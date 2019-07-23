search
Technology 3 min read

Africa's Largest Wind Farm Project Launched in Kenya

Kenya is strengthening its efforts to eliminate the country's reliance on thermal-generated power by launching Africa's largest wind farm to date.

Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 23, 2019 at 5:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Kenya is making giant strides toward its goal of switching to 100 percent renewable energy by 2020. Last Friday, the East African nation launched the biggest wind farm project, not just in the country, but in the whole African continent.

Dubbed as the Lake Turkana Wind Power project, it is aimed at boosting Kenya’s energy supply, steering the country away from using fossil fuels. Government officials also hope that the move could help reduce the cost of producing electricity and generate more jobs for Kenyans.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who led the inauguration, said in his speech:

“Today, we again raised the bar for the continent as we unveil Africa’s single largest wind farm. Kenya is without doubt on course to be a global leader in renewable energy.”

President Kenyatta also claimed that the LTWP project would increase the country’s supply of electricity by 13 percent. The president cited that it will reduce Kenya’s reliance on thermal-generated power while insulating the country from the supply constraints brought about by low water levels.

Turning to Wind Farm for Power

Aside from heat and light coming from the Sun, the wind is one of the most abundant, naturally occurring sources of energy here on Earth. Numerous wind farm projects have been launched across the globe as countries slowly transitioned to green energy.

To date, Africa has one of the fastest-growing renewable energy markets in the world. It came as no surprise since the continent’s vast coastlines and deserts offer the best potential for wind power production.

Now, with Kenya’s Lake Turkana Wind Power project, Africa’s spot as one of the top producers of green energy has been cemented.

Located near Lake Turkana in Nairobi, the LTWP is composed of 365 turbines that could generate around 310 megawatts of electricity. The amount can already power over 300,000 local households in the region.

President Kenyatta further said:

“We are pleased to note that Kenya is without doubt on course to be a global leader in renewable energy. This will not only ensure that our nation’s scenic beauty and unique ecosystems are preserved and protected for both present and future generations, but will also ensure that we become energy independent and that our energy supply will be safe as well as predictable.”

Aside from Kenya, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia are the other countries dominating the wind power market of Africa. However, the launching of LTWP has now placed Kenya at the forefront of renewable energy developments in the region.

Read More: GE To Build The World’s Largest Turbine In Netherlands

