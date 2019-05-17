search
Culture 3 min read

China Blocks All Language Editions of Wikipedia

China's Great Firewall added another member to its exclusion list this week with all language editions of Wikipedia being included in their censorship policy.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 17, 2019 at 7:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

According to recent reports, Beijing has extended its block of the popular online encyclopedia, Wikipedia to include all language editions.

While the Chinese version of the online encyclopedia had been inaccessible in the country since 2015, other language versions were available – until now.

An internet censorship research group – the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI) – claimed that the state started blocking all language editions of Wikipedia last month. And by Wednesday, AFP reported that it could not open any version of the encyclopedia in China.

This raises a curious question: why did the Chinese government prevent access to other language edition of Wikipedia?

In a statement to AFP, one of the co-founders of greatfire.org, Charlie Smith (a pseudonym) said:

‘Blocking access to all language versions of Wikipedia for internet users in China is just symbolic. “It symbolizes the fear that the Chinese authorities have of the truth.”

With that said, the non-profit organization behind Wikipedia, Wikimedia Foundation, said the country hadn’t given any reason to explain its latest block. While China has blocked its encyclopedia intermittently since 2004, it has never extended the ban to other languages.

In her email to AFP, communication manager at Wikimedia Foundation, Samantha Lien discussed the effect of the block.

She stated that by expanding its block, China is not only preventing millions of readers, writers, academics, and volunteer editors from accessing valuable resources, but also sharing their knowledge and achievement with the world.

In an email to AFP, communication manager at Wikimedia Foundation, Lien said: 

“When one country, region, or culture cannot join the global conversation on Wikipedia, the entire world is poorer.”

The Great Firewall of China

China already prevents residents’ access to a large number of foreign sites – such as Facebook, Google, and the New York Times. Also, the authorities reportedly scrub anything it deemed too “sensitive” for its nation.

Recently, the Chinese authorities have increased its online control by cracking down on tools designed to circumvent the great firewall. An example of such is a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Since residents could still read Wikipedia using online translation tools, it only makes sense that other language editions of the encyclopedia would join the ban.

Smith believes the authorities could also consider images taboo.

“A picture is worth a thousand words, and there is no dearth of Tiananmen-related imagery on the Wikipedia website,” he concluded.

Read More: China Announces Plan to Build a Moon Station

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Pixabay.com
Science 2 min read

Chinese Researchers Implant Human Brain Genes Into Monkeys     

Rechelle AnnShare
The Tiangong Space Station replica as displayed at the AirShow China | Phys.org
Science 2 min read

China Unveils the Tiangong Space Station as Replacement of the IS...

Rechelle AnnShare
It would be nice if we could just dig for Bitcoin. | SPF | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

600 Bitcoin-mining Computers Stolen From Iceland Popped up in Chi...

Brett ForsbergShare
Tongcom Photographer | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

China's WeChat is Developing an AR Platform                                   

Chris ParbeyShare
China has an army of evs waiting to take over the US and EU markets, but will western markets trust them? | Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

China EVs set to Dominate the Global Market                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by HQuality | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

98% Failure Rates: Why Police Facial Recognition is so Terrible

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by capitanoproductions | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Dutch NCLE Radio Antenna Joins Chinese Mission to Far Side of…...

Zayan GuedimShare
China has long been the leader in urbanization. Now, research shows that rate may be slowing. ¦ Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Data Shows One Third of Chinese Cities are Shrinking                 

Zayan GuedimShare
China is becoming a global example of how major nations can tackle climate change. Now, the nation is ramping up these efforts even further. | Image By chuyuss | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

China's Renewable Energy Plans are Only Just Beginning             

Zayan GuedimShare
Chinese President Xi Jingping at Paris COP21
Technology 5 min read

How China Went From Paris Accord Outsider to Leading the Talks

StephanieShare
Chang'e 3 Lander on the Moon | Image courtesy of Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science 2 min read

China Announces Plan to Build a Moon Station                                 

Rechelle AnnShare
1 Infinite Loop - Apple Headquarters - Cupertino | Luis Villa del Campo | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Apple to Invest $300 Million USD in China Clean Energy Fund   

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Culture 2 min read

China to Install “AI Guards” in Prison Cells                         

Sumbo BelloShare
LeEco India COO Atul Jain | Tech.firstpost.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Chinese Tech Giant LeEco is Buying Silicon Valley               

Edgy UniverseShare
Image via Weibo
Culture 3 min read

China Unveils Massive Mars Simulation Camp                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
BIng was shut down in China for 24 hours, the reason why remains a mystery. | Image By Casimiro PT | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Bing is Back Online in China -- For Now                                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.