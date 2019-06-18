search
Technology 3 min read

Adobe's Latest AI Tool can Identify Photoshopped Faces

Not only can a new AI tool spot digital facial manipulations with 99% accuracy, but it can also revert doctored pictures to their original, unedited state.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 18, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

With the rise of AI tools that take photo-editing to scary new heights, it’s getting harder and harder to determine the authenticity of digital visual data. Deepfakes challenge our eyes’ ability to distinguish between real and fake photos and videos.

But before the advent of deepfakes, and before the digital boom itself, Adobe‘s Photoshop has already revolutionized the digital photography world since its debut back in 1990.

Photoshop was and still the go-to photo-editing tool for professional and amateur creators alike. Photographers, graphic designers, advertisers, web developers, and many in other fields all use Photoshop’s photo retouching magic.

Just like it has democratized photo editing with its Photoshop software, Adobe says it wants to democratize image forensics using AI.

AI Tool Against AI Face Manipulations

Whenever a photo is altered, there would always be clues to give tampering away. While they might be invisible to the human eyes, a trained deep learning system definitely can detect them.

Aware of the implications of photo-editing technologies like its own, Adobe is focusing part of its research on developing AI solutions to “increase trust and authority in digital media.”

Last year, in a DARPA-funded research, Adobe scientists created an AI tool that spots images that were tampered by three common Photoshop techniques: splicing (combining parts from different photos into one), copy-move (cloning objects), and removing objects.

This time, a team from Adobe and UC Berkeley were sponsored by the DARPA MediFor program to design an AI to spot face manipulations. They developed an AI tool, a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), for detecting images that were edited using Photoshop’s Face Aware Liquify feature, which allows the application of warping to human faces.

To train their AI model, the team used thousands of fake images that were automatically created by scripting Photoshop itself to apply to use Face Aware Liquify on random photos on the internet.

The team structured their research around these three questions:

  • Can you create a tool that can identify manipulated faces more reliably than humans?
  • Can that tool decode the specific changes made to the image?
  • Can you then undo those changes to see the original?

Results show that they can answer by “yes” each of the above questions.

First, this AI tool outperforms humans at recognizing image manipulations by a significant margin. While humans were able to detect tampered faces in 53% of the cases, which is a little over the probability of chance, Adobe and UC Berkeley’s AI tool was accurate 99% of the time.

What’s more, this neural network tool can also “undo” image manipulations to reconstruct the original faces, and they successfully tested the system on real image manipulations created by a hired artist.

“It might sound impossible because there are so many variations of facial geometry possible,” says Alexei A. Efros from UC Berkeley. “But, in this case, because deep learning can look at a combination of low-level image data, such as warping artifacts, as well as higher level cues such as layout, it seems to work.”

Researchers don’t exclude the idea of a “magic universal ‘undo’ button” to revert images to their unedited version, though we’re still far from that. This is all experimental work as Adobe didn’t say there’s any commercial product coming out of this AI tool research project. But the company cited that “the journey of democratizing image forensics is just beginning.”

Read More: Researchers Develop An AI-Watermarking Technique To Spot Deepfakes

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

DenCG | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

World's Largest Hedge Fund Employees Rate Each Other With Blockch...

Juliet ChildersShare
Tashatuvango | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

6 Keyword Research Tools to Help You Strike Gold                         

Chris ParbeyShare
Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

MORPHEUS: Hack-Proof Chip Stops Attacks Before They Even Start

Sumbo BelloShare
Naturally, Marvel's main villain Thanos made it to the big screen with the help of CGI, but the use of AI in the character's rendering may be a new milestone in the VFX industry. | Image By Ekaterina Kupeeva | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Thanos Makes a new Ally in Machine Learning AI                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Flo | NexGear Technology
Technology 2 min read

Best Video Editor Uses Deep Learning: Introducing the new FLO App

StephanieShare
Google I/O conference 2017 | Google.com
Technology 3 min read

AI for Google I/O: Edgy Labs Predictions Come True                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Creative Market | Pexels.com
Technology 5 min read

Web Design AI: Giving Websites the Power to Design Themselves

Rechelle AnnShare
Melis | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Second Spectrum AR Will Change the way we Watch Sports             

William McKinneyShare
The viral 10 Year Challenge could be more than just a throwback to bad hair and fashion choices. | Image By TY Lim | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Is Facebook's 10 Year Challenge a Ploy to Pull Your Data?       

Zayan GuedimShare
Nomura Holdings Office | Reuters | ibtimes.co.uk
Technology 3 min read

Why Nomura, Google, IBM and Amazon are Investing in Indian Fintec...

Zayan GuedimShare
U.S. President Donald Trump | Evin El-Amin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

U.S. Tech Manufacturing Will Fall Behind With Trump's Economic Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
GagliardiImages | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

What Heuristics Study in Adolescents Means for Machine Learning

Edgy UniverseShare
Aleutie | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

7 Machine Learning Tools for IIoT                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Anastasia Sokolenko | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

5 Reasons why the Octopus Inspires Artificial Intelligence     

William McKinneyShare
Nd3000 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Happy Independence Day! 4 Ways the Fourth of July Will Look…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Gearstd | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

How to Take Advantage of the Latest Business Trends of 2018   

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.