search
Technology 3 min read

Engineers use 3D-Printed Valves to Turn Snorkeling Masks Into Ventilators

Italian engineers and a retired doctor came up with an ingenious way to turn snorkeling masks into ventilators -- that's by using 3D-printed valves.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Mar 25, 2020 at 10:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Isinnova

Image courtesy of Isinnova

The need for ventilators to treat people severely infected by COVID-19 in Italy continues to rise every day. So, Italian engineers turned snorkeling masks into ventilators using a 3D-printed valve.

Nearly a month after announcing its first COVID-19 case, Italy’s total number of infected citizens now reached over 69,000. With more than 6,800 recorded deaths, Italy’s COVID-19 mortality rate has already surpassed that of China.

Aside from the lack of facilities, the growing need for ventilators also overwhelms Italian hospitals today. So, Gardone Valtrompia Hospital’s former head physician Renato Favero came up with the idea of using snorkeling masks as ventilators.

Dr. Favero pitched his idea to the Italian engineers of the 3D-printing company Isinnova through another doctor from the Chiari Hospital. The engineers immediately took an interest in the concept.

In a blog post, they detailed how they got in touch with Dr. Favero to discuss his proposal. The team also coordinated with Decathlon, the manufacturer of Easybreath snorkeling masks, who immediately gave its permission to use its product in the project.

“We analyzed the proposal together with the inventor. We contacted in little time Decathlon, as ideator, producer, and supplier of the snorkeling Easybreath mask. The company was immediately willing to cooperate by providing the CAD drawing of the mask we had identified,” the engineers wrote.

Using 3D-Printed Valves and Snorkeling Masks to Create Ventilators

To help Dr. Favero turn his idea into reality, Isinnova’s engineers designed a valve that could replace Easybreath mask’s snorkel. For the uninitiated, a snorkel is a breathing device that allows people to stay submerged in water for longer periods.

The 3D-printed component, dubbed as the Charlotte valve, can connect the Easybreath mask to a breathing machine. Isinnova was already able to test the valve with one of its engineers at the Chiari Hospital.

The initial test proved that the Charlotte valve could turn the mask into a perfectly working ventilator for patients. The Chiari Hospital also tested the device on one of its patients successfully.

The engineers further said:

“We are reiterating that the idea is designed for healthcare facilities and wants to help in the realization of an emergency mask in the case of a full-blown difficult situation, where it is not possible to find official healthcare supplies.”

In addition, Isinnova, Dr. Favero, and all people involved in the production of the Charlotte valve also reiterated that its design is free for everyone to access, use, and 3D print. You can find all the details here.

Read More: How Fast Can We Deploy An Open-Source 3D-Printed Ventilator?

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is the current Managing Editor of Edgy. She's an experienced SEO content writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with her family and friends.

Handpicked

chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

NHS Information to Appear in the UK Google Search Results       

Sumbo BelloShare
DigitalMammoth / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Hackers are Creating Fake Coronavirus Maps to Spread Malware 

Sumbo BelloShare
GagoDesign / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Google Partners With U.S. Government to Build Coronavirus Website

Sumbo BelloShare
igorstevanovic / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

COVID-19 Concerns: How to Handle Event Cancellations                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

COVID-19 Concerns may Boost Ecommerce Says Study                         

Sumbo BelloShare
L Galbraith / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

COVID-19 Concerns: NASA Suspends Work on Moon Rocket                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Model and Illustration by Trevor Smale via Open Source Ventilator
Technology 3 min read

How Fast can we Deploy an Open-Source 3D-Printed Ventilator? 

Rechelle AnnShare
Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Coronavirus Concern: Google Cancels Annual I/O Developer Conferen...

Sumbo BelloShare
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

IBM's Supercomputer Identifies 77 Potential COVID-19 Treatments

Sumbo BelloShare
Angelina Bambina / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Creators can now Monetize Coronavirus Content               

Sumbo BelloShare
chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Bing Adds Structured Data for COVID-19 Special Announcements 

Edgy UniverseShare
Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Silicon Valley Tech Giants Join Hands to Fight COVID-19 Misinform...

Rechelle AnnShare
peresanz / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Annual Smartphone Trade Show Canceled Over Coronavirus Scare 

Rechelle AnnShare
travelarium.ph / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Launches new Search Experience for Coronavirus Queries

Sumbo BelloShare
Forstock / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Coronavirus Trend Might be the Biggest in Google Search History

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.