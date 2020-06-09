search
Facebook to add Email Marketing Tools for Business Pages

Jun 09, 2020
Edgy Universe
Jun 09, 2020 at 6:45 am GMT
Facebook's reportedly testing a set of email marketing tools that would allow small and medium-sized businesses to reach customers and track results.

Earlier in the week, a social media marketer, Meg Coffey, spotted Facebook‘s new email marketing features and shared it on Twitter.

Screenshots from the post suggest that businesses will soon be able to send emails to customers directly from their Facebook page. The feature will allow SMEs on Facebook to upload their contact list and compose emails on a simple interface.

What’s more, the page manager would be able to track the performance of the emails.

Since the feature is still in testing, it’s not available to all Facebook users yet. However, those that have access should see a notification on the left sidebar of their screen.

The notice reads:

“Reconnect with your email subscribers using marketing emails. Select your audience, customize your design, and track performance all in one place. Confirm your Page’s email address to get started.”

Click on the Marketing Emails tab, and confirm your email address to proceed. After that, you can add email contacts to build a subscriber list individually or from a spreadsheet.

Facebook Confirms the Email Marketing Tools for Business Pages

In a statement to Adweek, Facebook confirmed that it’s currently testing the email marketing tool that Meg Coffey spotted. However, only a few small and mid-sized businesses have access right now.

According to the social media giant, the company wants first to evaluate whether the tools are useful for people and businesses. If that’s the case, it’ll then expand the feature further to other business pages.

A spokesperson for Facebook wrote in an email to Adweek:

“We’re testing new email marketing tools with a small number of businesses to help them more efficiently notify their customers of changes to their services and operations. “

Facebook wants to offer a fast, easy, reliable way to send promotional messages at scale and track results.

The tool might not be robust enough for companies that already have a dedicated email marketing solution. However, businesses that are new to this form of web marketing will benefit tremendously from the new feature.

With that said, the tool doesn’t automatically send emails to all the Facebook users that Like a business page. That means businesses still have to get their contacts to opt-into a promotional mailing list.

Edgy Universe

