search
Science 3 min read

Carbon-Neutral Liquid Fuels From Sunlight and Air

Swiss researchers developed a novel technology that would enable the production of carbon-neutral fuels from two of the world's most abundant natural sources of energy: sunlight and air.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 19, 2019 at 5:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

What is carbon-neutral, you may ask?

Also called carbon neutrality, CO2 neutral is a principle that’s based on the fact that carbon emissions, regardless of their place or source of origin, has the same impact on the world’s climate. Similarly, any greenhouse gases (GHGs) emission cuts, no matter where or how they occur, would benefit the global climate system at large.

Many states, corporations, organizations, and even individuals are actively working to offset their carbon emissions, hoping to achieve true carbon neutrality or zero carbon footprint, eventually.

One of the promising ways to remove as much carbon dioxide as possible from the atmosphere are carbonneutral fuels, synthetic hydrocarbons

The Solar Refinery: Sustainable Carbon-Neutral Fuels

Conventional oil refineries transform crude oil into a variety of useful products that enter into many industries, such as gasoline, diesel, and other fossil fuels.

Researchers at ETH Zurich University in Switzerland thought about a revolutionary concept for a solar mini-refinery that works exclusively on sunlight and air to produce carbon-neutral fuels.

Now installed on the roof of Machine Laboratory building at ETH Zurich, this solar plant looks like a parabola that extracts water and carbon dioxide directly from ambient air. Using solar power, the system splits water and CO2 into syngas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide, that can be then processed into synthetic liquid hydrocarbon fuels like kerosene.

Aldo Steinfeld is a Professor of Renewable Energy Carriers at ETH Zurich, and he led the present research.

“This plant proves that carbon-neutral hydrocarbon fuels can be made from sunlight and air under real field conditions. The thermochemical process utilizes the entire solar spectrum and proceeds at high temperatures, enabling fast reactions and high efficiency,” said Prof Steinfeld.

This is a significant step toward making carbon-neutral fuels a commercial reality, and help polluting industries, like aviation and maritime transport, offset their emissions and work on a more sustainable basis.

ETH researchers have done the legwork. Other researchers and engineers can take this solar plant concept and spin it into different iterations. They could make a sizeable parabolic structure, or a network of mini-solar refineries, whatever suits the needs, to produce solar fuels and cut carbon emissions.

Professor Steinfeld and his team are planning the construction of a large-scale replica of their solar plant in a solar tower near Madrid, Spain.

This technology comes as part of the larger Sun-To-Liquid EU project. Already,  there are two official spin-offs of Steinfeld group’s mini-refinery. The first is Synhelion, which commercializes the technology for CO2-neutral drop-in fuels, and the other is Climeworks, a Swiss company, which markets its carbon capture technology.

Read More: Costa Rica To Become Carbon Neutral By 2050

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

The consumer is catching on the superiority of the EV ¦ Pexels
Technology 3 min read

New Report Shows Electric Vehicles are the Future King of the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Climate change affects the whole world. Now, the CDKN is ramping up efforts to help developing countries to become more climate-conscious. | Image by Roschetzky Photography | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New CDKN Initiative Brings Climate Knowledge to Developing Areas

Zayan GuedimShare
Australia is paving the way forwards towards shirking coal and other fossil fuels and improving its dependency on renewable energy. | Image by Petrmalinak | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Report Shows Australia has Potential to be 100% Renewable by 2030

Zayan GuedimShare
Indian Ministry of Railways | YouTube.com
Technology 3 min read

India's Solar-Powered, Hybrid DEMU Trains Save Tons on Diesel

Zayan GuedimShare
Although still not on the level of commercial airliners, electric planes have already come a long way in the last decade. ¦ Image via Alexis Lincoln
Technology 3 min read

The Era of Electric Airplanes is Here                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
A new study shows that all the major nations of the world can easily become 100% reliant on renewable energy by 2050. | Image By hrui | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Most of the World Could be 100% Reliant on Renewable Energy…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Lead author of the study, University of Toronto Ph.D. student Geonhui Lee while operating the electrolyzer | Image courtesy of Marit Mitchell
Science 3 min read

New Electrochemical Path Converts CO2 Into Useful Products     

Rechelle AnnShare
President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington on Aug. 19, 2018. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)
Culture 4 min read

President Trump’s Climate Change 'Inaction Plan' Gets in Motion

Zayan GuedimShare
Sustainability is a major factor in many businesses future plans. Here are three of the most important recent sustainability developments. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Sustainability Round-Up: Ditching Plastic Bags, DTE Energy, and D...

Juliet ChildersShare
The Meat industry is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. | Image via Pixabay
Technology 5 min read

Want to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint? Eat Better                         

Juliet ChildersShare
DrPixel | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Who's Building Circular Economies with Electronic Waste Recycling...

Juliet ChildersShare
Denis Dryashkin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How to Store 4 Bits of Data in 1 Magnetic Structure                   

William McKinneyShare
It is now clear that coal is no longer sustainable. But, will it actually be replaced? ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

New Study Shows That Coal is on the Way Out                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Lightspring | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

High-fat, Junk Food Diet Impairs Adolescent Brain Growth         

Zayan GuedimShare
TTstudio | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

The Unexpected Side Effects of Cleaning Urban Air Pollution   

Zayan GuedimShare
Nuttawut Uttamaharad | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Top Energy Providers Invest Heavily in Renewables                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.