speed boost.

Although the current USB 3.2 provides a data transfer speed of up to 20 gigabits, it’s still something of a rarity. Most of us are still stuck with computers with an earlier version of the technology that either works with 5Gbps or 10Gbps.

The new USB version, on the other hand, offers twice the speed of USB 3.2.

Features of the Thunderbolt-Based USB4

The USB4 provides a speed boost of up to 40Gbps, the speed currently available on high-end computers like the MacBook Pro. Not only does it enable faster file transfer when fetching from external hard disks, but it also supports multiple external displays.

The new USB specification should be able to drive multiple displays simultaneously and various applications over a single link. Also, like the current Thunderbolt, the upcoming USB version will enable users to plug in external graphic cards to boost performance on laptops.

USB4 will make cable connections faster, easier to use, and more useful.

Meanwhile, device makers will have to discontinue the old rectangular USB-A and USBB for the new USBC connector, which the USB4 requires. But, since the upgrade has backward compatibility, you’ll still be able to plug old USB devices into the USB4. However, you may have to invest in dongles.

While Thunderbolt 3 is included in the coming new USB connector, CNET warns that it’s an optional capability. That means device makers will have to fulfill Thunderbolt’s requirement for their device to support the peripherals.

Also, manufacturers using USB4 must include USB Power Delivery in their devices.

So, when should you expect the new USB version?

In a statement to CNET, the USB Implementers said consumers should expect to see devices with USB4 support in the second half of 2020.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Book S: Ultra-Thin Laptop With 23-Hour Battery Life

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

