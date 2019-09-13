search
Technology 3 min read

Using AI to Help Drive Engine Efficiencies On The Road

Two researchers have started a new artificial intelligence initiative to help simulate traffic situations and improve vehicle engine efficiencies.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 12, 2019 at 7:15 pm GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

The researchers at Argonne are developing a deep learning framework that could increase engine efficiencies.

Along with reducing emissions, the new model will provide improved engine performance and fuel economy. The researchers dubbed the new project as the Machine Learning Tool for Engine Simulations and Experiments or MaLTESE for short.

Car buyers now expect more from their vehicles. Aside from the usual demand for better engine performance and fuel economy, automotive manufacturers now face the pressure of building cars with low emission. Meeting these ever-increasing demand is no easy task.

However, the researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory‘s deep learning framework will enable manufacturers to do just that – meet the demands.

With access to the supercomputing resources at Argonne, researchers Shashi Aithal and Prasanna Balaprakash started developing MaLTESE.

The framework is supposed to provide a manufacture-like onboard system that combines the power of high-performance computing (HPC) with machine learning. This will enable a new generation of autonomous cars with real-time adaptive learning and controls.

But to get to that stage, the team had first to understand how thee diverse driving and engine operating conditions affect engine performance and emissions.

In a statement, Balaprakash said:

“For the given driving conditions and driving behavior, we want to know a multitude of things, like nitrogen oxide and carbon emissions, and efficiency.”

Simulating Driving Conditions to Improve Engine Efficiencies

Balaprakash and Aithal used MaLTESE to simulate a typical 25-minute drive cycle of about 250,000 vehicles. That’s nearly as much traffic flow as you’ll find on four major highways in Chicago during rush hour.

By using Theta system—one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers— to nearly a full capacity, the team was able to complete the simulation in less than 15 minutes.

Completing such a high-fidelity simulation of just one engine cycle usually take several days, even on a supercomputer. That’s because a typical commute has thousands of different engine cycle.

However, Aithal had previously developed a physics-based real-time engine simulator called pMODES (parallel Multi-fuel Otto Diesel Engine Simulator).

The simulator runs faster than traditional engine modeling tools. Also, it can concurrently simulate the performance and emissions of thousands of drive cycles.

MaLTESE is a merger of the simulation-driven deep-learning tools being researched by Balaprakash and Aithal’s pMODES.

The researchers used the engine simulation outputs from pMODES to train a deep neural network to learn driving conditions and engine designs affect the vehicle’s performance and emissions. Using this information, the neural network can then predict the engine performance and emissions for a set of inputs in microseconds.

This brings us closer to within the realm of onboard real-time adaptive control.

Aithal noted:

MaLTESE could lead to a rapid paradigm shift in the use of HPC in the design and optimization and real-time control of automotive-features with far-reaching implications for autonomous and connected vehicles.”

Read More: New Artificial Intelligence Technique to Forecast Volcanic Eruptions

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Chetty Thomas | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Danger! Drones can be Shot Down Over U.S. Military Bases         

Juliet ChildersShare
Konstantin Kolosov | Shutterstock
Science 6 min read

What is 'Disruptive Diagnostics' and How is it Changing Health Ca...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Household robots will also imitate Michelangelo | Willyam Bradberry | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

9 (Mostly) Household Robots That Will Change the Future           

Juliet ChildersShare
Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Montreal is an AI hub and Here's why                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Technology 3 min read

Alphabet Launches Cybersecurity Company to Fight Internet Threats

Rechelle AnnShare
John Arehart | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Turn Back Time With These 5 new Technologies                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Using a complex computing system, researchers have finally cracked the code of how water molecules split. | Image By Sararwut Jaimassir | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover Secret of Water Molecules Using Supercompute...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Roger McLassus
Science 2 min read

Researchers Create the Loudest Possible Sound Underwater         

Rechelle AnnShare
Sergey Tarasov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Here's why True AI Won't Come From Deep Learning                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Quantum machine learning could be the solution Big Data has been looking for. | Image By Ozz Design | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Quantum Machine Learning Algorithm Could Crush Big Data   

Zayan GuedimShare
Rice University Computer Scientists Vijay Murali, Chris Jermaine, Swarat Chaudhuri, and Letaq Qi (from left) | Rice.edu
Technology 4 min read

Rice University AI Bayou Uses Deep Learning to Write Code       

Juliet ChildersShare
John Williams RUS | shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Deep Learning Improved by DeepMind's new AI                                   

John NShare
New machine learning software could help significantly reduce emergency admission wait times. | Image By VILevi | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Machine Learning Algorithm Reduces Emergency Admissions Rates

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Wildfires to Produce More Tarballs due to Climate Change         

Zayan GuedimShare
In a new push to introduce 5G to the U.S, Verizon will be launching its first 5G networks this April. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Verizon to Launch its 5G Network in April                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
War never changes, the slogan of Fallout | PTDZ | Shutterstock.com
Culture 19 min read

When Will Fallout 5 Come out? A Prediction                                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.