search
Science 3 min read

What "Komatiites" Tell us About Earth's History

Geochemical analysis of komatiites, ancient volcanic rocks, reveal that the process by which our planet recycles matter, particularly water, is much older than we thought.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 23, 2019 at 10:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Though regarded as one of nature’s most destructive forces, volcanoes played a critical role in the development of life on Earth.

Besides the formation of the land itself, volcanic eruptions helped release the water molecules trapped deep into the mantle; first, water dissolves in the magma before it gets spewed out by the volcano. Then, when it reaches the surface, the now-called lava emits water as vapor due to the reducing pressure.

While another theory attributes the existence of liquid water on Earth to comets, recent studies, however, make scientists lean more toward volcanoes.

Komatiites are a type of very rare and ancient type of magmatic rocks, called after the Komati Valley in South Africa, mostly over two billion years old.

Due to their high melting temperatures, magnesium content, and other unique features, komatiites preserve many geochemical clues that help scientists study the evolution of Earth’s mantle.

Komatiites and Earth’s Matter Cycling System

Since they were first discovered in the 1960s, komatiites have attracted geoscientists who study their origins and significance to life on Earth.

Newly-found clues hidden in komatiite rocks suggest Earth’s matter cycling process started way earlier than we previously thought.

An international team of geochemists, led by researchers at the Russian Academy of Sciences, says Earth’s unique process of cycling matter, especially water-bearing elements, may have begun working during its first billion years.

“The mechanism which caused the crust that had been altered by seawater to sink into the mantle functioned over 3.3 billion years ago. This means that a global cycle of matter, which underpins modern plate tectonics, was established within the first billion years of the Earth’s existence, and the excess water in the transition zone of the mantle came from the ancient ocean on the planet’s surface,” said Alexander Sobolev, project leader and co-author of the paper.

Read More: Alien Lifeforms on Mars Could be Hiding in Fettuccine-Like Rocks

Back in 2016, the team conducted a geochemical analysis on 2.7 billion-year-old komatiites found in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Canada. In the mantle’s transition zone, at a depth of 410-660 km, scientists collected data about komatiites’ content in water and other elements like lead, barium, and chlorine.

The results of the analysis led the researchers to form a hypothesis about “an ancient subterranean water reservoir once existed that was comparable in mass to the present-day World Ocean.”

This time, the team investigated the composition of 3.3 billion-year-old komatiite samples collected from the Barberton greenstone belt in South Africa.

In the new paper, published in Nature, the team said:

“Together with an excess of chlorine and depletion of lead in the mantle sources of komatiites, these results indicate that seawater-altered lithosphere recycling into the deep mantle, arguably by subduction, started before 3.3 billion years ago.”

Besides helping us understand how Earth got its fascinating blue color, which it’s losing by the way, through liquid water, komatiites could also be valuable for astrobiology as they could exist on other planets too.

Read More: 4,700-Year-Old Rock Art Immortalizes A Volcano Eruption

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

The LA drought was one of the worst water scarcities in the history of the continent. Now, a research team from MIT may have found a way to ensure this never happens again. | Image by J Dennis | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

How to Solve the LA Water Crisis                                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Grace-FO, NASA's new satellite, will help researchers measure climate fluctuations using lasers. | Image by Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

NASA's Grace-FO Satellite Helps Track Climate Change With Lasers

Zayan GuedimShare
Clavivs | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Evidence Shows Life on Earth Started Earlier Than Previously...

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Culture 6 min read

What if Half of Life in the World Vanished at Once?                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

TESS Finds its First Earth-Sized Planet                                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Using a complex computing system, researchers have finally cracked the code of how water molecules split. | Image By Sararwut Jaimassir | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover Secret of Water Molecules Using Supercompute...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Solar Water Solutions
Technology 3 min read

Startup Cracks Desalination Code With Solar Power                       

Zayan GuedimShare
In a breakthrough discovery, scientists have discovered the oldest animals ever on Earth. | Image By scigelova | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Identify the First Animals to Exist on Earth           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via the Bjarke Ingels Group
Culture 4 min read

U.N Body Designs Hurricane Proof Floating City                             

Zayan GuedimShare
According to quantum physics, death is not necessarily the end. | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

There is Life After Death According to Quantum Physics             

Zayan GuedimShare
Dhaka | Sk Hasan Ali | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why the Dutch are Investing Heavily in Bangladesh Water Infrastru...

Juliet ChildersShare
Stephen Hawking | goZerog.com | NASA
Science 4 min read

Humanity Goes Extinct Without FTL Travel (we may Have Found it)

Zayan GuedimShare
Our Earth may soon experience a catastrophic environmental crisis. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

9 Planetary Boundaries: Our Earth's Vitals are Failing             

Zayan GuedimShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
This new breakthrough could lead the way for hydrogen fuel to become a household form of energy creation. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Create Hydrogen Fuel From Seawater                             

Zayan GuedimShare
twilightzone | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Elon Musk News: Innovator May Probe First Alien Structure in Our...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.