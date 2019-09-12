search
Technology 3 min read

Computer Chip: Carbon Nanotubes Pick up the Slack

MIT engineers designed a working computer chip out of carbon nanotubes in a major step toward replacing traditional silicon chips.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Sep 12, 2019 at 10:35 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Second only to oxygen, silicon (Si) is the most abundant element in the Earth’s crust. Because of its cost-effectiveness and nearly perfect crystal structure, silicon has dominated the electronics industry as the semiconductor material of choice for decades.

The Silicon Valley is here to attest to this element’s contribution to the digital revolution that has changed just about everything we do.

But silicon’s golden age seems to be coming to an end.

Silicon-based computer chips can’t meet the growing industrial needs as the material, according to Moore’s Law, is reaching its physical limit.

Because they can’t keep cramming more transistors in computer chips forever, scientists are exploring novel materials that could provide a better replacement of silicon.

Move Over Silicon, CNT Computer Chip is Coming!

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) can help keep up with the increasing computing power demands and kick off a new electronic revolution. Where silicon fails, in terms of transistor size and density, carbon nanotubes can pick up the slack.

Carbon nanotube-based computer chips aren’t only faster, but also more energy-efficient, thus greener than their silicon counterparts.

In a new study, MIT scientists report they have rolled up one-atom-thick sheets of carbon to make 14,000 CNFETs, or carbon nanotubes field-effect transistors and build a modern working microprocessor.

“This is by far the most advanced chip made from any emerging nanotechnology that is promising for high-performance and energy-efficient computing,” says co-author Max Shulaker.

“There are limits to silicon. If we want to continue to have gains in computing, carbon nanotubes represent one of the most promising ways to overcome those limits. [The paper] completely reinvents how we build chips with carbon nanotubes.”

This new research builds on previous work by the same MIT team. Back in 2013, Shulaker and his colleagues designed a computer chip running on only 178 CNFETs and a single bit of data.

The team spent the last six years solving three challenges they faced: material defects, manufacturing defects, and functional issues. And they came up with this new iteration.

A more complex architecture of a 16-bit microprocessor functional enough to accurately execute the basic instructions of the classic C++ program “Hello, World!”, displaying “Hello, World! I am RV16XNano, made from CNTs.”

This carbon nanotube transistors, CNFETs, can be fabricated using traditional silicon computer chip foundries. This makes carbon nanotube computer chips more practical alternative to silicon ones and easier to adopt for large-scale requirements.

The MIT researchers call the novel technique they developed to make CNT-based computer chips DREAM, an acronym for Designing Resiliency Against Metallic CNTs.

“The ‘DREAM’ pun is very much intended because it’s the dream solution,” Shulaker says. “This allows us to buy carbon nanotubes off the shelf, drop them onto a wafer, and just build our circuit like normal, without doing anything else special.”

Read More: Gallium Oxide “Fins:” More Powerful Chips With Less Footprint

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Kim Britten | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

How To Fight Water Scarcity and Have Healthier Skin                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Khlongwangchao | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Nano-enabled Glowing Plants Will Drastically Reduce Energy Consum...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

New End-to-End Video Protocol Reduces Buffering and Pixelation

Rechelle AnnShare
nobeastsofierce|shutterstock
Science 2 min read

More Powerful Supercapacitors now Carbon-Free                               

John NShare
Barron Research Group/Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Clean 99% of Heavy Metals from Water With This Reusable Filter

Zayan GuedimShare
Turing Award recipient John Hennessy while giving his commencement speech as president of Stanford University in 2000 | Eric Chan (maveric2003) | Flickr.com
Culture 3 min read

This Year's Turing Award Goes to Two Computer Chip Visionaries

Rechelle AnnShare
Alley cropping | U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr.com
Science 3 min read

MIT Researchers Develop Genetic Tool to Improve Plants' Resistanc...

Rechelle AnnShare
Corepics VOF } Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT AI Deepens Knowledge of Human Facial Recognition                 

William McKinneyShare
Artist rendering of a damaged satellite in orbit. | 3Dsculptor | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

EchoStar-3 Goes Dark After 20 Years in Space                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Construction Robotics | IBtimes.co.uk
Science 3 min read

3D Print an Entire Building, Then Have a Robot put on…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Rendering of a carbon nanotube, measured in the nanoscale. | NASA
Technology 3 min read

A New Graphene Production Method for Smaller Semiconductors   

Zayan GuedimShare
Kentoh | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT Improves Nylon Fiber Muscle Technology                                     

Kimberly ColemanShare
Igor Zh. | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Regulation, Tracking, and Delivery: 3 Industry 4.0 Drone Breakthr...

William McKinneyShare
Denis Dryashkin | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How to Store 4 Bits of Data in 1 Magnetic Structure                   

William McKinneyShare
Ociacia | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Robot Arms: One Step Closer to a Mech Suit Exoskeleton             

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

AI Hardware Startup Unveils the World's Largest AI Accelerator

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.