Coffee Not As Bad For Heart as Previously Thought

Past researches have suggested that coffee may be harmful to our health, particularly our heart.

Despite these studies, we still all depend on a cup of coffee to stay awake and remain active. According to a Reuters Survey, 64 percent of Americans drink a cup of coffee every day.

Alongside increased blood pressure, and cholesterol level, researchers believe excessive intake of the drink damages the arteries. Past studies have suggested a link between coffee intake and the stiffness of the arteries.

Now, it appears coffee may not be as bad as we thought. According to researchers at the Queen Mary University in London, the claim may not be entirely accurate.

In a statement, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, Professor Metin Avkiran said:

“Several conflicting studies say different things about coffee. And it can be difficult to filter what we should believe and what we shouldn’t. This research will hopefully put some of the media reports in perspective, as it rules out one of the potentially detrimental effects of coffee on our arteries.”

Coffee Does Not Cause Arterial Stiffness

Arteries are responsible for carrying oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body. If they become stiff, not only would the heart’s workload increase, but it could also lead to a stroke or heart attack.

While previous studies have found a link between coffee intake and arterial stiffness, those studies used a limited number of participants. As a result, it becomes difficult to generalize.

For the new study, the researchers examined over 8,000 people in the United Kingdom.

They divided the participants into three coffee consumption categories – less than one cup per day, 1 to 3 cups per day, and more than 3 cups per day. Upon examination, the researchers found no increased stiffening of the arteries for the three categories.

Other Factors That Contribute to Heart and Circulatory System Issues

Next, they corrected for other factors that could contribute to the link between coffee intake and artery stiffness. These include height, weight, gender, age, and ethnicity.

The researchers also took other factors into account, such as how much alcohol the participant consumed, what they ate, smoking status, and blood pressure.

After testing the participant using MRI heart scans and Infrared pulse wave test, the researchers concluded that the contributing factors might have misled the past studies.

For example, the research proves that male smokers who consume alcohol regularly are also heavy coffee drinkers. As a result, they could be prone to the stiffness of the artery.

One of the researchers, who also led the data analysis for the study, Dr. Kenneth Fung said:

“Despite the huge popularity of coffee worldwide, different reports could put people off from enjoying it. While we can’t prove a causal link in this study, our research indicates coffee isn’t as bad for the arteries as previous studies would suggest.”

The professor Steffen Petersen-led study was recently presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester.

Read More: Researchers Reveal Why We Love Coffee and Beer