One of our worst fears is spending hours of valuable time creating content and not knowing where to promote it. Luckily, we’ve gone down that road plenty of times and have learned how to solve that problem.

We’ve already given you tips on how to leverage online communities to promote your content. Today, we give you the communities where you can implement these tips to see immediate results.

7 Communities Where you can Promote Your Next Content:

1. Facebook Groups

There are up to 6,000 groups on Facebook today, making FB Groups one of the most widely used social networking features online. Facebook groups allow people to connect with other like-minded users.

Whatever topic you can think of, we can bet there’s a Facebook group for it. Take time off your writing schedule to join and become active in some of the groups around your niche.

A picture might be worth a thousand words, but community engagement is worth tens of thousands. The next time you create content, you can share it with your new-found buddies.

2. LinkedIn Groups

LinkedIn groups are very similar to Facebook groups. The only difference is that LinkedIn users are mostly professionals, and thus the members of the groups will also be professionals.

With the right tailored content, LinkedIn can be a great place to share your next content.

3. Reddit

Reddit is the front page of the internet. Getting on the homepage of Reddit can drive an insane amount of traffic to your website–but Reddit is a very tough nut to crack.

Redditors are quick to ban. They hate promotion in any form, so you have to get very creative in your content promotion on Reddit. Neil Patel wrote a great guide on how to use Reddit as a marketing channel. It’s a great starting point.

Once you figure it out, it can be your next content promotion destination.

4. Quora Spaces

Spaces is a Quora feature that allows users of the platform to create communities based on their shared interests. You may follow spaces related to your niche and interact with members there.

Quora Spaces support sharing and discussing Quora content, links, and posts. It also enables writers to organize their answers based on their topics.

5. Growth Hub

Growth Hub is a community of over 200k marketers. A lot of discussions happen around various aspects of marketing. With most of the content being user-generated, you can also share your content with the community.

Like any other community, becoming an active member of the community is key to getting your content appreciated. Don’t just share your content, make meaningful contributions to improve the community.

6. Growth Hackers

Growth Hackers is similar to Growth Hub, but Growthhackers is more targeted. As the name implies, their core audience is Growth Hackers.

Growth Hackers are very different from traditional marketers. It is a great place to share every content Growth Hacking.

7. Hacker News

Hacker News community is mostly made up of tech-savvy people, entrepreneurs, and politically minded people. This isn’t very surprising considering the site is owned by Y Combinator, one of the most prestigious startup accelerators in the world.

Like Reddit, it can drive a lot of traffic to your website if you land on the front page. Even though no one knows how Hacker News ranks content, their guidelines page is a good starting point.

