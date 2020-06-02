search
Marketing 3 min read

Are Author Pages Essential for Ranking on Google?

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jun 02, 2020 at 7:15 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jun 02, 2020 at 7:15 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
VectorMine / Shutterstock.com

VectorMine / Shutterstock.com

According Google trend analyst and webmaster, John Mueller, author pages are not a ranking factor. However, they can be helpful for specific content.

There’s a general belief that author pages are essential for ranking on Google.

This is especially true when the content creator is an “expert author.” Google would note the credibility and reputation of such an author, and rank his or her content higher on its search engine — so was the belief.

However, Google has never said anything like that.

So, an SEO firm working with news websites popped the big question during a Google Webmaster Hangout. They asked Google’s John Mueller whether author pages are essential for ranking on the search engine.

The question reads:

“Question about E-A-T and YMYL. We’re working with news websites. What tips can you give us about an indication of content authors? Is it really necessary to make pages for each author, provide big info with photo, bio links to social networks? …Does this really matter that there are lots of work to do elsewhere.”

Here’s Mueller’s response.

Google’s John Mueller Comments on Author Pages

John started by pointing out that E-A-T and YMYL are terms from the Quality Raters Guidelines (QRG)

E-A-T stands for Expertise, Authority, Trustworthiness. Meanwhile, YMYL means Your Money or Your Life. “These are terms from the Google Raters Guidelines that we put out,” says Mueller

Google put out the QRG as a guide for third-party raters. That way, they’ll have a standard for rating search results rather than using subjective opinion.

The search giant also recommended that publishers use QRG to judge their site’s quality. However, Google has never said that the guide reflected its algorithm. It’s just a standard for rating websites.

With that said, Mueller went on to downplay the use of an author page as a ranking factor.

The webmaster and trend analyst at Google explained:

“I think like with all kinds of content; it’s not the case that you can say this really matters, and you absolutely must do it.”

He said that unlike removing a no-index meta tag on a page, adding or removing an author page is not an on-and-off switch. In other words, it’s not an SEO factor.

Muller, however, admitted that an author page is an excellent way to build trust with your readers. This is especially true for news websites looking to establish a reputation as a reliable source of information.

It brings us back to the original question:

Are Author Bios Important?

According to Muller, author pages are not ranking factors. However, it’s part of the common standards that quality raters look at to verify a website’s quality.

Author bios can help build trust with readers. And visitors who trust your site are more likely to recommend your content to others. This could, in turn, increase your content’s credibility.

So, while an author page is not a ranking factor, it could indirectly increase your ranking and traffic.

See the full video here:

Read More: Ranking On Search Result Isn’t Always The Goal ~ J. Mueller

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

The iPhone is in trouble. Unfortunately, Apple are looking for solutions in all the wrong places. | Image By Elizaveta Galitckaia | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why A Radical New Design Won't Save The iPhone                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Sashkin / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Top 10 Countries With the Fastest Internet in the World           

Sumbo BelloShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Marketing 4 min read

Top 10 YouTubers Right now Plus Their Best Content                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Ho Chi Minh City | Tonkinphotography | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Ahead of Controversial Vote, Vietnamese Activists Appeal to Faceb...

Juliet ChildersShare
Ink Drop | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Here are the Social Networks Influencers Will Be Using in 2018

Chris ParbeyShare
znakki / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft Releases June Patch Tuesday to Fix Zero-Day Vulnerabili...

Rechelle AnnShare
CROPS Project Robot | Futureag.info
Science 3 min read

Pepper-Picking CROPS Project Robot to Revolutionize EU Agricultur...

Kimberly ColemanShare
Ricky Of The World / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

DuckDuckGo Now Serves Quick Answers in Search Results               

Edgy UniverseShare
Tonkovic / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Discover Evidence of So-Called 'Negative Selection'

Rechelle AnnShare
The Subreddit Thanosdidnothing wrong has whipped itself into a frenzy this week with the news that they will be banning half of their users. Now, they want Josh Brolin to do the deed. | Image by Denis Makarenko | Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Fans Petition Josh Brolin, Tom Holland to Join Thanos Reddit ban

Juliet ChildersShare
IPS cells could be leading the way towards the creation of artificial brains. | Image By bygermina | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

IPS Cells Could Make Artificial Brains a Future Reality           

Zayan GuedimShare
AliveCor, Inc. | Youtube.com
Science 4 min read

EKG Reader Accessory for Apple Watch Just Got Cleared by FDA 

Rechelle AnnShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Skype Brings New Screen Sharing Feature to Android and iOS     

Sumbo BelloShare
Engel Ching | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

UK FinTech Jobs Left Unfilled Post-Brexit                                       

PaigeShare
Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Elon Musk Adds Supercharging Drive-Thrus to His Atompunk Future

Zayan GuedimShare
pezibear | Pixabay.com
Science 3 min read

Smart Plants can now Detect Bio-Weapons and Chemical Threats 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.