search
Marketing 2 min read

What Google Search Results Might Look Like Soon

Google's testing search results without URLs. Meaning, instead of seeing website domains, Google Search users may soon only see actual site names on SERP.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 06, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
What Google Search Results Might Look Like Soon

For a while now, Google appears to be moving away from showing full URLs in search results. It started with the introduction of Google breadcrumbs a couple of months ago.

Now, a Reddit user noted that the search engine might be looking to do away with URLs from search results altogether.

Google’s corporate mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful to as many people as possible. With this in mind, the search engine giant has made many improvements to enhance users’ experience on its result page.

For example, in January 2014, Google introduced Featured Snippets to reduce the number of clicks necessary to find a piece of information. Also, these snippets improve users’ mobile and voice search experience.

Other past significant changes to Google Search Result Page include:

  • Introduction of the Knowledge Panel
  • Related product recommendations
  • Image search
  • Extension of the length of titles and descriptions
  • Introduction of Video Carousel, etc.

Now, Google appears to be testing search results without URLs. So, instead of displaying a full or part of the domain, the search engine will only display the website name.

Naturally, on-lookers are concerned about Google’s current experiment with the search results.

Search Results Without URLs: What It Means

The most significant concern about the potential change is how it threatens security on the search engine.

With users unable to verify the legitimacy of websites in search results, phishing sites can conveniently impersonate trusted businesses. That way, impostors could gain access to sensitive information such as passwords and credit card numbers.

A Reddit user wrote:

“In this era of search results that don’t even show the domain name, how’s Google going to keep phishing sites from using the names of the businesses they’re trying to impersonate?”

On the other hand, removing URLs from search results shouldn’t change much in terms of SEO. If anything, SearchEngineJournal suggests that it could alter the perceived value of exact-match URLs.

With that said, it’s important to note that Google is only just testing. That means the search engine is unlikely to make it permanent if it poses a security threat or harms CTR.

Read More: Google Is Testing New Knowledge Graph Feature for Universities

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

What is Performance Marketing?                                                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Burhan Bunardi | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

The Death of the Smartphone and the Rise of AR/VR                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Adobe Flash logo | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google to Stop Indexing Flash Content in Search                           

Sumbo BelloShare
StockSnap | Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

Google is Reading Your GMail. What About Your GDocs?                 

StephanieShare
Rawpixel | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Understanding Data Structure's Graph Traversal and Depth First Se...

Alexander DeShare
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg via Getty
Marketing 4 min read

Let's Hope Streaming Doesn't Turn Into Cable                                 

PaigeShare
Android Q | Image By tanuha2001 | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Why Android Q's App Downgrade Support is a Big Deal                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

Top 7 AI Writing Assistants for SEO Content Creation                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Starts Beta Testing New Ad Extension for Advertisers   

Sumbo BelloShare
Magic Leap | Magicleap.com
Technology 4 min read

Magic Leap Hardware to be Released Within the Next Six Months

Rechelle AnnShare
Chatbot Robot | James Royal-Lawson | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Google News to get Artificial Intelligence Upgrade                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Messy, but impossible to steal remotely. | Pollapats | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

Internet Cybersecurity Is Dead: Go Offline and Analog in 2017

William McKinneyShare
Google Headquarters | Shawn Collins | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

New Google Subsea Cable to Connect U.S. and Europe                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Now that we're sending our DNA everywhere, it's time we think about protecting that data. | Victor Moussa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Your Cyberbiosecurity Needs Some Updating                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Digital marketing is tough. That's why seeking out a consultant is always a good idea. | Everything possible | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Find the Best Digital Marketing Consultant Here                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Patpitchaya | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Make Your Content Stand Out                                                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.