Top AI Writing Assistants for SEO Content Creation

Edgy Labs knows the importance of content optimization, so here's a list of the the best AI writing assistants for SEO today.

Edgy Universe Oct 05, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

SEO content creation can be time-consuming. But using the right AI writing assistants could simplify the whole process.

What is AI writing assistants, you ask?

It’s a tool that uses machine learning to guide content creators through the writing process. Whether it’s the keyword research, grammar and tone analysis, or even readability test, several tools on the internet already offer these functionalities. Some are just more comprehensive than others.

However, for this post, we’ll be considering AI writing assistants that use artificial intelligence to help with a part of the writing process.

Also, the tool must provide insight that’ll enhance the written content. Finally, it should correct grammatical errors or at least, offer relevant resources to inform the writer.

Outlined below are some tools that fit into these categories.

7 Top AI Writing Assistants for SEO Content Creation

1. INK

INK is a new AI content tool specially designed for writers. Unlike other AI writing assistants available today, INK helps writers to self-optimize their content for search.

INK is equipped with an advanced algorithm that can read and analyze your competition’s content, make suggestions to improve your content and offer recommendations that are unique to your article in real-time.

This AI tool knows how Google values the idea behind your words, so it will make sure that your content is topically complete in the eyes of the search engine giant.

2. Grammarly

Grammarly is arguably the most popular writing app you’ll find online, and it’s not surprising. This tool helps create a concise, easy to read content, that’s also error-free.

Grammarly can help quickly help you identify basic mistakes such as a missing article, spelling errors, and punctuation. If you’re willing to upgrade to a premium plan, this tool can handle more complex tasks.

For example, it could make suggestions to change a word or even a sentence structure from passive to active voice.

In the end, you’ll get a report on the number of content you created and the popular writing mistakes you made for that week.

3. SEO Writing Assistant

SEO Writing Assistant by SEMrush helps content creators ensure that they are writing their text in an SEO-friendly style. It provides recommendations for content optimization based on the best-performing articles on the SERP for a specific keyword.

The AI writing assistant also makes suggestions to improve grammar and mechanics. You’ll also find a plagiarism checker and several other document templates. What’s more, these tools work in real-time.

You can add SEO Writing Assistant as a browser extension, WordPress plugin, or on Google Docs.

4. Pro Writing Aid

Pro Writing Aid is quite similar to Grammarly. It’s an editing app that you can either add to MS office or as a Chrome extension. You can also use it with Scrivener and Google Docs.

Like Grammarly, Pro Writing Aids makes suggestions that’ll improve your writing style. Issues that it addresses include a vague explanation, passive voice, too many adverbs, spelling, complicated sentence structure, among other grammar mistakes.

It also provides a report of your bad writing habits and common mistakes.

5. WordAi

WordAi is designed to help you pass Google and Copyscape’s test for duplicate content on other sites. It reads and understands the text, then automatically rewrites the material to score as much readability as the original text.

Not only can WordAi created in-depth paragraphs, but it also spins content using the most relevant synonyms. In the end, you’ll have a post that’s just as good as the original.

Language supports include English, French, Spanish, and Italian.

6. AI Writer

This AI writing assistant uses machine learning to collect the best information on the internet about any topic.

You simply have to write a headline, pick research URLs and keywords, and let the machine do the rest. It delivers article contents, including source materials to incorporate citations.

Along with content research and web surveillance, AI Writer also offers features article rewriting.

7. Articoolo

Do you want to create a large volume of content fast? Then Articoolo is your tool. It’s a content creator that works like a human brain.

All you need to do is provide a topic, and the algorithm analyzes the context of your topic. After understanding the context, Articoolo will search the internet for the best base resources and extracts the essential keywords and sentiments.

Finally, the tool will then create new content using Natural Language Processing engine for semantics and readability. At the end of the process (which takes about a minute), you’ll have a unique starting point for your article.

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

