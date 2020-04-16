3 Content Marketing Musts Your Company Should be Using

Content marketing continues to prove useful for all businesses. In this article, we give you three content marketing musts to help you promote your business efficiently.

A lot of business owners know the importance of content marketing in promoting their products or services these days. A whopping 92% of B2B companies are using content marketing as part of their overall marketing strategy.

Out of the said figure, 67% do not have a content marketing strategy. It has led these companies to achieve a minimal and, in some cases, no successes in their content marketing efforts.

In contrast, the few that do have a content strategy have had higher levels of success.

You must have a plan. Your plan can include different tactics. However, we strongly advise having these three strategies as part of your content marketing plan.

Here are the 3 Content Marketing Musts for Your Business:

1. Amplify Your Social Media Efforts

You’ve probably heard this a lot, and that is because it’s essential. Social media remains the best medium for content marketing. People are constantly checking their timelines for the latest content. You must work hard to appear on the timelines of your customers continually.

To amplify your social media marketing efforts, you must consider a few things:

First, depending on the type of business, not every social media platform will be great for you. Choose the right ones to gain the maximum impact from your efforts. Facebook, however, remains the most significant source of referral traffic for content marketers.

We’ve already covered Create Your Social Media Marketing Strategy In 4 Easy Steps. Use this as a starting point to consistently create engaging content for your social media channels.

Additionally, you must employ great tools.

There are several tools out there that allow you to manage your social media channels and campaigns with ease. It’s not efficient to hop from one social media profile to another.

A tool like Hootsuite allows you to syndicate all your social media channels into one dashboard.

Besides management, it is equally essential to dive into the data of your campaigns.

We’ve also covered 5 More Social Media Analytics Tools to maximize engagement. These tools will assist you in finding out which campaigns perform best and what’s responsible for the excellent performance.

2. Create Video Content

CISCO’s VNI Forecasts that video traffic will make up 82% of consumer internet traffic by 2021.

Facebook has also announced that it’s gearing towards a “video first” platform. For this reason, the social media giant has started giving preference to video content.

To date, native videos get 478% more shares on Facebook than videos on other sources.

Instagram and all other social media platforms are also focusing more on video content, which is why your business needs to start creating video content. Compared to other forms of content, videos have higher engagement.

Most small businesses see video content production as expensive and have long avoided it. However, there are ways to create videos without blowing your bank.

Another good news about creating video content is that you don’t even have to brainstorm new ideas. You can repurpose your existing written content into videos. We’ve written a detailed piece on how to do this.

3. Maintain Your Blog

Don’t kill your blog just yet because written content is still as relevant as videos. This means your blog still forms part of the basis of your content marketing strategy.

Note that the best and most self-sustaining traffic, which is organic traffic from search engines, considers written content first. You must keep creating high-quality content to rank higher in search engines.

Tools like INK can help ensure that your content is not only search engine optimized, but its intent also matches that of your target audience. For more content writing tools, check out our Top 7 AI Writing Assistants For SEO Content Creation.

You can host your video content on your blog as well. Almost all social media platforms offer a way to embed content on blogs.

Take advantage of this feature to host your videos on both social media and your blog.

Read More: How To Leverage AI To Boost Your B2B Content Marketing