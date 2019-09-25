search
Science 4 min read

NASA to Build an Infrared Space Telescope for Asteroid Hunting

NASA has finally decided to build an infrared space telescope for asteroid hunting, a move that could help our planet prevent potential asteroid impacts.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Sep 25, 2019 at 10:20 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

As part of its so-called Planetary Defense Strategy, NASA is moving forward with its plans to build an asteroid-hunting space telescope. The goal is for scientists to search, detect, and track asteroids that are on a collision course with Earth and prevent a catastrophic impact from happening.

The U.S. space agency said that the yet-to-be-named space telescope is scheduled to be launched as soon as 2024. It will use an infrared detector to search for heat signatures of small near-Earth asteroids in the vastness of space.

At the moment, NASA calls its future asteroid finder Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission (NEOSM). Astronomers and astroid researchers expressed their excitement about NASA’s serious move to defend our planet from threats coming from space.

Richard Binzel, an MIT asteroid researcher and professor of planetary sciences, told Business Insider:

“This is a great step forward for thinking about human destiny because the dinosaurs certainly did not have an asteroid survey program to protect themselves. Having knowledge of what’s out there is something that the planetary science community has been advocating for nearly 30 years. So this is a breakthrough decades in the making.”

Asteroid Impact

Impact events, or collisions of two celestial objects, are natural occurrences in the universe. The creation of moons and rocks of all sizes floating in space are mostly attributed to these collisions.

Evidence uncovered by scientists suggests that asteroid impact events have played a significant role in the evolution of our planet. Our moon and several mass extinctions in the history of Earth were said to be the result of asteroid collisions.

One of the most devastating impact events in our history happened around 65 million years ago, causing the mass extinction of dinosaurs. The said asteroid hit what is now known as the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico and created the Chicxulub Crater.

Scientists estimate that the space rock that collided with Earth at that time was between 106 and 186 miles in diameter. If proven right, it would be the biggest of all known asteroids to hit our planet.

Asteroid Hunting to Defend Earth

Last month, a 1,000-foot asteroid named 2006 QQ23 passed by Earth at a distance of 5 million miles away. This month, another space rock measuring 1,700 feet across had passed by our planet at a distance of 3.5 miles away.

NASA Planetary Defense Officer Lindley Johnson told ABC News in an interview that about 25 asteroids are expected to fly within 5 million miles of Earth in the next 60 days. If you’re shocked by this news, Johnson also said that smaller asteroids tend to pass closer to our planet “all the time.”

The chance of a 100-foot or more massive asteroid hitting Earth in a year is roughly 1 in 300,000. In our lifetime, it’s calculated to be 1 in 10,000, nothing to lose sleep over.

However, it doesn’t change the fact that it can happen. If we’re not equipped with an asteroid-hunting instrument that can help us detect potential collisions, our chances of survival are next to none.

Building an asteroid-hunting infrared space telescope could help find not just nearby asteroids, but those that are nearly invisible in visible light called dark asteroids.

Jay Melosh, a planetary scientist at Purdue University, said:

“There are a lot of really dark asteroids out there. That pushes the need for the infrared system.”

It is said that NASA’s decision to build an infrared space telescope was due to its failure to detect, until the last minute, a football-sized asteroid that passed by Earth at a distance of 40, 400 miles from Earth last July.

Read More: NASA’s Chasing Psyche 16, An Asteroid Worth Quintillions Of Dollars

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

With the help of university students, NASA may be able to leap over many of the hurdles that extra-planetary settlement could bring to the agency. | Image By Linda Moon | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

University Students are Aiding NASA's ISS and Mars Endeavors 

Juliet ChildersShare
Concept of Psyche Spacecraft | NASA JPL-Caltech
Science 3 min read

NASA and the 16 Psyche Asteroid Worth $10 Quintillion               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

Is Venus a Better Candidate for Space Colonization Than Mars?

Zayan GuedimShare
Mr. Timmi | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Look out SpaceX: 3 Lockheed Martin Mars Plans you Should Know…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Google Maps Lets you Explore These 6 Extraterrestrial Worlds 

Zayan GuedimShare
7-13-17 U.S. Coast Guard - Galveston Marine Base | ICEE-HOT, is being conducted by the Orion and Ground Systems Development and Operations programs along with the U.S. Department of Defense, to evaluate procedures being developed to get astronauts out of the Orion crew module upon returning to Earth. Astronauts involved in the testing include: Dan Burbank, Victor Glover, Mike Fincke and Stan Love. | Josh Valcarcel | NASA
Science 4 min read

Trump Pick for NASA Head Controversial as Orion Development Conti...

Zayan GuedimShare
NASA/JPL-Caltech | NASA.gov
Technology 2 min read

NASA Soothes Fears of the Latest End-of-days Conspiracy Theorist

Rechelle AnnShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

NASA Finalizes Plans for First Deep Space Exploration Mission

Zayan GuedimShare
The International Space Station. Could it be less international than the oncoming China's Space Station? | 3DSculptor | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

China's Space Station More International Than Soon-to-be Defunded...

Juliet ChildersShare
Researchers have definitively proved the presence of ice on the Moon. | Image By taffpixture | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Find Ice on the Moon                                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Artist rendering of Tianzhou-1 docking with Tiangong-2 | CMSE | Gbtimes.com
Science 3 min read

First Chinese Cargo Spacecraft set to Rival SpaceX, Boeing Contra...

Zayan GuedimShare
Elon Musk | SpaceX
Science 3 min read

Here's What the SpaceX Suit Looks Like                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Lace0182 | Pixabay.com
Science 4 min read

NASA Budget Proposal for 2019 Includes Plans to Privatize the ISS

Rechelle AnnShare
According to this new study, destroying an asteroid is far harder than previously thought. ¦ Flickr
Science 3 min read

New Study Reveals Unforeseen Challenges of Destroying Asteroids

Rechelle AnnShare
A technician works on the descent stage for NASA's Mars 2020 mission inside JPL's Spacecraft Assembly Facility | JPL | JPL.NASA.gov
Science 3 min read

2020 NASA Mars Mission Rover now Under Development                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 4 min read

NASA's Chasing Psyche 16, an Asteroid Worth Quintillions of Dolla...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.