search
Culture 2 min read

Why Self-Driving Cars Could Worsen Traffic Congestion

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Adelaide suggested that the advent of autonomous vehicles could worsen traffic congestion.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 24, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

A new study from the University of Adelaide predicts that self-driving cars could lead to more traffic congestion in the coming years. But why?

Autonomous vehicles have generated lots of hype and excitement in recent times, and it’s not hard to see why.

Experts believe that automation can reduce the number of crashes on our roads. Since 94 percent of road accidents result from driver behavior, removing the driver all together should create a smoother driving experience.

But, that may not be the case.

According to the researchers at the University of Adelaide, autonomous vehicles can worsen traffic congestion in the coming decades.

In a statement to the press, co-author of the study from the University of Adelaide’s School of Economics, Dr. Raul Barreto said:

“Autonomous or driverless vehicles are likely to have profound effects on cities. Being able to understand their impact will help to shape how our communities respond to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Here’s what the researchers discovered in their study.

Attitude Towards Car Sharing Could Worsen Traffic Congestion

For the study, the researchers used the City of Adelaide as a test model. They surveyed over 500 commuters, including a blend of people who go to work by car and public transit.

Along with the participants’ views on autonomous vehicle ownership and use, the researchers also collected data on vehicle sharing and attachment to conventional vehicles. Also, the team explored potential traffic flow with a blend of traditional and autonomous vehicles, as well as the and land-use change in the Adelaide CBD.

Using this data, the University of Adelaide team modeled the potential impacts of an autonomous vehicle on the city.

Dr. Barreto noted:

“Our evidence suggests that as riders switch to autonomous vehicles, there will be an adverse impact on public transport. With most commuters not interested in ride-sharing, this could increase peak period vehicle flows, which is likely to increase traffic congestion over the next 30 years or so.”

While the total number of vehicles on the road will eventually drop, the overall vehicle trips may increase, says the researcher. As a result, we may not experience some of the predicted benefits of self-driving cars until a long transition period.

The University of Adelaide team published their findings in the journal Urban Policy and Research.

Read More: Autonomous Cars to Become Widespread Within the Decade

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

OTSAW Robotics O-R3 Security Robot | Otsaw.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

Automated Singapore now Implementing Robot Security Guards     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 2 min read

Alibaba Unveils RISC-V Processor Chip for High-Performance Applic...

Sumbo BelloShare
Dmitry Kalinovsky | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Why Your Car Needs a Nervous System                                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Becris | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

What Does a Lack of Diversity Mean for our Future of…

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Won't be long now until none of us are driving. | MIT CSAIL | Maplite
Technology 3 min read

MIT's Self-Driving System to let Cars Navigate Roads Without a Ma...

Rechelle AnnShare
Businessman hangs out with his colleague's human uber | Gennady Danilkin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why "Human Uber" may Become a Viable Career Path After 2020   

Juliet ChildersShare
With their acquisition of an AR holography startup, Apple could be paving the road towards an AR glasses product in the future. | Image by Andrey Bayda | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

3 Possible Explanations For Apple's big AI Secret                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Printing out your own bike for $300? This is the future. | Kzenon | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Startup Uses 3D Printing for Low-cost Carbon Fiber Bike Frames

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

Boosting Your Content Marketing Strategies with AI                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of MIT
Technology 3 min read

New Automated System Designs and 3D Prints Actuators                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Here's one Example of how an Automated Economy Might Look
Science 7 min read

Here's one Example of how an Automated Economy Might Look       

PaigeShare
Automation, Jobs, and the Future of Work | Mckinsey.com
Technology 5 min read

Automation: 9 Things you Still do Better Than a Machine           

Zayan GuedimShare
Immersion Imagery | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

7 AI Figures and Statistics That Will Make Your Head Spin       

Zayan GuedimShare
With looming food shortages and climate change altering the landscape of the entire planet, urban farms may be one of the solutions to helping the human race stay sustainable. | Image By Jakob Fischer | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Why Urban Farms are the Future of Food Production                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Image by bibiphoto | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

How Self-Driving Cars Could Eradicate the Traffic Jam Game     

Juliet ChildersShare
Zhejiang University | Tripadvisor.co.uk
Science 7 min read

6 Ways China is Closing the Automation gap; What This Means…...

PaigeShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.