search
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop an Eye Contact Correction System for Video Calls

Soon, people may no longer have to move their phones or cameras to get the right angle and maintain eye contact during video calls. Researchers at Intel just found the solution to this video conferencing dilemma.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 27, 2019 at 8:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Researchers at Intel have developed an eye contact correction system for video chats.

The essential advantage of video chats over other forms of electronic communication is the, well, video. It means you get to see the other participants and catch all their reactions.

There’s just one small issue.

Maintaining direct eye contact with the other participant during video chat can be a bit tricky. Instead of looking at the screen, users often have to look at the front-facing camera.

Although millions of people are using this communication technology daily, researchers have failed to solve this pesky problem – until now.

A team of researchers at Intel recently developed an eye contact correction model to address this issue. How does it work, you ask?

It basically restores eye contact during live video chats, regardless of the camera placement. Using this new model, users can center their gaze without specifying or redirecting the display angle or user geometry.

In a statement to TechXplore, one of the researchers, Leo Isikdogan said:

“It is hard to maintain eye contact during a  because it is not natural to look into the camera during a call. People look at the other person’s image on their display, or sometimes they even look at their preview image, but not into the camera. With this new eye contact correction feature, users will be able to have a natural face-to-face conversation.”

How the Eye Contact Correction System Works

Eye contact correction in video calls is not a new idea.

In the past, researchers have proposed image manipulation models to address the problem. While some suggested setting up specialized hardware, others have used some form of expensive computational processes.

For their new system, the Intel researchers used a deep convolutional neural network (CNN) to warp and tune the eyes in its input frame. That way, they could successfully redirect a person’s gaze.

First, the CNN processes a monocular image. Then, it creates a vector field and a brightness map to correct a user’s gaze.

Unlike previous eye contact correction approaches, the new model can run out of the box without any user input. Furthermore, it does not require any dedicated hardware.

Isikdogan noted:

“Our eye contact corrector uses a set of control mechanisms that prevent abrupt changes and ensure that the eye contact corrector avoids doing any unnatural correction that would otherwise be creepy. For example, the correction is smoothly disabled when the user blinks or looks somewhere far away.”

Isikdogan and his team generated photorealistic and labeled images and conducted bi-directional training for the model. Using a series of blind tests, the researchers then evaluated the model’s effectiveness.

As you can imagine, the test was a success. Now, the researchers are trying to perfect the technology and apply it in existing video conferencing services.

Who knows? This new eye contact correction system could potentially be on your favorite video chat app soon.

Read More: The Future of AR: Video Recording Contact Lenses

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Wikimedia commons
Technology 2 min read

Qualcomm Unveils its Cloud AI 100 Family of Accelerators for 2020

Rechelle AnnShare
Jejim | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

NVIDIA ups Competition Using Open Source Collaboration             

William McKinneyShare
Courtesy of Dino Hristopoulos
Science 5 min read

Happy Birthday to Linux Creator Linus Torvalds!                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Nvidia Unveils new AI Architecture at GTC 2016                             

Kimberly ColemanShare
Intel Core i9 | portal gda | Flickr.com
Technology 4 min read

Finally, Intel Core i9 X-Series Specs Unveiled                             

Rechelle AnnShare
This multi-billion dollar acquisition could mean great things for both parties involved. ¦ Image via Mellanox
Technology 3 min read

Nvidia Confirms Mellanox Acquisition for $6.9-billion               

Juliet ChildersShare
Ktsdesign | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Brainwave, the Latest in a Surge of Deep Learning Acceleration Pl...

Juliet ChildersShare
AMD Ryzen Chip, Akura Yochi | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

AMD's Processors are so Good They may Make Graphics Cards Obsolet...

Juliet ChildersShare
Once completed, this exascale computer will be, by far, the most powerful computer on the planet. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Meet the World's First Exascale Computer                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
RoSonic | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Code-Mixing and Bilingual Speakers Will Drive Microsoft AI Person...

StephanieShare
This new range of processors packs a serious punch. | Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Intel "Accidentally" Leaks 9th Gen H-Series Processor Specs   

Juliet ChildersShare
CES Las Vegas | Tvty.tv
Technology 5 min read

Discover all the Biggest Launches From CES Las Vegas Right now

William McKinneyShare
Mixed Reality objects seen through Avegant's Light Field prototype | Avegant.com
Technology 6 min read

Avegant vs. Magic Leap: Augmented Reality Arms Race Update     

William McKinneyShare
Intel's new facility could give their company a significant boost in the future. ¦ Pexels
Technology 2 min read

Intel Plans an $8-billion Facility Amid Malware Scare               

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Huawei ArkOS Leak: An iOS Look-alike That’s Based on Android

Sumbo BelloShare
CES 2018 | MGNOnline via News3 Las Vegas | news3lv.com
Technology 8 min read

Best Early Tech and Announcements From CES 2018 Unveiled         

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.