search
Science 3 min read

Audiobooks Listening and Reading Trigger the Same Part of the Brain

By mapping the human brain, scientists were able to determine that listening to audiobooks and reading trigger the same cognitive part of the brain.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 20, 2019 at 7:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Audiobooks are booming. While the significant shift to audiobooks occurred back in 2018, the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

According to Forbes, about 50 percent of Americans between age twelve and older have listened to audiobooks. That’s not surprising, considering the convenience that the format offers.

Yet, book snobs would insist that reading literature is far superior to listening to an audiobook. They may even go as far as saying reading is the only way to absorb information from a material.

In a 2016 YouGov study, researchers discovered that only 10 percent of people in the United Kingdom believe that listening to an audiobook is the same as reading a physical version. What’s more, most of the respondents think it’s a lesser form of culture.

But, a recent study suggests otherwise.

According to neuroscientists at the University of California, Berkeley, the same cognitive and emotional part of the brain are stimulated whether a person listens to an audiobook or reads them.

In a statement, lead author of the study and neuroscience researcher, Dr. Fatma Deniz said:

“At a time when more people are absorbing information via audiobooks, podcasts and even audio texts, our study shows that, whether they’re listening to or reading the same materials, they are processing semantic information similarly.”

Researchers had always known that a few brain regions were activated the same way when you hear a word and read the same word, said Deniz. However, the researcher didn’t expect the strong similarities in the meaning representation across an extensive network of brain regions in both these sensory modalities.

Audiobooks Can Trigger the Same Part of the Brain as Reading It

For the study, the researchers got nine volunteers to listen to stories from “The Moth Radio Hour,” a popular podcast broadcast on BBC. Then, they asked the participants to read the same stories.

The researchers scanned the participants’ brains during both conditions – listening and reading – to compare brain activities. Not only were they identical, but the researchers also noted that specific words activated some parts of the brain.

These include words that are visual, numeric, tactile, locational, mental, violent, emotional and social.

Thanks to the brain maps, which covers about 33.3 percent of the cerebral cortex, the researchers were able to accurately predict which word would activate which part of the brain.

The researchers also believe that the word maps have other clinical applications. For example, health professionals can use it to compare language processing in people with stroke, epilepsy, impaired speech, or dyslexia.

Dr. Deniz noted:

“If in the future, we find that the dyslexic brain has rich semantic language representation when listening to an audiobook or other recordings, that could bring more audio materials into the classroom.”

The researchers published their paper in the Journal of Neuroscience.

Read More: Mapping Rat’s Brain for Future Smarter Self-Driving Vehicles

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

AI Tool to Measure Human Conceptual Understanding Developed   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Coffee Not As Bad For Heart as Previously Thought                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Ollyy
Technology 15 min read

What to Know About Phone Addiction and Brain Development         

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
It's crazy to think about just how powerful the brain really is. | Triff | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover new way to map Gene Expression Patterns   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

A New Type of Brain-Inspired Ultrafast AI Developed                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Mosquitoe bites are the absolute worst. Believe us, we know. We're from Houston. | Pong Moji | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Mosquitoe Bites Helped Solve a Problem With Neural Implantation

Zayan GuedimShare
Brain implants, or neural implants, could one day fix depression and disabilities. | Metamorworks | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

DARPA and Microsoft Brain Implants aim to fix Disabilities, PTSD

Juliet ChildersShare
Mopic | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Brain Connectivity Linked to IQ Level via MRI                               

Zayan GuedimShare
SueC | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Giant Impact Phase More Violent for Moon Than we Thought         

Zayan GuedimShare
Yumanuma | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

New Study Suggests That Common Multivitamins Have no Health Benef...

Rechelle AnnShare
Future stem cell treatments could provide a solution to the struggle against Parkinson's Disease ¦ Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New Stem Cell Treatment Could Mean End of Parkinson's Disease

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Mapping Rat's Brain for Future Smarter Self-Driving Vehicles 

Sumbo BelloShare
WerbeFabrik | Pixabay.com
Science 4 min read

Health Effects of Sucrose Withheld by Sugar Industry 50 Years Ago

Rechelle AnnShare
New research in synaptic plasticity could shed light on how our brain works. | Image By whitehoune | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Synaptic Plasticity Could Explain the Inner Workings of the Human...

Zayan GuedimShare
Rendering of a carbon nanotube, measured in the nanoscale. | NASA
Technology 3 min read

A New Graphene Production Method for Smaller Semiconductors   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Scientists Create Reversible Super-Glue Inspired By Snail Mucus

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.