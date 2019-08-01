Pew Research Reveals Popular YouTube Keywords to Get Views

A recent study of the popular videos in 2019 revealed which YouTube keywords get the most views.

Many YouTube videos usually come with catchy titles to grab the attention of viewers. There’s also a detailed description that tells you about the content you’re about to watch.

But how do these small factors affect how many views the video gets? Pew Research Center tried to answer this question.

The non-partisan fact tank performed an exploratory analysis of the text snippets in videos that were posted by popular channels in the first week of 2019.

For the purpose of the study, the researchers described a “popular channel” as one with at least 250,000 subscribers. Since YouTube has about 43,770 channels with that many subscribers, the sample size was large.

While the researcher broke down the analysis into three parts, only the third part is closely related to SEO. That’s the one we’ll focus on. It explored how specific keywords in video titles and descriptions were associated with more views.

Without much ado, let’s dive right in.

YouTube Keywords With the Most Views

For the study, the researchers collected words that were mentioned in the titles of about 100 different videos from 10 different channels. About 353 words made it into the list.

From the 353 keywords, the researchers identified those that were associated with high views count. They compared the median number of views of a video that mentioned a specific keyword in their title with one that didn’t.

According to the findings, YouTube videos that mentioned keywords specific like “Fortnite” and “ASMR” – Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response – in their titles receive more views than those that didn’t.

Based on the Pew Research analysis, the following are the keywords used in the 20 most viewed YouTube videos to date:

Fortnite

ASMR

Slime

Rainbow

Prank

Worst

NFL

Makeup

Moment

Wrong

Eating

PubG

NBA

Ultimate

Hack

FIFA

Player

Mystery

Insane

Roblox

Aside from analyzing the overall top YouTube keywords with higher video counts, the researchers also explored keywords in topical areas. These are words that highlight specific topics and increases the view count within the niche.

For example, beauty or fashion videos are not the most popular on YouTube. But, the researchers noted that such topical videos with the word “makeup” in their title performed well when compared with other videos in the same category.

Likewise, videos with the keyword “Kid” had a high viewership among videos about games, toys, creativity, skill, and learning.

Finally, the researchers noted that YouTube videos that referenced social media platforms had a higher overall view counts. Videos that mentioned other social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat received an average of 111,912 views compared with 78,757 for videos that didn’t.

Here’s the detail of the study.