If you’re a content creator, you know that curation works best when you gather information relevant to your particular areas of interest.

There are marketers that curate content to gain prominence as thought leaders. But, there are others who curate better content to maintain a consistent schedule of quality content for their marketing channels.

We’re able to interact with and analyze these different types of marketers. And, we’ve developed some insightful tools that you can use to curate better content.

Whatever your reason for curating content may be, the fact is that using the right tools will make your work a lot easier.

Top 10 Tools to Help you Curate Better Content

1. Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual discovery social network. On Pinterest, you can follow people in your niche and chosen topics. This allows you to find a constant stream of great content that you can save to your board. You can share your saved content with your audience outside of Pinterest.

2. Curata

Curata is a Business-Grade Content Curation Software (CCS). Curata helps you find, organize, annotate, and share the best content based on your set preferences.

3. Feedly

Feedly is a hybrid of blog and RSS reader. Feedly allows you to discover, organize, view, and share content from your favorite news sites, YouTube channels, blogs, and feeds.

4. Scoop.it

Scoop.it does not only allow you to discover and curate quality content, but it also allows you to connect with influencers in your niche. Scoop.it also provides you with analytics tools to monitor your performance.

5. Pocket

Pocket is more of a save-for-later app since it lets you save any form of content from a website or Social Media.

The application allows easy organization of saved content with tags, allowing you to call upon them efficiently when needed. Pocket also has search functionality that makes searching through saved content painless.

6. Flipboard

Dubbed as your online personal magazine, Flipboard lets you create an incredibly visually appealing magazine of stories, pictures, and videos. You can also discover great content on other people’s magazines as well as the different topics that you follow.

7. Twitter Lists

Following a lot of people on Twitter could become incredibly difficult due to the number of tweets that appear on your timeline.

This is where the Twitter list comes in handy.

Twitter list is excellent for grouping Twitter accounts you follow. This way, you can view tweets from specific accounts separately from your main timeline.

8. Sniply

When marketers curate and share content, they drive traffic to sites other than theirs. Sniply changes that.

Sniply lets you add a CTA to any link you share. This means you could share quality content from other blogs and still have a link to your webinar on the content.

How cool is that?

9. Pressly

Pressly finds related content for you based on links you save. For every link, you save Pressly finds you a few more content you can curate and share with your audience.

10. Quuu

Quuu sends you hand-picked content based on your set interests. There are over 300 categories to choose from. You can also choose how many suggestions you’d like to receive. Quuu is integrated with Buffer and HubSpot, so it’s more than just one tool.

