search
Culture 2 min read

Carbon Emissions from Australia Wildfires Raise Concerns

Climate scientists are now raising concerns over the excessive carbon dioxide emitted by the on-going Australia wildfires.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 13, 2020 at 8:15 am GMT
OSORIOartist / Shutterstock.com

OSORIOartist / Shutterstock.com

Australia wildfires have been burning for months with little signs of slowing down. Unsurprisingly, it raises a carbon emission concern among climate scientists.

Smokes from fires contain a combination of thousands of compounds, including climate-warming greenhouse gases. According to climate experts, the fire has released hundreds of millions of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere already.

For these fires in the southeast south (of Australia), probably we are in the ballpark of 400 million tons of carbon,” a lead scientist with Australia’s national research agency, Dr. Pep Canadell, told NPR.

By comparison, Australia’s total carbon emissions from human-made sources in the previous year were about 540 million tons. In other words, emissions from the wildfire have already surpassed two-thirds of last year’s.

And that’s not even the disturbing part.

How Australia Wildfires Impact Climate Change

Atmospheric scientists generally consider wildfire as being carbon neutral. That’s because when the plants in a burnt region grow again, they pull back the carbon dioxide released during the fire.

However, there has been a recent shift in balance.

Thanks to climate change, wildfires now burn more frequently across the world. Also, the burned areas are more extensive, and the fires burn for a more extended period.

A 2018 “State of the Climate” document reports a “long-term increase in extreme fire weather and the length of the fire season across large parts of Australia since the 1950s.”

Besides, the planet is getting hotter, and rain patterns are changing. Also, human development is still expanding. All these factors have made it challenging for some forests to regrow.

The scenario could result in what scientists call a positive feedback loop. Wildfires would become a more significant source of climate change, and this would lead to worse fires in the future.

A scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Rebecca Buchholz explained:

“Climate impacts the fires, and the fires can potentially impact climate, and we don’t know where we’re going. It’s a moving goal post all the time, and we haven’t reached that new balance point.”

Researchers can’t tell if Australia’s wildfires will become a net source of carbon, or if the burnt forest will regrow. However, the country’s inferno is still worrisome.

Read More: Researchers Develop New Diagnostic Tool to Prevent Wildfires

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Forget 12 Years! We May Have Only 18 Months to Save…

Zayan GuedimShare
Chokniti Khongchum / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Catalyst Uses Light to Convert Carbon Dioxide to Fuel       

Sumbo BelloShare
Design_Cells / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Scientists Develop New Sustainable Carbon-Capturing Material 

Sumbo BelloShare
kamilpetran | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Carbon dioxide Concentration Level to Hit a Record High in 2019

Sumbo BelloShare
Andrey VP / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Mission To Recover Space Debris in Orbit To Launch in 2025     

Sumbo BelloShare
Aleksandr Pobedimskiy / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

New Lab-Grown Magnesite Mineral Could Help Halt Global Warming

Rechelle AnnShare
humphery / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Study Identifies China as Major Source of CFC Gases                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 4 min read

GOSAT and Other Greenhouse Gas Observing Satellites                   

Zayan GuedimShare
jwigley / Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Research: Fracking With CO2 Instead Of Water Is Greener   

Sumbo BelloShare
Lab grown meat may not be the environmental savior we thought it might. ¦ Pexels
Culture 3 min read

Study Claims Lab-Grown Meat Could Be Worse For The Environment

Sumbo BelloShare
Researchers have discovered a new method of creating synthetic diamonds which could revolutionize the industry. | Image By boykung | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Discover Secret of Creating Cheap Synthetic Diamonds

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Human Carbon Emission is 100x Greater Than Volcanoes                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Mars is by far our biggest hopeful when it comes to extra-planetary settlement. But, will it be possible in our lifetime? | Image By Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Terraformation of Mars is Impossible, say Experts                       

Zayan GuedimShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
Jeff Zehnder / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

NIST Develops new Probes to Measure Emissions of Smokestacks 

Zayan GuedimShare
Air pollution is one of the largest killers in our modern world. Yet, very little is being done to prevent these deaths. ¦ LukeandKarla.Travel / Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

U.N Pushes for Stronger Air Pollution Regulation                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.