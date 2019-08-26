search
Science 3 min read

Austrian Scientists Built the World's First Quantum Radar

For noninvasive biomedical and security applications, a newly developed quantum radar device uses entangled microwaves to detect objects.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Aug 26, 2019 at 6:30 pm GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Entanglement is one of the most bizarre and most studied quantum phenomena. And, the fact that we have our first image of it doesn’t make it any less spooky.”

According to the principle of entanglement, a pair of particles can bind together or be entangled. Meaning, if one particle undergoes a change of quantum state, its entangled particle adopts the same state immediately.

The potential application of entanglement in quantum communication has been demonstrated using photons to transfer information securely.

One area that could benefit from the use of entangled photons is remote-sensing technology or a quantum radar.

Quantum Radar Based on Entangled Photons

Tracking objects using entangled photons sounds like a no-brainer concept. Nothing in the known universe travels faster than light photons, which also transmit information in real-time when in an entangled system. It was just a matter of time before we get to think of building quantum radars.

In a quantum radar system, the first photon is kept in the device while its twin is sent as microwave frequency to potential target objects.

As the second photon encounters an obstacle, its change of state is reflected by the static photon immediately, regardless of the distance separating them. Then, the computer would calculate the object’s distance, speed, size, and other characteristics.

Last year, the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) claimed it had built the “first quantum radar” that would render stealth aircraft technology obsolete.

In Canada, researchers at the University of Waterloo are also working on a $2.7m project to develop a quantum radar system capable of spotting stealth aircraft and missiles. Geomagnetic storms and solar flares in the Candian Arctic makes detection less effective using conventional radars.

Now, the MIT Technology Review reports that “quantum radar has been demonstrated for the first time” by a team of researchers from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria, (IST Austria).

To create pairs of entangled microwave photons, the IST Austria team used a superconducting device called a Josephson parametric converter. They call the photon they beam toward the object of interest the “signal photon,” and the one stored in the device the “idler photon.”

The system can detect objects with less background noise and at low temperatures as compared to existing radar technologies. The team thinks their quantum radar’s low energy levels could lead to a host of applications beyond military technology like noninvasive medical imaging.

“Our experiment shows the potential as a non-invasive scanning method for biomedical applications, e.g., for imaging of human tissues or non-destructive rotational spectroscopy of proteins,” said the researchers.

Read More: To Protect the Arctic, Canada is First to Test Quantum Radar in the Field

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

PhotoAC | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Look out Amazon: JD.com Offers $15 mil to Enhance Drone Tech 

StephanieShare
Pexels | via Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

Why Mandarin is Better Suited for AI Language                               

StephanieShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Science 4 min read

New Study Suggests that it's Possible to Stop Light Waves in…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

New India Law Proposes Ten Years Jail Term For Using Cryptocurren...

Sumbo BelloShare
Hong Kong | Tsuguliev | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How Asia Commits to Expanding their AI Industry                           

William McKinneyShare
The Thinker replica created by the UC Berkeley and LLNL researchers using their new 3D printing technology | UC Berkeley/Nature
Science 2 min read

New 3D Printing Tech Shapes Objects Using Light                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Data breaches are everywhere these days.| HowToStartABlogOnline.net | Flickr.com
Technology 4 min read

Unhackable Chinese Communication Network Launches Soon             

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Physicists Just Made Key Step Towards Optical Computers           

Zayan GuedimShare
The vast resources of the Arctic have long been out of the reach of global superpowers due to its ice caps. Now, thanks the global warming, they may finally be within reach | Image by Bojan Randelovic | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Forget the Space Race: Why the Arctic is More Important           

Zayan GuedimShare
Zhejiang University | Tripadvisor.co.uk
Science 7 min read

6 Ways China is Closing the Automation gap; What This Means…...

PaigeShare
Quantum computing is the next step in our society's technological advancement. Now, quantum photonic computing could provide us with this breakthrough. | Image by sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Photonic Quantum Computing may be Closer Than Previously Thought

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Two-Qubit Quantum Gate Successfully Built for the First Time 

Zayan GuedimShare
Lumedix | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Edgy Labs Called it: Diamond-defect Qubits for Commercial Quantum...

Brett ForsbergShare
Image by sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Quantum Computing Update: Scientists Successfully Control Atom Po...

Zayan GuedimShare
DrPixel | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Who's Building Circular Economies with Electronic Waste Recycling...

Juliet ChildersShare
Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Montreal is an AI hub and Here's why                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.