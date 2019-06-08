search
Science 3 min read

New Study: All Athletes Have the Same Limit of Endurance

A new study claimed that all athletes have the same limit of endurance. In fact, it's just the same for all humans according to scientists.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 08, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

Athletes almost always have to test their limit of endurance. Some competitions are designed to assess just this – from the Tour de France to the Ironman triathlon.

However, a study of how humans expend energy during long and grueling sports events suggests that endurance limit contests are unnecessary. Regardless of the activity, everyone has the same metabolic limit.

In other words, we all can sustain the same maximum possible level of exertion in the long term.

As far as long term physical activities go, the researchers noted that humans could only burn 2.5 times their resting metabolic rate. No one has ever surpassed this limit, not even the world’s fastest marathoners.

According to associate professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University and co-author of the study Herman Pontzer:

“This defines the realm of what’s possible for humans.”

Hypothetically, if a person does manage to go beyond the “realm of what’s possible,” the body breaks down its tissue to make up for the caloric deficit. Yes, it’s every bit as horrific as it sounds.

Why does the body impose this limit, you ask?

According to the researchers, it could be due to the digestive tract’s ability to break down food.

Our guts can effectively absorb a limited amount of calories per day. As such, your resting metabolic rate does not improve, even when you eat more food.

How Our Resting Metabolic Rate Affects the Limit of Endurance

For the study, the researchers measured the daily calories burned by a group of athletes. The participants ran six marathons every week for five months as part of the 2015 Race Across the USA.

Alongside the marathon data, the researchers also analyzed other feats of human endurance. These include pregnancy and punishing 100-mile trail races.

Upon plotting the data on a graph, an L-shaped curve became apparent.

Although the athletes started with high energy expenditure, it inevitably plunges. Eventually, the energy expenditure hits rock-bottom at 2.5 times their basal metabolic rate and it maintains this rate until the event ends.

During the first and final legs of the Race Across USA, co-author Caitlin Thurber collected and analyzed urine samples of the marathoners. She noted that after 20 weeks of running, the athletes burned 600 fewer calories a day than expected.

This finding suggested that the body reduces its metabolism to keep a sustainable level. Thurber noted:

“It’s a great example of constrained energy expenditure, where the body is limited in its ability to maintain extremely high levels of energy expenditure for an extended period.”

While the researchers believe no one has ever sustained levels beyond this limit, they hoped someone would. According to Pontzer, elite endurance athletes should take on the challenge and aspire to break the limit of endurance.

The associate professor added:

“Science works when you’re proven wrong. Maybe someone will break through that ceiling some day and show us what we’re missing.”

Read More: Muscle Power: Weightlifting can Significantly Improve Life Expectancy

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

www.pbs.org
Science 4 min read

Microwave Frequencies Used by Researchers to see Through Walls

Rechelle AnnShare
Car Catalytic Converter Parts | Adam J | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Rhodium Photocatalyst Speeds Conversion of CO2 to Methane       

Zayan GuedimShare
This new study could shed fresh light on how our brains create memories. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

How Memories Send Ripples Through Your Brain                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Maxpixel
Science 2 min read

Researchers use Hairpin Lock to Make CRISPR Tech More Accurate

Rechelle AnnShare
Cl Photos | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

CRISPR Patent Wars: How to Claim a Cure                                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Strokes and other forms of brain trauma or injury are one of the most prevalent and dangerous health issues in our society. Now, researchers may have found a solution to the damage caused by this trauma | Photomicrograph via UCLA Health
Science 3 min read

This Biogel Helps Regenerate Stroke-Damaged Brain Tissue         

Zayan GuedimShare
mohammed1982eg | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Quantum Technology Creates "Hack Proof" Internet                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.