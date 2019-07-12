There's no Best Time to Work Out, Only Consistent Exercise Timing!

If you’re wondering what’s the best time to work out, you’re not alone, and we have some news that might help you reach your weight loss and overall well-being goals.

Whether you workout in the morning or the evening, there’s evidence on both sides as the pros and cons of each.

Some swear by a run at the crack of dawn or a gym session after a long day of work, but the truth is, as new evidence suggests, that it doesn’t matter to your body.

Exercising time per se doesn’t mean a big thing in this case. It’s more about being consistent.

Choose The Best Time to Work Out, Then Stick to it!

Just betting on eating less and less food is not an effective weight loss strategy, especially in the long term—this could wreak havoc in your body.

You should steer away from junk food and other unhealthy food. However, even a balanced and healthy diet alone won’t take you far.

You still have to be physically active to boost your brain power and metabolism and reap many short and long-term health benefits.

Now pops up a question that’s on many lips: what’s the best time of the day to work out?

With the hectic modern lifestyle, it’s challenging for many people to commit time to exercise. But it’s helpful to know that your body doesn’t care when you work out but how consistent in time you are.

In a new study, researchers at Brown Alpert Medical School found that “timing of exercise may be key to successful weight loss.”

Three hundred seventy-five adults participated in the study. They are all successful weight loss maintainers who have engaged in moderate-to-vigorous intensity exercises.

Many of the study volunteers reported being consistent in their exercise timing, with most preferring early morning as the best time to work out.

Dale Bond, a Ph.D. student at the Brown Alpert Medical School and also a senior author of the paper, explained:

“Our findings warrant future experimental research to determine whether promoting consistency in the time of day that planned and structured physical activity is performed can help individuals achieve and sustain higher levels of physical activity.”

The first author of the paper published in the journal Obesity, Dr. Leah Schumacher, thinks their results are equally important to other individuals with low physical activity to help them take their workout efforts to the next level.

So, the bottom line is you have to choose the best time to work out that “works” for you. Then, stick to it.

Your body will thank you, and you would likely be more comfortable in your own skin.