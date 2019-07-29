Twitter Revenue Up by 18% Says Q2 Financial Report

Last Friday, Twitter released its financial result for the second quarter of 2019. As per the report, Twitter revenue has gone up, indicating that the social networking site had a good quarter.

With reported revenue of $841 million, not only did the company outperformed its projection for the quarter but it’s up by 18 percent. Aside from the increased revenue, Twitter also reported a monetizable daily active user (mDAU) of 139 million – a 14 percent increase from last year too.

In the United States, the mDAU increased from 26 million last year and 28 million last quarter to 29 million. The social networking site experienced a similar boost internationally, rising by 15 percent every year, and 5 percent in the previous quarter.

Twitter Revenue Boost

Twitter revenue for the second quarter reached $841 million, up by 18 percent from last year’s $711 million. This led to an increased operating income of $76 million – down from $80 million a year ago – and an operating margin of 9 percent.

The company’s revenue in the United States increased by 24 percent year-over-year to reach its current $455 million. With a reported figure of $386 million in the second quarter, international revenue, on the other hand, was up 12 percent.

According to Twitter, Japan remains its second-largest market, accounting for over 18 percent of the company’s second-quarter revenue.

Ad revenue for this period was $727 million – about 21 percent growth from the second quarter of 2018. In the U.S., the social media’s ad revenue increased by 29 percent, with video ads reportedly raising the biggest bucks.

Ad Engagement is Also Up

Twitter also reported a rise in total ad engagements.

Thanks to a higher usage and click-through rates (CTR) across various post formats, the social network has experienced a 20 percent yearly increase in ad engagements.

Meanwhile, the cost per ad engagement has remained flat. According to the company, this could be due to a shift towards higher-value ad formats, by improved CTR.

Also, more marketers are moving towards video ads, which has a lower cost per engagement and higher CTRs.

Twitter said that simplifying its rules during the second quarter led to an 18 percent drop in reports of spammy behavior. In the end, the social network admitted that its highest priorities remain health, conversation, revenue product/sales, and its platform.

