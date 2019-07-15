There are different ways of using automated emails in your marketing campaign. However, before we delve into that, let’s begin with a short introduction.

Email marketing is one of the most effective tools in any organizations’ marketing arsenal. In fact, it’s 40 times more effective than social media. But, the power is even more potent when you automatically send targeted messaging based on customers behavior.

As a business owner, it’s not feasible to compose several emails manually based on your customers’ behavior. Even if you have the resources to hire a staff or agency for this task, you’d still be losing out on some crucial email marketing opportunity.

That’s where automated emails come in.

It allows you to set up marketing messages to send to your subscribers and customers based on their behavior. Furthermore, this marketing strategy is practically guaranteed to increase your sales.

Without much ado, here are five ways to use automated emails in your marketing campaign.

5 Ways to Use Automated Emails for Your Business

1. Form Submission

An email marketing message should go out immediately someone submits a form on your website. It doesn’t matter whether it’s contact, subscription, or form to download a free resource, you must send an email to follow-up on the behavior.

To set automated form submission emails, you must use a tool and integrate it with your email marketing software. That way, you can access the reports to know what you’re doing wrong, and how to correct it.

2. Sales Trigger

After every purchase, your email marketing software should automatically send a follow-up message.

Aside from thanking your customer for buying, the email can also offer an up-sell or cross-sell item. You could even throw in a discount to increase conversion.

Here’s something else you should know.

The customer doesn’t have to complete a purchase before you can send an automated message. You can send the email when a buyer moves to the next stage of your sales pipeline.

For example, if the sales cycle for your product or service is long, sending automatic emails along the way could help push customers through the sales funnel.

So, send that email out when your customers complete a demo, a sales call, or if they are nearing the end of a free trial period.

3. Abandoned Cart

An abandoned cart message may be the most critical automated email for any e-commerce business.

A customer logs into your site clicks for minutes – maybe hours – before finding the desired product and adding it to the cart. Then, the person leaves your site without completing the purchase.

Now, you’re wondering – why?

An automated email could help you ask this question. Ultimately, you may be able to save the sale and prevent other people from abandoning their cart for the same reason.

Once again, you could include a discount code in the email to encourage purchase.

With that said, the right tracking must be configured into your email marketing tool and on your website. That way, the abandoned cart behavior can trigger this essential message.

4. Customer Support Follow-Up

It’s always a good idea to do a follow-up after a customer (or a potential customer) communicates with your support team. As you may have guessed, one way of doing this is through automated emails.

Compose your follow-up message and set it to be sent automatically when a customer on your email list completes communication with your team.

It could be a survey to track their experience and satisfaction with your customer representative or a message to inform them of how to get additional help. You could also include special offers to motivate future purchases.

5. Thank You

At the end of an acquisition, writing a review, or attending a webinar, you could send a “thank you” message to your customers. Not only does this bring out the humanity in your brand, but it also makes the customers trust your brand.

The key to sending the perfect automated “thank you” email is to make it sound authentic. The recipient must feel valued after reading the message.

Keep it simple and sincere, and they’ll always come back to buy from you.

