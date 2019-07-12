search
Culture 3 min read

There's no Best Time to Work Out, Only Consistent Exercise Timing!

For those looking to maintain their weight, doing exercise at the same time every day is said to be the "best time to work out."

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jul 12, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

If you’re wondering what’s the best time to work out, you’re not alone, and we have some news that might help you reach your weight loss and overall well-being goals.

Whether you workout in the morning or the evening, there’s evidence on both sides as the pros and cons of each.

Some swear by a run at the crack of dawn or a gym session after a long day of work, but the truth is, as new evidence suggests, that it doesn’t matter to your body.

Exercising time per se doesn’t mean a big thing in this case. It’s more about being consistent.

Choose The Best Time to Work Out, Then Stick to it!

Just betting on eating less and less food is not an effective weight loss strategy, especially in the long term—this could wreak havoc in your body.

You should steer away from junk food and other unhealthy food. However, even a balanced and healthy diet alone won’t take you far.

You still have to be physically active to boost your brain power and metabolism and reap many short and long-term health benefits.

Now pops up a question that’s on many lips: what’s the best time of the day to work out?

With the hectic modern lifestyle, it’s challenging for many people to commit time to exercise. But it’s helpful to know that your body doesn’t care when you work out but how consistent in time you are.

In a new study, researchers at Brown Alpert Medical School found that timing of exercise may be key to successful weight loss.”

Three hundred seventy-five adults participated in the study. They are all successful weight loss maintainers who have engaged in moderate-to-vigorous intensity exercises.

Many of the study volunteers reported being consistent in their exercise timing, with most preferring early morning as the best time to work out.

Dale Bond, a Ph.D. student at the Brown Alpert Medical School and also a senior author of the paper, explained:

“Our findings warrant future experimental research to determine whether promoting consistency in the time of day that planned and structured physical activity is performed can help individuals achieve and sustain higher levels of physical activity.”

The first author of the paper published in the journal Obesity, Dr. Leah Schumacher, thinks their results are equally important to other individuals with low physical activity to help them take their workout efforts to the next level.

So, the bottom line is you have to choose the best time to work out that “works” for you. Then, stick to it.

Your body will thank you, and you would likely be more comfortable in your own skin.

Read More: Effect of Morning Exercise is Different from Evenings’

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

A new CRISPRa technique could help eradicate obesity by supercharging genes. Image via ADragan | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

New CRISPRa Process Could Eradicate Obesity                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Lead me not to temptation | corporate.aldi.us | theeventchronicle.com
Science 3 min read

How Candy Impulse Buy Strategies Influence E-commerce               

PaigeShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Effect of Morning Exercise is Different from Evenings'             

Sumbo BelloShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Researchers Reveal Why We Love Coffee and Beer                             

Sumbo BelloShare
The Meat industry is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. | Image via Pixabay
Technology 5 min read

Want to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? Eat Better                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Electronic health records mean you no longer have to try and read doctor handwriting. | TippaPatt | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Electronic Health Records are Revolutionizing the way Hospitals W...

Zayan GuedimShare
Lisa Alisa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Here's a Useful Exercise That Boosts Brain Power                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Today, AI has the limited ability to see, hear, and even touch. Now, it even may get a sense of smell. Image by Arcady | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Move Over Smell-O-Vision: Breath-Analyzing AI is Coming           

Zayan GuedimShare
Kittisak Jirasittichai | Shutterstock.com
Science 7 min read

Short Sleep, Short Life: 7 Reasons Sleep Is Fundamental to Your…...

Juliet ChildersShare
ArtMari | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Trapping Light With Metamaterials Could end Buffering               

William McKinneyShare
Animal waste emissions are destroying our atmosphere. Now, fast food companies need to answer for that. | Image via pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Fast Food Waste is Destroying the Environment                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Ralf Maassen DT Europe | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Soon Time and the Universe May Come to an End                               

Zayan GuedimShare
There are plenty of questions that science still can't answer. Like, why does toast always land butter side down? | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

10 Scientific Questions Science Still Hasn't Answered               

Zayan GuedimShare
World clock at Alexanderplatz in Berlin | Elena Fahro | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Use a Quantum gas Clock to set Your Alarm Clock--it's the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers may have found a way of treating hair loss in certain conditions. | Image By Vikafoto33 | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Discover New Hair Loss Prevention Technique           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.