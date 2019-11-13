search
Science 3 min read

Dinosaur Earth was on the Other Side of the Galaxy

At the crossroads between astronomy and paleontology, let’s explore dinosaur Earth, a time when our planet was on the opposite side of the galaxy.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Nov 13, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Dinosaur Earth was very different from today in many respects.

Very long before Homo sapiens emerged, dinosaurs reigned supreme on Earth for hundreds of million years.

While we’ve been around for only about 315,000 years, give or take, dinos roamed prehistoric Earth between about 245 and 66 million years ago.

Aside from reminding us of our fragility as a species, dinosaurs can also teach us about Earth and the solar system from an astronomical time angle.

A NASA scientist created an animation that tracks the history of dinosaurs in comparison to the movement of the Sun through the Milky Way.

Galactic Whereabouts of Dinosaur Earth

The longevity of dinosaurs was such that Earth had ample time to make a long cross-galaxy journey.

The Moon orbits Earth, and both orbit the Sun. In its turn, the Sun orbits the center of the Milky Way.

The Milky Way’s core is home to Sagittarius A* (pictured here) and many other supermassive black holes. That could explain the rotation of the billions of stars within the galaxy.

But, does the Milky Way orbit “something”? That’s a question for another day. For now, let’s focus on dinosaur Earth.

It takes the Sun roughly 250 million years to complete its rotation around the galaxy’s center with an average orbital speed of around 200 km/s (720,000 km/h or 450,000 mph).

The last time Earth was at its current location in the galaxy, the Age of Dinosaurs was in full swing.

Earth orbiting the sun

Jessie Christiansen is an astrophysicist at the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute (NExScI). As a leader of a stargazing party, Christiansen explained to the attendees that the solar system was across the galaxy when dinosaurs existed.

She noticed the astonishment of the audience at the mention of this fact. That’s how she got the idea to illustrate the history of dinosaur Earth.

“That was the first time I realized that those time scales — archaeological, fossil-record time scales and astronomical time scales — actually kind of match along together,” Christiansen told Business Insider. “Then I had this idea that I could map out dinosaur evolution through the galaxy’s rotation.”

Christiansen said she made the video using timed animations in PowerPoint in a couple of hours. She noted some slip-ups in the text of the video, like Earth takes 250 million years, not 200 million years, to complete an orbit.

In reality, however, the movement of galaxies and bodies within is much more complicated than what the animation may suggest.

Earth didn’t return to its exact location of 250 million years ago because the Milky Way itself is moving. In fact, our galaxy is on a collision course with the Andromeda galaxy.

“The animation kind of makes it seem like we’ve come back to the same spot, but in reality, the whole galaxy has moved a very long way,” Christiansen said. “It’s more like we’re doing a spiral through space. As the whole galaxy’s moving and we’re rotating around the center, it kind of creates this spiral.”

Read More: Last Day of Dinosaurs Explained in Graphic Details

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Elon Musk | SpaceX
Science 3 min read

Here's What the SpaceX Suit Looks Like                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Flaring, active regions of our sun are highlighted in this new image combining observations from several telescopes. High-energy X-rays from NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) are shown in blue; low-energy X-rays from Japan's Hinode spacecraft are green; and extreme ultraviolet light from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is yellow and red. | NASA | JPL-Caltech | GSFC | JAXA
Science 3 min read

Solar Eruptions now Simulated and Studied by the EEGGL             

Zayan GuedimShare
Prabowo96 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

First we Sent Voyager 1, now we've Launched Asgardia, a Space…...

Zayan GuedimShare
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is a NASA Explorer mission launching in 2018 to study exoplanets, or planets orbiting stars outside our solar system. TESS will discover thousands of exoplanets in orbit around the brightest stars in the sky. -from source. | NASA GSFC
Science 3 min read

What you Missed From NASA's TESS Planet Hunter News Briefing 

Brett ForsbergShare
NASA may soon be at an impasse due to internal and external conflicts on what the main goal of the space agency should be. | Image By Vladi333 | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Space Experts Worry NASA Won't get to Mars by 2030                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Circumstellar disk | Wikimedia Commons
Science 2 min read

Scientists use Deep Learning to Calculate Planet Masses           

Rechelle AnnShare
Ah, the nebular cloud, where planetary systems are born. | Jivacore | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Galactic Archaeology and the key to Mapping Star DNA                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Jurik Peter | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Astrophysicists Spot a Neverending Supernova                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Nadezda Murmakova | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Another Smooth Landing in the Books for the SpaceX Falcon 9…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Grace-FO, NASA's new satellite, will help researchers measure climate fluctuations using lasers. | Image by Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

NASA's Grace-FO Satellite Helps Track Climate Change With Lasers

Zayan GuedimShare
Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, at the Bounce Trumpet Awards in January 2018 | Jamie Lamor Thompson | Shutterstock.com
Culture 16 min read

40 Black Inventors That Changed the World                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixnio
Science 2 min read

NASA to Send First Female Astronaut to the Moon by 2024           

Rechelle AnnShare
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle | Courtesy photo | U.S. Air Force | af.mil
Science 3 min read

In Orbit two Years, Mysterious U.S. Military Spacecraft Returns t...

Zayan GuedimShare
7-13-17 U.S. Coast Guard - Galveston Marine Base | ICEE-HOT, is being conducted by the Orion and Ground Systems Development and Operations programs along with the U.S. Department of Defense, to evaluate procedures being developed to get astronauts out of the Orion crew module upon returning to Earth. Astronauts involved in the testing include: Dan Burbank, Victor Glover, Mike Fincke and Stan Love. | Josh Valcarcel | NASA
Science 4 min read

Trump Pick for NASA Head Controversial as Orion Development Conti...

Zayan GuedimShare
Research on the exoplanets in the surrounding expanse outside our solar system is heating up. Now, scientists may have found a new type of exoplanet capable of harboring life. | Image By sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Find Type of Exoplanet With Ingredients for Life   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Superdeep Diamonds Reveal Magma Reservoir as Old as the Moon 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.