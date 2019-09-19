search
Science 3 min read

Valley Fever Range to Double in Size due to Climate Change

Scientists say climate change will likely accelerate the expansion of valley fever to include much of the western U.S. by the end of the 21st century.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Sep 19, 2019 at 8:25 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Also called coccidioidomycosis, Valley fever is an infectious disease caused by a fungus called Coccidioides. It lives in the soil across the southwestern United States and parts of Central and South America.

Most cases of Valley fever, around 10,000 cases each year, are mostly from Arizona and California. People would get sick by breathing in the microscopic spores of the fungus, called arthroconidia, from the air.

While some can fight the infection on their own, others need antifungal treatment. Certain people at higher risk of acquiring severe Valley fever are recommended to reduce exposure to large amounts of dust.

Usually, Valley fever is endemic to the south’s hot and dry areas, but a new study projects this fungal infection would spread farther north.

Climate Change and Valley Fever’s Range

As Earth’s climate is changing, so are natural systems that are subject to climate, or pretty much everything, including vectors of infectious diseases.

In the case of Valley fever, it seems like the Coccidioides fungi are expanding their range, heading north across the western U.S., what with the rising temperatures and diminishing rainfall due to climate change.

A study by an interdisciplinary team of scientists from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) predicts Valley fever’s range to double in size by the year 2100, with the number of affected states jumping to 17 up from 12.

They project Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to be the new hotbeds of Valley fevers endemic pockets. In Colorado, Idaho, and Oklahoma, the disease is expected to become more widespread.

“The range of Valley fever is going to increase substantially,” said lead author Morgan Gorris.

“We made projections out to the end of the 21st century, and our model predicts that Valley fever will travel farther north throughout the western United States, especially in the rain shadow of the Rocky Mountains and throughout the Great Plains, and by that time, much of the western U.S. will be considered endemic.”

The team used Valley fever’s endemicity map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that was made based on a skin-test study conducted back in the 1940s. Using these 80-year-old data as a starting point, researchers then collected health department data on Valley fever cases reported in many states in the American West.

Developed based on temperature and precipitation, the researchers say their model “provides similar but not exactly the same projections of where the CDC says Valley fever is. In fact, we think it may guide efforts to build a better contemporary map of where the disease poses a threat to public health.”

The study is published in the American Geophysical Union journal GeoHealth.

Read More: Wildfires To Produce More Tarballs Due To Climate Change

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Arctic sea water : Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 2 min read

Scientists Propose to Refreeze the Arctic to Reverse Climate Chan...

Rechelle AnnShare
In a landmark moment, the Ocean Cleanup project has launched its first plastic-collecting boom towards the Pacific Ocean trash pile. | Image via Oceancleanup.com
Culture 4 min read

New Ocean Cleanup Project Could Eradicate 50% of Ocean Plastic in...

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Develop Technique To Turn CO2 Into Solid Carbon   

Sumbo BelloShare
Tax havens are known by everyone to lead to corruption and crime. But, are they also contributing to climate change? | Image By Yabresse | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

New Study Shows Tax Havens are Causing Climate Change               

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

How Plastic Pollution Harms Oxygen-Producing Bacteria               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of First Flight JP via YouTube
Technology 2 min read

Meet Reon Pocket, Sony's Wearable Air Conditioner                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Researchers discovered that plastic waste may be emitting far more greenhouse gases than previously thought. | Image By Larina Marina | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Plastic Waste Found to be Massive Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Study Reveals Impact of Climate Change on Global Banana Yields

Rechelle AnnShare
Billions of tons of e-waste is created every year. Now, we are paying the price for our negligence. | Image via Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

The Rise of the E-Waste Crisis                                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Australia's Global CO2 Emissions Projected to Soar by 2030     

Zayan GuedimShare
Earth | Kevin Gill | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Study Claims Earth Could Soon Lose its Blue Color                       

Rechelle AnnShare
7-13-17 U.S. Coast Guard - Galveston Marine Base | ICEE-HOT, is being conducted by the Orion and Ground Systems Development and Operations programs along with the U.S. Department of Defense, to evaluate procedures being developed to get astronauts out of the Orion crew module upon returning to Earth. Astronauts involved in the testing include: Dan Burbank, Victor Glover, Mike Fincke and Stan Love. | Josh Valcarcel | NASA
Science 4 min read

Trump Pick for NASA Head Controversial as Orion Development Conti...

Zayan GuedimShare
This new study shows that air pollution has become one of the largest causes of premature deaths globally. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Study Shows Air Pollution is Twice as Deadly as Previously Estima...

Zayan GuedimShare
A swiss company is leading the way in carbon capture technology, making it a viable method of energy production for the future. | Image via climeworks.com
Technology 3 min read

New Plant Uses Carbon Capture Technology to Help Reverse Climate...

Zayan GuedimShare
Human activity is directly affecting our planet's evolution. That needs to change. | Image By Juhku | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

How Humans Have Altered the Course of Evolution                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Report Shows Australia has Potential to be 100% Renewable by 2030

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.