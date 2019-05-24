search
Technology 3 min read

Meet Digit: Ford's New Walking Delivery Robot

Autonomous driving has come pretty far in recent years, but what about autonomous couriers? Now, Ford has teamed up with Agility Robotics to create Digit, an advanced delivery robot.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes May 24, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Delivery Robot Digit | Ford

Delivery Robot Digit | Ford

On Tuesday, Ford announced its partnership with Agility Robotics in exploring the new frontier of autonomous delivery. To improve the capability of driverless vehicles in delivering packages, the two companies developed the two-legged delivery robot they called Digit.

To date, self-driving delivery cars are designed to move goods from one place to another. Since they are still considered vehicles, which should be parked on the side of the road, deliveries still need to be received by customers on side streets outside their homes.

Ford and Agility Robotics want customers to have a seamless autonomous delivery experience, so they developed Digit. Ken Washington, Chief Technology Officer of Ford’s Research and Advanced Engineering, explained:

“And as we’ve learned in our pilot programs, it’s not always convenient for people to leave their homes to retrieve deliveries or for businesses to run their own delivery services. If we can free people up to focus less on the logistics of making deliveries, they can turn their time and effort to things that really need their attention.”

placeholder
Delivery robot Digit carrying a package to a customer’s doorstep | Ford

Meed Delivery Robot Digit

Digit’s primary purpose is to carry packages from autonomous delivery vehicles to the doorsteps of customers. Ford and Agility’s robot walks on its two feet and has a human-like build. The materials used to build the robot are lightweight, but it can carry up to 40 pounds of packages.

Digit can go up and down stairs, walk on rough terrain, and can also react to accidental bumps without falling to the ground. Washington added:

“Digit’s unique design also allows it to tightly fold itself up for easy storage in the back of a self-driving vehicle until it’s called into action. Once a self-driving car arrives at its destination, Digit can be deployed to grab a package from the vehicle and carry out the final step in the delivery process.”

placeholder
Delivery robot Digit alighting from an autonomous delivery vehicle | Ford

Aside from Digit’s capability to move around and carry packages, it can also tap on the data resources of another robot. Instead of creating its information, Digit can utilize the information already stored in another robot’s system to perform its task.

“When a self-driving vehicle brings Digit to its final destination, the vehicle can wirelessly deliver all the information it needs, including the best pathway to the front door. Through this data exchange, Digit can work collaboratively with a vehicle to situate itself and begin making its delivery.”

According to Ford, their collaboration with Agility will help them identify the best way for their autonomous vehicles to work with Digit and take advantage of this new delivery method in the future.

Read More: Nuro Rolls Out Autonomous Delivery System In Houston

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Digital Trends | www.digitaltrends.com
Technology 3 min read

Self-Driving Bus has a Fender Bender on its First Day of…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Nuro could be the first company to truly kickstart the autonomous delivery revolution. ¦ Nuro
Technology 3 min read

Nuro Rolls Out Autonomous Delivery System in Houston                 

Juliet ChildersShare
With the promise of some form of a true AR system right around the corner, what will this mean for the everyday consumer? | Image By supparsorn | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

A True AR System may be Coming Sooner Than you Think                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Won't be long now until none of us are driving. | MIT CSAIL | Maplite
Technology 3 min read

MIT's Self-Driving System to let Cars Navigate Roads Without a Ma...

Rechelle AnnShare
Hamdan.ae
Technology 4 min read

Volocopter Drone Taxi Went Through First Public Testing in Dubai

Rechelle AnnShare
Chombosan | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Latest and top 10 Companies in the Autonomous car Race             

Zayan GuedimShare
Highway image using LIDAR | Oregon State University | Flickr.com
Technology 5 min read

New Laser Technology Might Allow Driverless Cars to See Around Co...

Rechelle AnnShare
Chombosan | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Machine Learning Projects a Bigger Boost to World GDP Than Electr...

Zayan GuedimShare
A new AI model could help find blind spots in autonomous car's computer vision. | Image By Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Model to Find AI Blind Spots                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Piano Diaphram | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Alexa now Gives Better Advice Than Top Consultants                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Ford, Amazon | Gigaom.com
Technology 3 min read

CES Special: The Ford Sync Puts Alexa in your Vehicle               

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.