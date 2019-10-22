search
Culture 6 min read

Why Android TV is Winning

With the rising popularity of voice-controlled Android TV and other smart streaming devices, SEO may become a tool for TVs, too.

Profile Image
Juliet Childers Oct 22, 2019 at 9:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

EDGY predictions have a track record of being right. With this in mind, our latest EDGY prediction regards smart TVs.

Naturally, SEO is the backbone of content marketing and digital content creation.

You cannot create digital content without considering SEO needs, search algorithms, and consulting various online tools to discern keyword ratings, domain visits, and other metrics that affect web traffic.

Many manufacturers are integrating AI assistants, like LG’s tv with built-in Google Assistant. Smart TVs, by their nature, are IoT devices: assistant integration only makes their internet connection even more leverageable.

With this, it’s almost inevitable that SEO will become more relevant for TV platforms on the whole. So how does Android TV fit into this prediction?

Since Google’s Voice Assistant is built into Android TV, they’re already way ahead of the curve.

Android TV has a ton of competition. But the support of Google signals confidence. | Android Central

Why Pay-TV Operators Love Android TV

Last year, many pay-TV operators began opting for Google’s Android TV over competitors. What is a pay-TV operator? — good question.

Pay-TV operators include companies like Windstream, AT&T, or Tivo.

All three companies are prepping Android TV boxes to take advantage of the Android TV operator tier. This tier offers a certification level for Android TV devices. It allows companies — like pay-TV operators — to personalize the platform for their needs.

WeTek specializes in Android TV, providing video distribution solutions.

They posted not one, but two articles detailing information on how companies could customize the operator tiers to their liking. You can read the overview here and find more details here. But here’s a quick rundown:

  • Companies can set fixed locations for the first two apps along the top row, which users cannot change.
  • Clients can customize boot-up screens or setup experience.
  • Added DVR or video-on-demand content integration without third-party app blockages (like Netflix and Youtube).

There are more perks, but these main three mean a great deal to companies. After all, by pinning your choice of apps, you can increase the likelihood that the users will watch your content.

It’s a bit dystopian, really: companies picking what media we engage with and the users not being able to have a choice to disengage this feature.

But, as a millennial raised in a consumer-focused and profit-driven culture, I’ve known for quite some time that I am the product. However, what is different now is that we all have the power of self-awareness and agency.

Other smart TVs don’t come integrated with the Google Assistant….yet. | Android Authority

A Brief History of Mediocrity Leading to Success

When Google TV launched in 2010, the response was lukewarm (at best).

This was before the virtual assistant craze took off, and even before, people considered how much information they gave away for free to companies like Facebook.

At the time, the platform combined the Chrome browser with the Android operating system. Over the years, Google honed this concept, releasing another iteration based on Android 5.0 Lollipop.

It focused solely on “big-screen” devices, and Google dubbed it “Android TV.”

Several devices launched for it, including the Nvidia Shield and the Nexus Player. But another breakthrough came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which sparked many smart TV operators to choose Android for their OS.

Then the Channel API paired with a TV Input Framework (TIF) took things up a notch. It allowed app developers to house content on the OS search tool and launcher.

All new devices updated to Android TV Oreo™ last year will move to Android TV Pie in the future. This means that devices can run the system with as little as 1 GB of RAM.

One of the best innovations about Android TV is that compatible devices have longer life cycles. For instance, a Nexus Player from its original launch in 2014 can still run on an Android TV 8.0 Oreo™.

The development cycles for middleware integration are also up to 60% shorter, as well. This makes for a quicker-to-market time, and that works out best for producer and consumer.

But for all of its technical prowess, Android TV excels in providing its core user base with a product that they want to use.

CES 2019 events revealed that Google would likely retool Android TV again. | The Streamable

Harnessing Search Power and Accessibility for Android TV

Shalini Govil-Pai, the senior director of product management for Android TV, spoke with Twice.com about where and how voice control fits in the smart TV environment.

Govil-Pai said that the OS didn’t matter to consumers as much as voice control or Google Assistant integration did. Of course, everyone asked about Netflix and YouTube presence, as well.

But Govil-Pai raises several valid points here:

  • OS matters — you can’t stream Amazon on a Chromecast, remember?
  • Native apps matter — everyone needs the essentials (Netflix).
  • Voice and Assistant Integration matters — Alexa, Google, etc.

Furthermore, Govil-Pai mentions that the data they have suggests that some users spend up to 40 minutes trying to find what to watch.

“Google’s strength is in search and discovery. So how do we bring that strength of ours to the TV, to help people find the content they want to watch?”

Voice controls will become an integral part of the smart home system, she believes. In fact, Android TVs are positioned to become a central contact point for intelligent home systems.

At CES this year, Google debuted with many TV brands on board for Android TV including:

  • Hisense
  • TCL
  • Skyworth
  • Philips
  • Haier
  • Xiaomi
  • JVC
  • Changhong
  • Toshiba
  • Sony

There is also a rumored redesign on the way — the second one in fewer than two years. But Govil-Pai believes that all of this serves to implement Google’s AI and search engine capabilities better and improve user and client experience with Android-powered television.

If Google can combine its search engine power with industry-attracting features for pay-TV operators, we may all have Android TVs very soon.

Read More: Google Daydream View Is Exiting The Phone-Based VR Market

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Juliet Childers know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Juliet Childers

Content Specialist and EDGY OG with a (mostly) healthy obsession with video games. She covers Industry buzz including VR/AR, content marketing, cybersecurity, AI, and many more.

Handpicked

Example Search | Google.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Algorithms Influence our Perception of the World           

William McKinneyShare
Kaleo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Here's why you had no Internet Yesterday: a Level 3 Configuration...

Rechelle AnnShare
A concept as old as history, the trojan horse virus has been a symbol of cyber espionage. | Telnov Oleksii | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Protect Yourself From This Orangeworm Trojan, Kwampir               

Juliet ChildersShare
While his Twitter jokes aren't great, Sergey Brin seems to care a lot about making AI safe and ethically responsible. That's nice. | Srijianti | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Things AI Does for Alphabet According to Annual Founders' Letter

Brett ForsbergShare
Hairy artificial skin may seem like an invention from a bad sci-fi novel, but it could be the next step towards developing true androids. | Image By fotoslaz | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

"Hairy" Artificial Skin is the Next Step in Robotics                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Gearstd | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

7 Small Business Investments you Should Consider                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Apps like the are mostly in the concept phase right now. When will the AR medium really take flight? | Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

In-App Shopping: The True Purpose of Augmented Reality Technology

Juliet ChildersShare
Today, America's birthday, is one of the most important on the American calendar. But what will it look like in 30 years time? | Image by PHILIPIMAGE | Shutterstock
Technology 9 min read

5 Ways 2050 July 4th Celebrations Will be Different                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Pandora was just acquired by Sirius XM. With other streaming services struggling, could this be the new streaming service on the block? | Image By NEGOVURA | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Pandora Acquisition May Change the Future of Music Streaming

Juliet ChildersShare
To celebrate international programmers day, we bring you all the biggest news and updates of the coder's world. | Image By Danielala | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Celebrate International Programmer's Day With Languages           

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Samsung
Technology 3 min read

Samsung's AI May Make Deepfake a Truly Terrifying Reality       

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Assistant can now be Accessed via Free Phone Call in…

Sumbo BelloShare
Google Chrome OS allowing virtual machines could be a big step forward in their OS offensive ¦ Pexels
Technology 2 min read

Official Chrome OS Virtual Desks: "Coming Soon"                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

SEMrush SEO Report Analysis Part 5: On-Page SEO you Will Rank…...

Edgy UniverseShare
Kotlin Conference | kotlinconf.com
Technology 4 min read

JetBrains Kotlin Conference: Agenda, Schedules, and other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
Sundar Pichai, on stage at Google's 2014 Google I/O Conference | Maurizio Pesce | Wikimedia Commons
Technology 3 min read

Top Announcements From the Google I/O 2018 Conference               

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
66
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.