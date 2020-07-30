search
Technology 2 min read

Engineers Assemble the World's Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 29, 2020 at 10:28 pm GMT
Technology 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jul 29, 2020 at 10:28 pm GMT
Technology 2 min read
Cosmic Level / Pixabay.com

Cosmic Level / Pixabay.com

Engineers have started assembling the world's largest nuclear fusion reactor, with the aim of generating clean fusion power at a commercial scale.

Scientists have been exploring nuclear fusion reactor projects for decades, and it’s not surprising. The process can potentially provide an inexhaustible source of clean energy.

Nuclear fusion entails smashing hydrogen nuclei into each other under extreme heat — ten times hotter than the sun’s core. Along with forming Helium atoms, the process releases a monumental amount of energy.

Scientists can obtain hydrogen fuel required for nuclear fusion from seawater, and it only requires a few grams. Also, the process doesn’t produce climate-warming carbon dioxide.

In other words, nuclear fusion promises clean, unlimited power.

Unfortunately, scientists have struggled with harnessing such an extreme amount of energy, despite six decades of research. But that hasn’t stopped them from trying.

Now, a facility in France wants to show that it’s possible to generate clean fusion power at a commercial scale. International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) is set to become the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor.

In a statement about the project, Iter director-general, Bernard Bigot said:

“Constructing the machine piece-by-piece will be like assembling a three-dimensional puzzle on an intricate timeline [and] with the precision of a Swiss watch.”

Here’s why.

Constructing the World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor

The engineers are using millions of components to assemble the giant reactors, which will weigh a whopping 23,000 tonnes.

Roughly 124 miles of superconducting cables will connect almost 3,000 tonnes of superconducting magnets. Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryogenic plant will keep the whole assembly at -269°C.

The project is reportedly the most complex engineering endeavor in history.

ITER has been in the works since 1985. The project is a collaborative effort between 35 countries. And their goal is to prove the feasibility of fusion energy using a massive magnetic device called a tokamak.

Enabling the exclusive use of clean energy will be a miracle for our planet,” Bigot noted.

A few experimental tokamaks are already operational in the world. However, their sizes are negligible compared with the seven-story ITER.

The machine assembly phase has kicked off at the in Saint-Paul-lès-Durance in France. The construction should last for five years, ending in 2025.

Read More: Waste Products from Nuclear Power Generation Finds New Use

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Carnegie Mellon University
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Invent Intelligent Stretchable Material For Soft Robo...

Sumbo BelloShare
PopTika / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Wearable Computer Input Device for Surgeons                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Science 2 min read

New Artificial Photosynthesis Method can Turn CO2 Into Liquid Fue...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ocean University of China | Admissions.cn
Technology 3 min read

Rain is no Problem for These All-Weather Solar Panels               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via the Bjarke Ingels Group
Culture 4 min read

U.N Body Designs Hurricane Proof Floating City                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Cody Engel / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More                   

Sumbo BelloShare
The U.S is falling behind in the global A.I race. Here's why. | Image By PP77LSK | Shutterstock.com
Culture 8 min read

Insight: Why the U.S Needs a National AI Strategy                       

Zayan GuedimShare
For a long time, air gapping has been seen as the most effective way to keep files safe. Now, it may not be so easy. | Image By Photobank gallery | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Air Gaps may not Protect Your Data Like you Think                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Physicists Just Broke the Second Law of Thermodynamics             

Zayan GuedimShare
This new patent filing could revolutionize our modern power grids. | ktsdesign / Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

U.S Navy Files Patent for Room Temperature Superconductor       

Zayan GuedimShare
Renewable power sources | Image courtesy of Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Game Changer: Renewable Power Sources Become Cheapest Global Ener...

Zayan GuedimShare
The Visitor Center at Apple Park, Cupertino, CA | Valeriya Zankovych | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Every Apple Office and Data Center Powered by Renewable Energy So...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Why Hydrogen Fuel Hasn't Gone Mainstream Yet                                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Mitochondria are one of the most vital parts of our biological makeup. Now, scientists may have discovered a new property that could help us fight aging. | Image by 3d_man | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Mitochondria Discovery May Provide Cure to Dementia and Aging

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by GiroScience | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

2D Material Energy Storage set to Become Commercially Viable 

Zayan GuedimShare
Although still not on the level of commercial airliners, electric planes have already come a long way in the last decade. ¦ Image via Alexis Lincoln
Technology 3 min read

The Era of Electric Airplanes is Here                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.