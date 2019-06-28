search
Science 3 min read

Astronomers Just Found the Most Earth-Like Exoplanet to Date

Not too far away, there’s a star system comprised of a red dwarf star and two planets. One of them could be the most Earth-like exoplanet ever.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 28, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

To date, nearly 4,000 planets have already been discovered outside the solar system, with another 3,700 candidate planets awaiting confirmation.

Scientists think there could be billions, in the Milky Way alone, and many could contain liquid water and other conditions conducive to the development of life. Because the only known place where life exists is here on Earth, the search for exoplanets capable of sustaining complex alien life has been so far mostly focused on Earth analogs.

An Earth-like exoplanet should be rocky so there’s a firm ground from which life can sprout. It should lie in the Goldilocks (habitable) Zone of its home star to allow for liquid water to run on the surface, and it must have a working atmosphere. Other factors like the size of the planet also come into play.

Most Earth-Like Exoplanet in Our Cosmic Vicinity

One of the most recent discoveries related to exoplanets similar to Earth is about two new Earth-sized planets, with one being described as the most Earth-like exoplanet ever.

Using the transit method with the CARMENES high-resolution spectrograph at the Calar Alto Observatory (Almería, Spain), an international team detected the twin planets orbiting the Teegarden’s Star.

Less than 13 light-years away, the Teegarden’s Star is an ultracool red dwarf (surface temperature around 2,700°C) that’s about twice the age of our Sun. It is estimated to be approximately 8-10 billion years old. Cold and faint, the Teegarden’s Star is also low-weight with a mass about one-tenth that of the Sun.

“This discovery is a great success for the CARMENES project, which was designed to look for planets around low mass stars,” says Ignasi Ribas, a researcher at the Institut d’Estudis Espacials (IEEC) of Catalonia and a co-author of the paper.

The only planets in this star system called Teegarden b and Teegarden c, both have an estimated minimum mass of about 1.1 times that of Earth. They orbit their home star every 4.91 and 11.4 days, respectively.

“The two planets resemble the inner planets of our solar system,” explains lead author Mathias Zechmeister of the Institute for Astrophysics at the University of Göttingen. “They are only slightly heavier than Earth and are located in the so-called habitable zone, where water can be present in liquid form.”

Both planets have entered the Habitable Exoplanets Catalog, with Teegarden b scoring the highest Earth Similarity Index (ESI) ever.

However, being Earth-like, even with the superlative in there, doesn’t guarantee a planet is indeed habitable. It could be, but if it only has an atmosphere, and at this point, scientists can’t say for sure.

Astrophysicists and astrobiologists need to explore further these two exo-worlds in our galactic neighborhood and look for more signs of habitability.

Read More: Kepler’s First Exoplanet Candidate Finally Confirmed

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Artist conception of the Beresheet spacecraft on the moon. | SpaceIL
Science 2 min read

Israel's Beresheet Spacecraft Fails to Land on the Moon           

Rechelle AnnShare
Extreomphiles can survive in the most inhospitable conditions on Earth, just like in this highly acidic lake in Spain. Could studying these species help us improve our search for extraterrestrial life? | Image by Marcelina Zygula | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Extremophiles in our Stratosphere Might be key to Discovering Ali...

Zayan GuedimShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

NASA to Announce AI's Role in Finding new Planets--Live Stream He...

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers may have just discovered an exoplanet in our own galactic backyard. | image by ESO M. Kornmesser
Science 3 min read

Discovery of an Exoplanet Orbiting Barnard's Star                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Google Maps Lets you Explore These 6 Extraterrestrial Worlds 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by hxdbzxy | Shutterstock
Science 8 min read

Where did it all Begin? The Theory of the Beginning of…   

Zayan GuedimShare
The discovery of the new Neptune moon Hippocamp increases the number of the planet's known orbiting satellites to 14. | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Hubble Space Telescope Images Uncover Existence of new Neptune Mo...

Rechelle AnnShare
Voyager 2 spacecraft | Ryan Howerter | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

Voyager 2 Spacecraft has Officially Entered Interstellar Space

Rechelle AnnShare
We are nearing the point of mastering the resources of our planet. However, what will this mean for the future of our civilization? | Image by Alexander Mozymov | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

New Variation of Kardashev Scale Developed                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Ah, the nebular cloud, where planetary systems are born. | Jivacore | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Galactic Archaeology and the key to Mapping Star DNA                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Planet Human: Earth Officially Enters the Anthropocene Era     

Zayan GuedimShare
Jimmy Soning | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Life Didn't Begin on Earth--it was Transported Here by Space Dust

Zayan GuedimShare
This is not the first discovery of a dimming star, but it is one of the most curious ones. ¦ Image via Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Astronomers Discover "Peculiar" Dimming Star                                 

Rechelle AnnShare
NASA’s Kepler Confirms 100+ Exoplanets During Its K2 Mission | Charly W. Karl | Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

After 9 Years, NASA Finally Retires the Kepler Space Telescope

Rechelle AnnShare
Jurik Peter | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Celebrate the 100 Year Anniversary of First Photo of Alien Planet

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.