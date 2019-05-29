search
Science 3 min read

New Compound That can Kill Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs Discovered

antibiotic-resistant superbugs kill thousands of people every year. Now, new research may provide a cure to one of the most dangerous diseases that exist today.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 29, 2019 at 9:15 am GMT
Pathogenic E. Coli | Flickr

Pathogenic E. Coli | Flickr

A team of scientists from the University of Sheffield and Rutherford Appleton Laboratory has discovered a breakthrough compound that kills antibiotic-resistant superbugs, including the dreaded pathogenic Escherichia coli (E. coli).

Called dinuclear Ru(II) complex, the chemical compound was developed by Ph.D. student Kirsty Smitten. It is still being tested, but the team’s leader, Professor Jim Thomas, already expressed his excitement about the potentials of the new drug compound.

Prof. Thomas said:

“This breakthrough could lead to vital new treatments to life-threatening superbugs and the growing risk posed by antimicrobial resistance.”

Initial studies at RAL and Sheffield revealed that the compound has many different modes of action which make it difficult for bacteria to develop resistance.

Killing Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs

To date, gram-negative bacteria like E. coli have been the leading cause of many common and deadly infections in humans like pneumonia, urinary tract infection, and septicemia.

Killing gram-negative bacteria is no easy feat. Over the years, they were able to block drugs from reaching the microbes they carry. Eventually, they evolved into a new form of bacteria, now known as antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

In the European Union alone, 25,000 deaths are reported to be due to antimicrobial resistance. Experts have estimated that if this health problem continues, the death toll due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria may rise to 10 million people every year by 2050.

Despite the ongoing efforts of pharmaceuticals and scientists around the world to expedite the process of developing a drug that can shut down these superbugs, no potential drugs have entered clinical trials since 2010.

New Hope

The new compound developed by the British researchers can be a game changer. Prof. Thomas explained:

“We played about with the structure and tried to make it so it would be preferentially taken up by the bacteria. We ended up with something that was toxic towards bacteria, particularly gram-negative bacteria, and not toxic towards humans.”

The team reportedly tested the drug compound on wax moth larvae which turn a shade darker when they are ill. This made it easier for the team to observe the compound since it glows when exposed to light.

“As the compound is luminescent, it glows when exposed to light. This means the uptake and effect on bacteria can be followed by the advanced microscope techniques available at RAL.”

Prof. Thomas and his colleagues are now planning to move to mammal testing, and hopefully, human clinical trials in the future. Their research has been published in the journal ACS Nano.

Read More: Researchers Discover Bacterial Survival Mechanism To Resist Antibiotics

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Image credit via Robert Coelius ¦ Michigan Engineering
Science 3 min read

New Cold Plasma Device Could Eradicate Airborne Diseases         

Zayan GuedimShare
Siberian Tundra | Nordroden | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

As Permafrost Melts, Long Lost Microorganisms Make a Comeback

Zayan GuedimShare
Asci and ascospores, Morchella elata | peter G. Werner | Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Scientists Discover Massive Ecosystem Beneath Earth's Surface

Rechelle AnnShare
Gene-edited bees could provide a solution to species experiencing total collapse. | Pexels
Science 3 min read

How Gene-Edited Bees Could Save the Species                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Sonia Alves Polidori | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

3 Ways the new EU Payment Services Directive Will Change Banking

Zayan GuedimShare
Jeephotographer | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Kill Superbugs With the CRISPR Pill Superdrug                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Giro Science | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

The Latest Guide to Understanding CRISPR-Cas9                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Smart windows could soon become a household item thanks to a new discovery by a Chinese research team. | Image By zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Smart Windows Are Becoming More than Just a Power Source         

Zayan GuedimShare
Lenka Horavova | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

This is Really Scary: Your Phone is Dirtier Than a Public…

Zayan GuedimShare
Akela999 | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Massive Swedish Data Breach: IBM and Government to Blame         

Rechelle AnnShare
The consumer is catching on the superiority of the EV ¦ Pexels
Technology 3 min read

New Report Shows Electric Vehicles are the Future King of the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
InsectWorld | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Jellyfish Proteins Improve the Polariton Laser                             

William McKinneyShare
Bottom-up shot of the flags of member nations in the European Union | Botond Horvath | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

European Union to Implement New Data Protection law in May     

Rechelle AnnShare
Bruce Geller | Oregonstate.edu
Science 2 min read

Here's how we Will Overcome Growing Antibiotic Resistance       

Zayan GuedimShare
skeeze | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Bacteria May be Root Cause of Cancer                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Chinese President Xi Jingping at Paris COP21
Technology 5 min read

How China Went From Paris Accord Outsider to Leading the Talks

StephanieShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.