search
Marketing 2 min read

Twitter Introduces 6-second Viewable Video Ad Bids

Twitter is introducing a new video ad bids program to give advertisers a more flexible option in promoting their content in the said platform.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 20, 2019 at 11:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Twitter is launching a new 6-second video ad bidding option for advertisers globally.

The social media platform wants to help advertisers get their videos in front of audiences when they’re most receptive. Since brand impact occurs within seconds, Twitter is introducing the 6-second viewable ad bids.

With the new global video buying model, the social media company will only charge advertisers or brands if their 15-second or shorter video is viewed for at least six seconds. Also, the pixels have to be at 50 percent in-view on the user’s screen.

Twitter is making the bid unit available on promoted videos, in-stream video ads, and in-stream video sponsorship.

In a statement, Twitter said:

“Today, we’re excited to provide a flexible option for advertisers who care about the completed view metric, but are ready to lean into the mobile-first paradigm and develop short-form assets optimized for in-feed viewing.”

So, why is the new ad model a big deal?

Why Twitter’s 6-second Viewable Video Ad Bids a Big Deal

The new Twitter bidding option is quite similar to YouTube’s 6-seconds bumper ads. However, it offers the flexibility of running longer creatives.

As such, advertisers that are interested in building a considerable viewing rate can benefit from the new ad bid. Brands can enjoy the security of transacting on a longer view, while still providing a short-term video experience to their viewers.

Some advertisers like Dell are already using the model while working with agency VMLY&R Miami to try the approach in Brazil.

In a statement, Dell’s CSB Brazil marketing director, Alice Oliveira, said:

“This six-second video ad solution, paired with compelling creative, increased our view rate by over 22%, making Dell Brazil leaders in best video result in the market.”

According to a Twitter-sponsored study by EyeSee, short-form (under six seconds), sound-off videos with clear branding delivered a significantly better ad recall and message association on mobile than linear TV-styled videos.

Read More: New Twitter Feature to Allow Users to Follow Topics

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

HappyMay | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

How Machine Learning can put an end to Video Buffering             

Juliet ChildersShare
x9626 | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

Top Tech Companies With the Most Followers on Instagram you can…...

Rechelle AnnShare
A map of social app icons. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Emerging Social Apps Trends in 2018 so far                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Dubassy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Here's a Single From the First Album Ever Composed by an…   

Zayan GuedimShare
Immersion Imagery | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why Data Privacy Matters Even More in an IoT World                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Gneppphoto | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

10 Ways to Create Videos for Your 2018 Social Campaigns           

Edgy UniverseShare
Drop of Light | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Germany Fines Social Networks Heavily for ‘Illegal Content’

Zayan GuedimShare
If only customers were literally magnetic. | Dream Master | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

7 Customer Retention Strategies That Leverage Social Media     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Just like Google, YouTube SEO tools are vital for ranking in search results. | Image by Kirill Kalchenko | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

5 YouTube SEO Tools to Improve your Rankings                                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Tongcom Photographer | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

China's WeChat is Developing an AR Platform                                   

Chris ParbeyShare
This new update is a great treat for tesla owners and their dogs alike. | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Tesla Rolls Out Dog Mode to Keep Canine Lovers Happy                 

Sumbo BelloShare
BeeBright | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

EU issues Final Warning to Social Media Giants on Hate Speech

Chris ParbeyShare
Image Credit: TechRadar
Technology 3 min read

Xiaomi and Oppo Tease Under-Screen Selfie Camera For Smartphones

Sumbo BelloShare
AirBnB | Pixabay
Marketing 4 min read

5 Growth Hacking Success Stories You Can Learn From                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of R.A. Fuertes
Culture 3 min read

This Simple Math Equation Divided The Internet                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Ktsdesign | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Brainwave, the Latest in a Surge of Deep Learning Acceleration Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.