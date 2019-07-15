search
Technology 2 min read

Europe's Galileo Satellite Network Suffers Severe Outage

The Galileo satellite network which provides global positioning services to the European Union and other countries around the world is down.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 15, 2019 at 10:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

European Union‘s Galileo satellite network is down. According to reports, EU’s satellites for its global positioning system have suffered severe outage since July 11th.

In a notice advisory posted by the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency online for all Galileo users, it said:

“Until further notice, users may experience service degradation on all Galileo satellites. This means that the signals may not be available nor meet the minimum performance levels defined in the service definition documents and should be employed at user’ own risk. The nominal service will be resumed as soon as possible.”

As per GNSS‘ last update about the status of its GPS satellites, Galileo network remains affected by a technical incident allegedly related to its ground infrastructure.

“The incident has led to a temporary interruption of the Galileo initial navigation and timing services, with the exception of the Galileo Search and Rescue (SAR) service. The SAR service – used for locating and helping people in distress situations for example at sea or mountains – is unaffected and remains operational.”

Galileo Satellite Network

The Galileo satellite network was developed and launched by GNSS on December 2016. Its primary purpose is to provide member nations of the Europen Union an independent high-precision positioning system, stopping their reliance on the United States’ GPS and Russia’s GLONASS.

The Galileo satellite constellation offers lower-precision service free of charge to anyone. However, its high-precision service is available for paying commercial users

Just recently, the Federal Communications Commission has approved the utilization of Galileo GPS on U.S. smartphones. The approval reportedly aims to provide users with faster and more accurate sat nav capabilities.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said:

“This breakthrough serves the public interest across many areas of our economy, including the automotive, aviation, rail, maritime, and agriculture industries. It will also produce public safety benefits by reducing risks of accidents and disaster, aiding emergency response, and synchronizing power grids and critical infrastructure.”

To date, the Galileo satellite network is widely used not just by government agencies, but by private tech firms and most of the world’s academic institutions.

Read More: SpaceX Launches The First Batch Of Starlink Internet Satellites

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Bottom-up shot of the flags of member nations in the European Union | Botond Horvath | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

European Union to Implement New Data Protection law in May     

Rechelle AnnShare
Steve Rhodes | Flickr.com
Technology 7 min read

Tech Leaders and Politicians React to FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal

Rechelle AnnShare
Falcon 9 launch| Wikimedia Commons | commons.wikimedia.org
Science 3 min read

Get Ready for 5G Anywhere in the World: SpaceX Begins StarLink…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Mark Zuckerberg F8 2018 Keynote | Anthony Quintano | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

Accounts of 50 Million People Compromised in Latest Facebook Data...

Rechelle AnnShare
The new Google Street View car | Google | google.com
Science 5 min read

Finally, Google Street View Cameras Received an AI-Focused Update

Rechelle AnnShare
FCC Chairman and Commissioners | Federal Communications Commission | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

SpaceX's "StarLink" Receives FCC Approval for Satellite Broadband...

Rechelle AnnShare
The consumer is catching on the superiority of the EV ¦ Pexels
Technology 3 min read

New Report Shows Electric Vehicles are the Future King of the…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Sdecoret | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

SpaceX Satellite Internet to Reach the Whole World                     

Zayan GuedimShare
In a further push to gain superiority in the market, Spotify is taking aim at Apple's Apple Tax policies. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Spotify Lodges EU Antitrust Complaint to Combat "Apple Tax"   

Juliet ChildersShare
CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro delivers the opening keynote address at CES | CES
Technology 4 min read

Edgy Exclusive: CES 2019 Pre-Event Updates and Previews           

Rechelle AnnShare
Chinese President Xi Jingping at Paris COP21
Technology 5 min read

How China Went From Paris Accord Outsider to Leading the Talks

StephanieShare
Vince Pooley | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Washington D.C. Authorities say Unknown Entity is Bugging U.S. Ca...

Rechelle AnnShare
It's Time to Stop Trusting the Verge on Their Google Articles
Technology 15 min read

It's Time to Stop Trusting the Verge on Their Google Articles

Alexander DeShare
Mark Van Scyoc | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Neutrality: Who is Pushing Back on the Ajit Pai Regulatory…...

Brett ForsbergShare
It's hard to believe that people still use cracked cable boxes, but apparently that's now a focus of the FCC. | Ekkaphan Chimpalee | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

The FCC is Cracking Down on Pirate Cable Boxes                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Flags of the European Union's member countries outside its headquarters | Image via European Parliament
Culture 2 min read

EU Officials Finalize Draft Rules to Update Controversial Copyrig...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.